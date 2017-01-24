Johnson & Johnson: No Reason To Step In And Buy

The stock is still expensive based on traditional measures for the guided growth rates.

Before the open, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported highly disappointing guidance for 2017. The numbers reinforce my original investment thesis back when the stock traded over $125 that the company was signaling valuation concerns.

Today the stock is down to under $112 on a nearly 2% dip. The question now is whether the valuation equation has flipped from roughly six months ago.

JNJ missed Q4 revenue numbers due primarily to currency issues. The biggest issue for the stock was the meager guidance with a midpoint right around $7.01 per share. Analysts are all the way up around $7.11.

While JNJ typically surpasses estimates and might end up 2017 with earnings closer to the current analysts' estimates, hitting those high end numbers leaves growth at only slightly above 5%. The worst case target of $6.93 will leave shareholders wanting more to justify the current price.

The key signal that most comments wanted to ignore on my original thesis was the dipping yields. While the stock surged to the highs, JNJ wasn't spending higher amounts on stock buybacks. The corresponding net payout yield that factors in the solid 2.8% dividend yield and the net stock yield was crashing towards a meager 4% yield.

JNJ data by YCharts

Now one can see that the yield is back up to a decent 5.6%. Higher buybacks and a lower stock price are always bullish signs for a potential buying opportunity. Yet, JNJ has a strong balance sheet and could be more aggressive with stock buybacks if solid growth opportunities existed with the stock trading down.

The prime reason the company is only repurchasing shares with a $10 billion buyback approval on a stock worth $310 billion to start the day is the stretched valuation. The recent dip improves the valuation equation, but the 16x forward P/E with a 5% growth rate is no reason to expect JNJ heads higher.

JNJ PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals aren't impressive. With the stock breaking below key technical levels, let's see JNJ stabilize and hold recent lows around $110 before turning more bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.