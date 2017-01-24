Cash Can Trash Your Retirement Account

Introduction

In my previous two retirement articles, I wrote about my development philosophy for retirement income calculation, and the links between withdrawal rate, longevity, and asset allocation. These two articles can provide some of the background on the tools and methods which are used here. The retirement income calculator I developed called Cu Parachute was recently updated to version 1.2 and incorporates many new features. One feature that did not make it into this release was cash as a retirement asset class. This article takes a look at cash as an asset class in retirement accounts, and is informed by a beta version of my app.

Cash: The Depreciating Asset

A popular retirement planning meme is the notion that cash should be used as an asset class. The reasons given for this can generally fall into one of two categories; emergency funding, and market timing. Cash is a depreciating asset. Currently, you may be able to get around 1% annual percentage yield (APY) with an online savings account or even up to 1.6% in a certificate of deposit (CD). After taxes on the interest and the effects of inflation, however, you will likely be losing money holding cash.

Holding cash in an emergency fund (like a high yield savings account) is a good idea as a way to cover the cost of unexpected bills without having to sell stocks or bonds. However, the use of an emergency fund is recommended for all adults and is not an issue uniquely applicable to those planning for retirement. Similarly, for retirees there are arguments about holding cash in order to buy a new car in a few years, or to help a child pay for college in a few years. These are not unexpected expenses suitable for payment from an emergency fund, and there may be better ways of funding them than holding cash. You might be able to purchase a new vehicle with a low (or zero) interest rate loan from the manufacturer, and not need a large outlay of money to cover the entire vehicle cost up front. For college savings, the 529 plan and the Coverdell ESA are available to most people and they are tax-advantaged. Still, some people may just like the idea of paying large expenses with cash, even though it is financially inefficient. Holding money for these sorts of expenses in a high yield savings account or CD is just a variation on the emergency fund concept (where certain non-emergency expenses are chosen to be included).

Other reasons given for holding cash in retirement generally fall into the category of market timing. The argument is often made (in one form or another) that cash should be held in a retirement account in order to respond to market opportunities. This is a way of saying that when markets are down, you should purchase appreciating assets like stocks or bonds (buy low) and you will come out ahead. This idea is just another argument in favor of market timing. Market timing is a specious strategy which has been widely shown to be ineffective. Here is one famous take on market timing;

Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves. -Peter Lynch

Simulating Market Timing In A Retirement Account

Since there is chatter in the retirement planning community that cash should be held in a retirement account for the purpose of market timing, a closer look at this concept is warranted. In order to automatically perform some market timing in retirement, I developed a pre-release version of Cu Parachute that incorporates cash as an asset class in order to perform a market timing strategy I am calling "cash mitigation of declining asset classes". While I am discussing this strategy and how it was implemented to occur automatically in software, try to imagine an 80 or 85-year old in retirement expertly performing the same strategy manually.

A one-million dollar retirement portfolio was simulated with stocks, bonds, and cash asset classes and a three percent withdrawal rate was used. The cash balance was set up to increase by an APY of 1.00%. In a year when either stock or bond indexes (or both) have large negative returns, cash is used for retirement income instead of the asset class that dropped in value (don't sell low) until the cash is depleted. Monte Carlo Simulations of 100,000 iterations each were performed for five different portfolio mixes (0%, 5%, 10%, 15%, and 20% cash with the remaining money split evenly between stocks and bonds), three different retirement lengths (30, 40, and 50 years), and the cash mitigation of declining asset levels of -5%, -10%, -15%, and -20%. Overall, simulations of six million complete retirement scenarios were performed representing two-hundred and forty million years in retirement. For an example of the app settings for one of the simulation scenarios see Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - An Example Of App Settings And Results For Cash Mitigation Of Declining Asset Levels Of <= -5% (the -5% setting is not shown as it is hard-coded)

30-Year Retirement Scenario

Results of each simulation are given as a success probability where success means not running out of money in retirement. These are Monte Carlo simulations which are probabilistically based. With one-hundred thousand iterations and the parameters shown above, there can be an uncertainty of ~0.1-0.3% from run to run with the same settings. The simulation results for the thirty-year retirement scenarios are shown in black in Figure 2 below.

In the default scenario where no market timing is performed, there is no cash held and the portfolio is an even split between stocks and bonds. The Results highlighted in yellow are larger than the default scenario. These three yellow highlighted cases are within the expected uncertainty of the results, so do not represent real improvements over the default scenario. The results show two general trends in the data; the probability of success decreases with increasing amounts of cash held, and the probability of success decreases with increasing cash holding periods (since an index return of -20% happens less frequently than an index return of -5%, the cash will be held longer until fully depleted for the -20% case).

Figure 2 - Results for the 30-year retirement scenario simulations showing the two general trends of decreasing success probability with amount of cash held, and increasing cash holding periods

40-Year Retirement Scenario

The simulation results for the forty-year retirement scenarios are shown in black in Figure 3 below. The result highlighted in yellow is larger than the default scenario with no cash held in the portfolio, but since it is within the expected uncertainty there is no real improvement over the default scenario. The results show the same two general trends which were shown in the thirty-year scenario; the probability of success decreases with increasing amounts of cash held, and the probability of success decreases with increasing cash holding periods. Additionally, the decreases in success probability for the forty-year retirement scenario are accelerating with respect to the thirty-year retirement scenario. This means that if you look at the differences in success probability between the default case and the 20% cash case across each of the declining asset class levels for the 40-year scenario, the magnitudes are larger than those for the 30-year scenario.

Figure 3 - Results for the 40-year retirement scenario simulations showing the two general trends of decreasing success probability with amount of cash held, and increasing cash holding periods, and also showing an acceleration of decreasing success probability with respect to the thirty-year scenario

50-Year Retirement Scenario

The simulation results for the fifty-year retirement scenarios are shown in black in Figure 4 below. There are no cases where a success probability is larger than the default scenario with no cash held in the portfolio. The results show the same two general trends which were shown in the thirty-year and the forty-year scenarios: the probability of success decreases with increasing amounts of cash held, and the probability of success decreases with increasing cash holding periods. The decreases in success probability for the fifty-year retirement scenario are further accelerating with respect to the forty-year and the thirty-year retirement scenarios.

Figure 4 - Results for the 50-year retirement scenario simulations showing the two general trends of decreasing success probability with amount of cash held, and increasing cash holding periods, and also showing a further acceleration of decreasing success probability with respect to both the forty-year and the thirty-year scenarios

Conclusions

There is a popular retirement planning meme that argues cash should be held in retirement accounts. The reasons given for this can generally fall into one of two categories: emergency funding, and market timing. Holding cash in an emergency fund to be used for unexpected expenses is a prudent idea for all adults, but is not an idea uniquely applicable to retirement accounts. Market timing has widely been shown to be ineffective, and should not be recommended for retirees. To test the claim that market timing can be a successful retirement planning strategy, a new model was developed and many simulations were performed to test how cash can be used to mitigate declining asset classes in retirement. The data shows three clear trends: 1) retirement success probability decreases with increasing amounts of cash held, 2) retirement success probability decreases with increasing cash holding periods, and 3) there is an acceleration of retirement success probability decreases with increasing length of time spent in retirement. These three trends are likely three different effects of the lost opportunity cost associated with holding cash (a depreciating asset) instead of holding that money in an appreciating asset class like stocks or bonds. Retirees and those planning for retirement should consider the long-term ramifications before holding cash in retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trained as an engineer, and am not a financial professional. This article reflects my own opinions and should not be considered financial advice.