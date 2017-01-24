Deregulation: A Slam-Dunk For Investors

The new administration in Washington presents an embarrassment of riches when it comes to investment opportunities.

The new administration in Washington presents an embarrassment of riches when it comes to investment opportunity. In sorting out the many areas where change may occur, the number one place for investors to focus on is deregulation. While many parts of the Trump economic plan face major political, logistical, and financial hurdles, deregulation does not. In this article we will show why this is so and where investors can reap the greatest benefit.

Focus on Deregulation

The reasons to focus on deregulation are many:

Deregulation is low hanging fruit. As Obama showed so clearly, the President has great power to add and remove regulations, and perhaps most importantly directs how a regulation is enforced (or not). In many cases regulation can be changed quickly. In contrast, other areas such as health insurance or foreign trade involve numerous other stakeholders who have other interests that must be taken into account. For example, American exporters (and importers!) will not take kindly to the idea of a border tax, which could easily lead to damaging retaliation by foreign governments. In addition, President Trump's cabinet is filled with individuals who have wrestled with regulation for most of their business lives. They see deregulation as the key to the country's economic success. A few important examples:

Andrew Puzder, Secretary of Labor: President of CKE Restaurants, parent of Hardees and Carl's Jr., he has a written record of opposition to the minimum wage, overtime rules, paid sick leave, and the ACA.

Carl Icahn, Special Advisor on Regulation: Billionaire and longtime Trump pal Icahn has been a vocal critic of the EPA and other regulatory agencies. As he said recently, ""Under President Obama, America's business owners have been crippled by over $1 trillion in new regulations and over 750 billion hours dealing with paperwork. It's time to break free of excessive regulation and let our entrepreneurs do what they do best."

Scott Pruitt, Administrator of the EPA: As Oklahoma attorney general, Pruitt established a Federalism Unit" in the Attorney General's office dedicated to fighting President Barack Obama's regulatory agenda.

Jay Clayton, Chair of the SEC: A career merger and acquisitions lawyer, he is intimately familiar with regulatory reach in the securities industry.

Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury: A career Goldman Sachs lawyer and hedge fund manager, he is on record for stripping back Dodd-Frank and tax reform. He has had high profile regulatory run-ins regarding the foreclosure crisis, offshore assets, and political contributions.

The Rest of the Gang: Wilbur Ross, Steven Miller, Gary Cohn, and Steve Bannon are a few of many other similar-minded individuals who will fully support the deregulation battle.

Deregulation is the one area everyone now in power agrees on. Republicans in the House and Senate have had to watch more or less helplessly as Obama ramped up regulation for eight years. With a Republican president they are eager start rolling them back. There is no meaningful political opposition.

The potential impact of deregulation is huge: Regulation is crushing American business. The cost to business from high profile regulation like the Affordable Care Act and Dodd-Frank is well known. But the cost from lesser known regs is far higher. In a report called " The Ten Thousand Commandments," The Competitive Enterprise Institute puts the total cost from Federal regulations at a stunning $1.8 trillion.

The regulation burden is increasing every year. As the chart below shows, the number of regulations keeps going up. Although there was a drop under George W. Bush, in the last 8 years we caught up and then some.

Source: Dear #NextPresident

And regulations are getting more expensive:

Source: Dear #NextPresident

Which companies will benefit most from deregulation?

As investors, we want to know which industries will benefit most from deregulation. One way to do this is by looking at the most regulated industries.

Out of this group a few industries stand out. Oil, gas, and coal has been on President Trump's agenda since the beginning of his campaign. He has said that one of his highest priorities is to "unleash America's $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves, plus hundreds of years in clean coal reserves." This will be a tailwind on top of regulatory reform for these industries. The biggest benefit will accrue to companies which do most or all of their business in the U.S., such as Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK), Devon (NYSE:DVN), Concho (NYSE:CXO), Pioneer (NYSE:PXD), Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Valero (NYSE:VLO).

The financial industry (non-depository and depository credit intermediation) is also a top priority. There are several financial executives in the new cabinet who have direct experience with burdensome regulations and will assure that it gets immediate and sustained attention. The biggest impact is on smaller institutions (assets under $10 billion), which have to absorb compliance costs on a smaller asset base. On the small side there are banks like Landmark (NASDAQ:LARK), Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW), Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB), and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS).

Pharmaceuticals is a third area where regulatory reform will have an important impact. There is regulation in marketing, manufacturing, and all parts of the pharmaceutical business, but the heaviest burden is in clinical trials. The cost of clinical studies for a new drug, which is largely regulation-driven, is almost $1.5 billion. From this standpoint, large research companies like Merck (NYSE:MRK), Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) stand to benefit the most.

Stock Prices are up since the election. What now?

Sector changes since November 7:

Investors clearly expect financials and energy to benefit from new policies more than the economy as a whole. Pharmaceuticals have lagged because of recent talk about rolling back drug prices. Is it too late to act on the idea that deregulation will be beneficial to companies and their stockholders? The answer is a qualified no, it's not too late. The run-up is largely post-election euphoria, and euphoria is already dissipating. Nothing has been done yet, and as various parts of the new administration's plans outside of deregulation falter, the market will come back down. Further, any benefits of deregulation will take at least a year to show up in company financial results. While it's possible stock prices go straight up from here, the prudent path is to make a watch list now, and commit funds after a pullback.

Summing Up

The benefits of deregulation are the closest we have to a sure thing in today's investment landscape. Without exception, all sectors of the economy will benefit, but some sectors more than others because of differential impacts of regulation across the country. The general run-up in stock prices since the election will dissipate as parts of Trump's plan run into logistical and political hurdles, but investors can stay above the fray by keeping a focus on which companies benefit the most from deregulation. Benefits to the bottom line will not be immediate, but they will be substantial and continue to grow for years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAGP, ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.