Mercantilism Under Trump?

As President Trump pushes through his vision of a Mercantilist America, it seems as if one major factor must be dealt with that will test the ability of the United States government to rule markets.

Jared Bernstein, former economic adviser to Vice President Joseph Biden, points to this major factor in his op-ed piece in the New York Times: the strength in the value of the US dollar.

"Because America is growing faster than other advanced economies, and because the Fed has increased interest rates while other central banks are holding them at zero or below, the value of the dollar has risen by over 20 percent since mid-2014…."

"And the dollar's rise has accelerated since the election, up 3.5 percent since November 7."

The increase in the strength of the dollar results in trade deficits and it is trade deficits are what the Trump administration is against because with imports exceeding exports, more and more goods come into the US market from foreign countries. Or, in other words, foreign workers are getting jobs because the dollar is so strong.

Therefore, to reverse the trend to import, higher tariffs, capital controls, currency interventions, and other means are suggested as ways to achieve this goal.

Mr. Bernstein closes his piece claiming that "Our obsession with unfettered markets has…precluded…" efforts to respond to the to trade deficits by intervention.

Freely floating exchange rates can work against lessening trade deficits, especially in times like these as described by Mr. Bernstein in the quotes presented above.

A battle already seems to be brewing between the Trump administration and the leadership at the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve buys onto the picture of the economy painted by Mr. Bernstein and sees interest rates rising not only through this year, but also out into 2018 and 2019.

The battle has already spilled over into the bond markets.

Mr. Trump has frequently been accused of being backwards looking, but the emphasis upon such a Mercantilist policy takes things back even further than many analysts have imagined.

But, Mercantilism is a concept that focuses solely upon a given nation, to build the wealth of that nation, independently of other nations, as much as possible, and to foster domestic employment.

It is basically a "navel-looking" view of the world with all attention focused upon just one entity…the nation in question…in this case, the United States.

There is a question, however, about whether or not such a system really works…especially in the twenty-first century.

For one, ideas have never moved so freely throughout the world as they do now. Innovations can pop up in many different places in the world and these ideas can then be picked up and transmitted easily and quickly to almost any other place in the world.

Other nations within the world are promoting these ideas and allowing for their introduction wherever they might work. And, it is amazing where ideas are being put into practice…FinTech in Africa!

Plus, finance is truly global these days and governmental efforts to pull back from trade agreements are causing real concern within financial circles. For example, the move by Great Britain to leave the European Union has caused many of the larger banks to considering moving or relocating certain operations to not be cut-off from global markets.

Furthermore, there is the evidence of the benefits of growing trade and involvement in world markets coming from the experience generated in the post-World War II environment.

As globalization has expanded and spread throughout both the developed and the less-developed world, more wealth has been created and more wealth has been shared throughout the world than ever before. And, many of the benefits of this globalization have moved into poorer nations and into poorer areas of these nations.

One of the problems with this spread and this success is that not enough attention has been given to those that have not participated in the advances and the spread of information and wealth. But, this, too, has a historical existence.

As information and wealth have spread throughout history, education and training for the new era have always lagged the innovation taking place. Thomas Friedman, in his new book "Thanks for Being Late," discusses the importance of this fact very thoroughly. Many segments of a population just cannot keep up with the innovation taking place in a new era and, as a consequence, individuals suffer.

It is this fact that has been overlooked in the last fifty years or so as the United States and the world have moved into a new societal and cultural environment. And, it is these individuals that are now raising up their voices.

The bottom line here, however, is that Mercantilism is not going to resolve the situation. Information is going to continue. Globalization, in one form or another, is going to do just fine. And, there will be individuals that rise up and take on the mantle of leadership…China for example.

This seems to be where the line is being drawn in the sand. Whether the United States can draw back from world markets. Whether the United States can keep its dollar weak. Whether others will respond to the new world leadership rising up. These are all questions that we are going to have to be dealing with.

My bet is on globalization. I just hope that the United States can continue to play a major role in its evolution.