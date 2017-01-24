Global Brands Group: Brands Going On Sale

Elevator Pitch

Global Brands Group (OTC:GLBRF) (787 HK), or GBG, offers investors the opportunity to buy into a diversified portfolio of iconic brands at significantly lower valuation multiples than other listed brand owners and licensees trade at. I arrive at a target price of HK$1.64 by applying a 14x forward P/E multiple to my estimated FY2018 core net income of $129 million, which implies a 64% upside.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2014 via a spin-off from Li & Fung (OTCPK:LFUGY), Global Brands Group is a Hong Kong-listed branded apparel, footwear and fashion accessories company, which also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. GBG's business model involves mainly partnering (licensing the brand owner's intellectual property) with American affordable luxury brands which have plans to go global, and monetizing their brands further through expansion into new product categories and markets.

Some of GBG's licensed and owned brands include the following:

A Better Proxy For Long Run Growth In Consumer Spending Than Single-Brand Owners And Multi-Brand Retailers

GBG boasts a diversified portfolio of brand licenses and its products are distributed across all channels. This makes it a superior proxy for capitalizing on long-term growth in consumer spending, compared with other listed single-brand owners and multi-brand retailers.

Brands have been the source of wide moats for many consumer companies. But the dynamics of today's world have changed dramatically. Consumers are generally more fickle-minded (less loyal to brands) and this results in shorter brand life spans (or at least the high-growth phase of the life cycle is shortened). As a result, investing in brand owners is getting trickier, and investors are faced with a Catch-22 situation. Listed companies owning iconic, century-old brands (e.g. Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) almost always trades above 20x P/E) are usually priced to perfection, while the sustainability of younger brands (e.g. Jimmy Choo (OTCPK:JYMHF) is only a 20-year old brand despite its popularity) is a big question mark. In contrast, investing in GBG is akin to building a diversified stock portfolio. The various brands that GBG licenses appeal to different demographics, and are in various stages of their respective brand life cycles, thereby offering significant diversification benefits to the company and investors.

Buying listed multi-brand retailers is another alternative to GBG with respect to leveraging on the long-term growth trends in consumer spending. However, speculating on the success of distribution channels is as difficult as predicting the failure of individual brands. One example is the market share shift from department stores to the off-price channel in the past few years: department store operators have been reducing their store count, while off-price retailers are expanding their network of stores at double-digit growth rates. Look at the infographic below to see how much market share Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), a multi-brand retailer, has lost to off-price retailers in the past decade.

Source: The Economist using data from Euromonitor

In comparison, GBG makes no bet on the rise and fall of any individual distribution channels. It distributes its branded products across all channels, working with operators of off-price stores, hypermarkets, specialty stores, department stores, e-commerce portals etc. depending on the specific brands and product categories. GBG's diversification across distribution channels means that it is much more resilient to any shift towards off-price and e-commerce (or any future distribution channel that gains favor with consumers for that matter) than other retailers adopting a single-channel strategy.

Asset-Light Business Model

GBG operates more like a wholesaler rather than a retailer, without the historical baggage of legacy physical retail investments. It outsources its manufacturing to its parent Li & Fung and other third-party manufacturers, and focuses on its core competencies in brand management, marketing and product design. In fact, GBG only invests in retail and e-commerce (largely for its owned brands, only three owned brands out of more than a total of 100 brands) on a selective basis, but the level of such asset-heavy investments is expected to reduce significantly going forward. At the 1HFY2017 results conference call, management highlighted that it will focus on its licensed brands (third-party) business and no longer acquire any new brands to build up its owned brands business. I view this positively, as this will further reinforce GBG's core asset-light model in licensed brands. The owned brands business tend to achieve lower returns on capital, as they are typically capital-intensive requiring GBG as the brand owner to invest in retail stores directly. GBG no longer discloses the contribution from owned brands in its latest interim 1HFY2017 (YE March) results, but owned brands contributed 21.5% and 34.7% of revenues and operating profit, respectively for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016, (prior to the change in fiscal year end from December to March).

Good Balance Between Defensive And Growth Verticals

GBG generates approximately three-quarters of its revenues from the kids and footwear & accessories categories. It is the second largest in the world with a 1.99% share of the kids retail sales market in 2015 trailing only Carter's Inc. (NYSE:CRI) based on 2015 Euromonitor data; while it is ranked fifth on the list of top global footwear & accessories companies with a 0.46% market share. The kids and footwear & accessories categories tend to be more mature (e.g. the top five players in the kids market have a more concentrated market share of 8.6% compared with 6.7% for the five largest companies in the men's and women's apparel space) and have relatively less fashion risk compared with men's and women's apparel.

On the other hand, GBG's men's and women's fashion business is expected to be a key growth driver (albeit more volatile) for the company going forward. Revenue and operating profit for the men's and women's fashion segment grew by 48.9% and 88.5% YoY to $371 million and $32 million, respectively for 1HFY2017. This segment is also the most profitable of GBG's businesses with operating margins of 8.6% in 1HFY2017 versus 6.1% for the kids business over the same period. GBG's presence in the global men's and women's fashion market is still currently small with a market share of 0.11% compared with the market leader, Zara, the 10th largest player in the segment, Levi's, which boasted market shares of 1.65% and 0.73%, respectively in 2015. This implies that the growth runway for GBG's men's and women's fashion business is longer.

Brand Management Business Is A Call Option

GBG formed a joint venture with Creative Artists Agency called CAA-GBG in July 2016, which is now the largest brand management company in the world. Creative Artists Agency is a leading talent agency with stars such Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Jessica Alba and Lady Gaga under its management. Initially, CAA-GBG has already identified stars such as Jennifer Lopez and corporate brands like as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Hershey (NYSE:HSY) as clients and partners.

In August 2016, GBG signed an agreement with Katy Perry. The Katy Perry footwear collection, one of the first of many new consumer categories planned with the Katy Perry brand, is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2017 and distributed to retailers globally via both brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce sites. This is a significant milestone for GBG and paves the way for collaboration with other top celebrities via CAA-GBG. In this new social media-driven world, a tweet by Katy Perry has a more significant impact on consumer buying decision than a TV commercial, leading to the rise of celebrity-inspired brands.

Revenues from GBG's brand management business grew 52.8% YoY in 1HFY2017 to $66 million, but only represented a mere 3.6% of group revenues. Operating profit contribution from the segment is equally small at 3.8% in 1HFY2016, which suggests that the value and growth potential of GBG's brand management business is not yet reflected in the financial numbers (contribution to net profit). Therefore, investors buying into GBG based on current earnings get a call option on the future growth of this business segment.

Deleveraging Story Playing Out

GBG's net debt was $788 million as of September 30, 2016, representing a 12% decline from $897 million as at March 31, 2016. In other words, net gearing decreased from 36% to 33%. GBG used internally operating cash flow to pay down debt, while cash outflow from payment for acquisitions (including upfront payment at close of current transactions and earn-out payments for prior transactions) decreased significantly to $70 million in the six months period from March 31, 2016, to September 30, 2016, compared with a cash outflow of $441 million in the first 21 months of spin-off (June 30, 2014).

I expect GBG's deleveraging story to continue to play out in the coming quarters and years. Firstly, the trend of declining purchase consideration payables for acquisitions should continue, as management has indicated that it will stop acquiring new brands for its owned brands business. Secondly, GBG should drive future operating cash flow growth via increases in sales volume, better pricing, operating leverage (i.e. adding a new licensed brand doesn't require significant incremental costs) and improvements in working capital management (i.e. optimizing inventory holdings and bargaining for more favorable terms with suppliers). Thirdly, GBG's future capital expenditures should decline, in line with its renewed focus on licensed brands business mentioned above. I expect GBG to reach a net cash financial position by latest FY2019 based on my estimates, which will allow the stock to fetch a higher valuation multiple based on a stronger balance sheet.

One Defining Characteristic Of A Successful Spin-Off

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Mike Serebrennik wrote a blog post titled "Know The Motivation Behind A Spin-Off" in July 2015. Another Seeking Alpha contributor Ruerd Heeg left a comment saying that "I only select spin-offs where the CEO of the parent company transfers to the subsidiary" and Mike agreed, responding that "When the CEO transfers to the subsidiary, it's a great sign and could be a powerful performance predictor."

I agree with both Mike and Ruerd; I think when the CEO of the parent company chooses to leave and join the spin-off subsidiary, it is an incredible signal. Most CEOs want to manage bigger companies for pride and also monetary reasons, so they usually "see something" to make the decision to join the smaller, newly spun-off entity instead. Bruce Rockowitz, current chairman and CEO of GBG was formerly group president and CEO of Li & Fung, prior to the listing. As a reference point, Li & Fung is currently three times the size of GBG in terms of market capitalization. Furthermore, Bruce owns approximately 4.8% of GBG's shares outstanding, and is well-incentivized to grow GBG for the mid-to-long term in a profitable and sustainable manner.

Valuation

Going back to the title of my article "Brands Going On Sale," I present the valuation multiples and return metrics of listed peers which generate a mix of revenues from their licensed and owned brands. Based on GBG's share price of HK$1.00 as of January 23, 2017, it is trading at a current P/E of 12.1 times (based on annualized 1HFY2017 core net income of $88 million and a USD:HKD exchange rate of 1:7.76). Note that core net income has been adjusted for non-operational items like amortization of other intangible assets. GBG distributes products under a total of more than 350 active licenses for licensed brands and over 100 managed brands, including iconic ones like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Hello Kitty etc. In contrast, most of GBG's peers listed below either own or license approximately 20-40 brands on average. Therefore, GBG is trading at a big discount to its peers on P/E multiples, while its brand portfolio is at least twice as large.

Stock Current P/E Forward PE Current EV/EBITDA ROA ROE ROIC Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KORS) 9.6 9.7 5.7 30.0% 43.7% 71.5% Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) 12.0 13.4 2.7 4.7% 10.8% 50.0% PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) 12.9 13.7 10.2 5.3% 12.5% 40.3% Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) 14.4 14.5 7.3 9.2% 17.4% 29.7% Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) 38.4 16.2 8.1 3.1% 5.3% 23.7% Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) 20.4 16.5 11.7 10.5% 18.5% 53.1% VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) 17.7 16.6 11.9 11.6% 23.9% 47.9% G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) 15.5 18.8 8.6 5.6% 8.6% 15.0% Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) 218.3 21.0 17.9 0.8% 5.5% 117.6%

I arrive at a target price of HK$1.64 by applying a 14x forward P/E multiple to my estimated FY2018 core net income of $129 million. This implies a 64% upside from GBG's share price of HK$1.00 as of January 23, 2017.

I forecast GBG's revenue to grow to $4.3 billion in FY2018, representing a three-year CAGR of 8%. My revenue assumptions are modest, considering that GBG managed to grow 1HFY2017 top line by 15% YoY by extracting more growth from existing brands and adding new licensed brands to its portfolio. Going forward, GBG should be able to continue to grab market share from weaker competitors in the fragmented end-markets it operates in. I also expect GBG's core net income margin to improve from 2.4% in 1HFY2017 to 3.0% in FY2018, driven by operating leverage (scale economies from larger revenue base), better product mix (a greater proportion of sales from the higher-margin men's and women's fashion segment) and improved working capital management. A 14x P/E valuation multiple for GBG is fair in my opinion, taking into the account the 16x median P/E multiple for its peers.

Variant View

The key risk factors for GBG include the failure to renew its existing brand licenses (licensing arrangements range between two and eight years) and weak consumer demand in the U.S. (GBG generated approximately 80% of sales from North America).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.