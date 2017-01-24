Seek Shelter At Target

This past weekend I published my first ever Seeking Alpha submission. In the article I suggested that a 10% correction could be brewing for U.S. stocks. But, as Jim Cramer might say, "There is always a bull market somewhere."

Target (NYSE:TGT) stock looks attractive after a nearly 20% selloff since mid-November. To be sure, there are good reasons for the selloff. Last week, Target guided investors lower for both Q4 (adj. EPS of $1.45 - $1.55 lowered from $1.55 - $1.75) and full year 2016 (adj. EPS of $5.00 - $5.10 lowered from $5.10 - $5.30).

This lowered guidance came on the heels of a WSJ article showing that big retailers could face significantly higher taxes if a border-adjusted tax proposal is implemented. Walmart (NYSE:WMT), one of Target's competitors, could see net income drop by more than 60%, according to analysis from RBC Capital Markets (see below).

And, of course, there is continued pressure from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Many retailers, Target included, have suffered from margin degradation as a result of increased price transparency from online competitors. This is especially true for commoditized sales categories, like household essentials. According to a research report from Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2017, Target's product mix is roughly 60% "commodity goods subject to price transparency and online competition." (Goldman downgraded the stock to "Sell" with a 12-month price target of $67)

So why would I think about buying Target stock?

The border-adjusted tax proposal is likely to fail. Trump has railed against a strong dollar, arguing that it's already too strong. Proponents of the border-adjusted tax argue that, if implemented, the US dollar would increase by 20-25% - offsetting the tax. Furthermore, Trump criticized the tax measure calling it "too complicated." Walmart employs 1,500,000 Americans. Target employs 300,000. Bringing back manufacturing jobs at the expense of retail jobs doesn't seem like a good trade.

From a valuation standpoint, Target is trading at it's lowest P/E in 5-years (11.7) and at only 80% of its 5-year average P/E (14.6). Target increased their dividend by $0.04/share/quarter, or 7%, in 2016 - their 45th straight year of dividend increases. This impressive streak makes Target one of only 50 "dividend aristocrats" - a select group of companies that have increased their dividend for at least 25 straight years. The $2.60/share dividend represents an approximate 40% payout ratio - so the dividend is far from being at risk.

Target's dividend yield, currently 3.75%, coupled with an extension of their share buyback program should put a floor under the stock price. At $59, the stock would offer a 4% yield. The company is nearing completion of a $10B share repurchase program and has announced a $5B extension. According to Google Finance, TGT has 561,700,000 shares outstanding. At current values, if Target could buyback 13.9% of their outstanding shares and increase EPS from an estimated $5.10 to $5.93 - without any additional improvements. Long-term shareholders might even hope for shares to go lower so that share count could be reduced even further. At $5.93, the P/E would be 10.8.

To summarize, Target has a strong brand, an outstanding long-term track record, and is trading at an attractive valuation due to uncertainty around legislative risk. The company will announce earnings on February 28th prior to the market open. After guiding lower already, I would be surprised if the stock moved lower on the earnings announcement.

I recommend buying shares at these levels (TGT closed at $63.85 on Monday, January 23). If you prefer a trade to a long-term investment, consider writing a covered call with the $66 strike price option expiring on March 3rd (bid was $1.02 at the close on Monday). The trade would offer an upside of $3.77 ($1.02 option premium + $0.60 dividend that goes ex on Feb 13th + $2.15 of appreciation before being called) or 5.9% (which doesn't account for trading commissions). If the stock doesn't get called away, you'll reduce your cost basis by $1.02/share by writing the option.