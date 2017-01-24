A Deep Dive Into Eastman Chemical

In a world of 20+ PE valuations for many outstanding companies, Eastman stands out as oddly fairly priced.

Introduction

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is a diversified, multinational maker of specialty chemicals and products. The company was spun off from Kodak back in 1993.

The company's products include intermediate chemicals used in a variety of products, resins, fibers for automotive, clothing, and other uses, as well as solvents and more.

Debt expansion and uses

In a world of super low interest rates and almost free money for multinational corporations with decent credit ratings, many have leveraged up extensively as most investors are well aware.

Eastman Chemical is not an exception. The company grew long term financial debt from $1.4b in 2011 to $6.6b in 2015. What was this money spent on?

In December of 2014, Eastman acquired Taminco Corporation for $2.8 billion. This acquisition grew the company's Additives and Functional Products segment and its Specialty Fluids and Intermediates.

Also in 2014, the Company acquired three other companies & businesses: Commonwealth Laminating & Coating Inc, the aviation turbine engine oil business of BP, and Knowlton Technologies LLC. These acquisitions costed a total of $763m.

In 2012, the Company completed its acquisition of Solutia Inc for $4.8 billion. The company acquired $2.6b in cash and assumed $1.5b of Solutia's debt as part of the deal.

How have these acquisitions fared?

Eastman increased earnings to an average of $800m over the past four years. 2011 earnings were $646m. Full year results for 2016 will be available in a few days but the company expects $6.70 to $6.80 in "adjusted" EPS for the full year which would put net income in the $800-1b range.

Acquired businesses had accounted for a 13% increase in sales in 2015 versus 2014 and 2% in 2014 versus 2013.

Top line growth without these acquisitions has been relatively slow averaging only 1-2% even in the years not pictured. The question then is how leveraged is the company and how much room does it have to make acquisitions in the future?

Debt to equity for Eastman is 242%. Total debt to capital is .71. These measures indicate a highly leveraged company. These metrics are not unusual for the company or its industry, though.

In 2009 Eastman's debt to equity was 264%. The total debt to capital ratio was .72.

Eastman's closest comparison is a company called Celanese (NYSE:CE). They make intermediate chemicals and other proprietary products but differ in some areas from Eastman. Their market caps are also similar.

Celanese's debt to equity is 203%. Total debt to capital their is .67. A broader look across the overall chemical sector indicate that Eastman is well within "normal" leverage ratios, although arguably at the high end. The big guys like DOW (NYSE:DOW), Dupont (NYSE:DD), BASF (BASF), and Monsanto (NYSE:MON) all have total debt to capital ratios in the .3 to .7 range.

Eastman has already begun improving these metrics as the most recent quarter had a nice jump in SE while a decrease in liabilities quarter-over-quarter. Based on all this data, I would say a 2017 acquisition under $2-3b is possible, depending on the nature of the business acquired and its debt, cash, etc. Whether this actually happens or not depends on a variety of factors no one can predict.

Recent Results

As mentioned above, Eastman management expects "adjusted" earnings of $6.70 to $6.80. Real earnings will be between $5.70 and$6.00, slightly higher than 2015.

2016 sales have been mixed. Management stated the environment and pricing was challenging in fiber but positive in most other segments.

Fiber lost big in both price and volume in the most recent quarter.

All other segments had low single digit volume increases with some taking price hits. The first graph below shows all segments combined and then just fiber.

The company remains on track to generate $900 million in FCF which it had also generated in 2015. The company has tried to move away from commodity products that have little pricing power in order to improve this metric. Many other companies have been making similar moves, such as Dow Chemical.

The company has averaged a return on equity of 22.45% over the past 8 years. The low ROE was in 2009 when it fell to 9%. ROE can be an imperfect metric as different amounts of leverage and changes in SE through write downs can actually improve the figure by lowering the equity denominator while in reality being an indication of poor performance.

An example of this is comparing this metric for Eastman against Celanese, where the company has a skewed ROE because their 2008 ROE is listed as 200%. The reality is that that year the company had $7b in liabilities and only $100m in shareholder equity, thus making any small profit appear as a strong return of equity. This is an illusion.

That being said, Eastman's ROE does compare favorably against some peers like DOW with an 8 year average of 13.4%.

When Eastman reports earnings on 1-27-2016 I will be very interested to see how the pricing environment has fared, especially for their fibers segment. Also, how macro trends such as weak retail and apparel, strong automotive sales, the crazy strong dollar, and all of Trump's planned reforms affect the company's prospects will be of interest to me.

On that note, the company does not appear to have much cash overseas nor pay a high tax rate at around 21%. These two pieces of Trump's plans may be non-starters.

The benefit the company might see, however, is from a pick up in business and general activity both here in the US and around the world. Commodities stabilizing after their fall from 2014 bull market levels also can help the company although it is a double edged sword as many of their costs could increase because of this as well.

Valuation

I can describe Eastman's valuation with a few words: "oddly reasonable". I say oddly because even though the stock has run up 15% or so since November and is up 22% in the past 52 weeks, it still seems like a good value to me.

It is not priced at a level that will make deep value investors and the guys who only buy mezzanine bankruptcy debt jump out of their pants. But it appears fair for the long term retail investor who wants to buy good durable companies at smart prices.

Eastman trades at 12-13 times 2016 earnings. This jumps a few points if you use managements "adjusted" earnings but I am not.

The big US chemical companies like Dow and DuPont trade at 17 and 22 times earnings respectively. Dow appears like it trades at 8 times on many screeners but this is due to a one time windfall obscuring results. Celanese trades similar to Eastman at around 13-14 times.

I would postulate the reasonable valuation given here by the market is due to slow organic growth, lack of a Trump factor in that specialty chemicals are not direct benefits of infrastructure or regulation although they can benefit from increased business sentiment and activity. There may be some debate on this point as the stock did, after all, rally since the election but so has everything else.

Eastman even has a decent dividend profile to back up its valuation.

The stock has a yield of 2.66% at publication with a payout ratio ~35%. The dividend has growth double digits the past 5 years after a period before the Great Recession where it was stuck at $1.76 a share for multiple years.

Conclusion

Eastman Chemical has bolstered its slow organic growth with acquisitions in recent years. Combined with cost management and share buybacks, EPS is increasing steadily and free cash flow is greatly improved from 2010 levels now reaching over $900 million. Debt is reasonable despite growing fast these past 5 years and remains within the reach of the rest of the sector.

The market has priced Eastman and its closest comparison Celanese with far under the average multiples for one reason or another. Combined with a decent dividend profile and a long operating history, I find that now is a perfect entry point for long term retail holders. I will initiate a position in Eastman Chemical within 30 days as funds become available.

If you enjoyed this analysis please scroll to the top of the article and "follow" or view my profile for more great articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate a position in EMN within 72 hours.