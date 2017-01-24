Mexico On The Mend - Bezek's Daily Briefing

The Mexican Peso is 3% higher since Trump took office, and many Mexican stocks are up sharply..

An overcast day in Mexico City. Author's photo

After a truly demoralizing two-month stretch for the Mexican economy following Donald Trump's election victory, the gloom has at last broken. From the very moment Trump took office on Friday, the Mexican Peso and associated Mexican equities have soared.

For anyone up on technical analysis, the following pattern we see in the Mexican Peso's chart should be clear. We have a double bottom (Peso gets stronger as chart declines) at 22 first on Trump's press conference several weeks ago and retested with the final bit of pre-inauguration jitters:

The Peso is now 3% up off its low and has regained roughly a third of the post-election decline. Remember that the Peso was around 18 prior to election night, settled at 20 the day following the vote, and then proceeded to slump to 22 over the ensuing two months. While it'd take a significant reversal in sentiment to get the Peso back under 20 in the near future, further gains back to 21 even seem quite possible.

Mexican stocks (NYSEARCA:EWW), which had continued to gradually slide following the initial election drop, have firmed up nicely and now trade above where they did in mid-November immediately following the election:

EWW data by YCharts

My top pick for the year, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) is up a quick 10% since I pitched it here at Seeking Alpha last week:

PAC Price data by YCharts

What's changed between now and last week? Simple, Trump is now president rather than president-elect. This may seem like small potatoes, but human psychology is important here (a key reason why I don't believe markets are efficient).

There were two things at work. First, the future always seems scarier when there's more uncertainty. Trump has said plenty of things about economic policy and with enough contradictions and vague points that it was unclear what exactly he'd be bringing to office.

In the absence of certainty, investors tend to let their emotions get the best of them. If things are going well, we assume things will get even better. If things seem bad, we'll extrapolate that and assume something truly horrible is coming around the bend. I'm no naive optimist - I'm forecasting a 1% recession for Mexico this year - but the level of market panic last week was beyond excessive.

Since Mexico's economy is clearly losing steam, inflation is picking up, and early events to start the year (gas price hikes, nightclub shooting, etc.) were the wrong sorts of headlines, people were prepared to assume future developments must also be bad. Thus when you had unfounded rumors running around last week, such as Trump withdrawing from NAFTA altogether via executive order, a significant portion of market participants actually took them seriously, rather than disregarding the more wild chatter as really low probability events.

Trump, too, had reason to act differently prior to taking power. He wants to paint his administration as a clean break so that he gets credit for whatever good may happen during his term. Thus, he kept playing up how bad things are with Mexico, China, etc. until he took office. It paints a clear "before" image in voters' minds. Now that he's in, the line is clearly demarcated, he can try to present a different image of America four years from now.

He can leave campaign mode and get down to business. Already, we're seeing that in press coverage. What's in the news today? Potential Supreme Court nominees, executive actions on the Keystone pipeline, cabinet confirmation processes - none of this has much to do with Mexico. Trump is signing an executive order to "renegotiate" NAFTA - not abolish it - but it's not the top story by any means.

Trump is media-savvy. He knows people get tired of a story if you talk about it too much. He played the blame Mexico card to great effect. But now he's not just a candidate anymore - he's got bigger fish to fry. As he gets down to business with American problems and solutions, look for the market-rattling rhetoric to be more focused internally.

It's dangerous to call a bottom on anything after just three days. But at the risk of seeming premature, I'll say there's a good chance we've seen the worst for Mexican stocks. Look for a more constructive phase of US-Mexico-Canadian trade talks to commence shortly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.