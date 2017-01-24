Citi Pair Trade Has Been Extremely Profitable And Is Still Open

Therefore, the Citi / BAC pair trade should continue being highly profitable structurally in the midterm as it has been in the past.

After Q4 results it looks likely Citi stock price will be dragged in the future by its Asian franchise when compared with an almost pure US play such as BAC.

Since the date of publication till maturity Citi stock price increased from $42.28 to $57.27 and Bank of America moved from $13.31 to $21.12, generating big returns.

In our article "Why Citi will (almost) never outperform and how to profit from it" we described a pair trade selling upside volatility at Citi to buy upside volatility at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC):

"An options strategy to capitalize on this asymmetric upside situation is a "pair trade" between Citi and another US undervalued megabank, Bank of America being the most likely candidate (see article "Bank of America: The Best Long In A Generation…Despite The Regulator). As per today, stock price of Citi is $42.6 and stock price of BAC is $13.64. An investor can sell Citi calls with maturity December 2016 and strike price of $47.5 (approx. 11% higher than stock price) for $2.38 each. With the premium, he can buy BAC calls with maturity November 2016 and strike price of 15 (approx. 10% higher) for $0.8 each."

Since the date of publication - 16th March 2016 - till maturity - 30th December - Citi (NYSE:C) stock price increased from $42.6 to $59.43, or 39.5%, and Bank of America moved from $13.64 to $21.12, or 54.8%, at maturity date - 30th November.

Assuming the sale of 100,000 calls on Citi a prudent banks investor would have been able to purchase 290,000 calls on Bank of America at $15 strike. Therefore, at the end of 2016 the gross profit from this strategy would have been (21.12-15)*290,000 - (59.43-47.5) * 100,000 = $1,774,800 - 1,193,000 = 581,800.

Assuming the cost of financing guarantees for 15% of Citi nominal stock value over 10 months at a 12% interest rate ((47.5*100,000*0.15*0.12*10)/12 = 71,250) net profit would have been $510,550.

Citi Retail Banking results align with our thesis: bullish USA, risky Asia.

Citi presented results this Wednesday 18th January for the fourth quarter and the whole year 2016. They are not particularly good, with a 14% fall of Net Income for the year, partially due to the unwinding of Citi Holdings, low return on assets (ROA of 0.74%) and subpar return on equity (ROE of 6.2%).

Even after significant $11bn share buybacks during 2015, EPS has worsened from $5.4 per share to $4.72 per share at the end of 2016.

It is always interesting to analyze Citi's results because, to some extent, they are a reflection on the world economy and a breakdown of the evolution of all conceivable banking businesses, from the humblest consumer credit card to the most sophisticated high frequency trading internal hedge fund.

The retail banking Citi divisions follow geographical boundaries (USA, Latin America, Asia) that tell us a lot about the underlying macroeconomic evolution of these areas and therefore their impact on other banks in which we are long / short as well.

Citi's North American division is slowly gaining traction while keeping cost of risk low, but has not yet felt the impact of interest rate increases; therefore, its potential for profits improvement is significant in a Trumpian environment.

NA Consumer Banking revenues increased 5% YoY while credit costs shot up 43% due to the Costco acquisition impact and regulatory changes in the cards business; this should be a one off though. Expenses were, again excluding the Costco acquisition, almost flat.

The international Consumer Banking Division experienced a good growth in revenues in Latin America (4%) and Asia (8%), mainly driven by Retail and Wealth Management & Cards Business respectively.

Significantly, cost of risk is not increasing substantially in Latin America or Asia. Impairments have been stable over the last two years in both geographies.

How can this be possible? On one hand Citi is not obliged to show on its P&L non-materialized risks from the accounting viewpoint that are accumulating at the balance sheet, particularly - we believe - in the loan portfolio in Asia; this assessment is consistent with mild but significant increases of cost of risk in Hong Kong banks Bank of East Asia, Hang Seng and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

On the other hand, the business structure of the bank in Asia - focused on Wealth Management and the Cards Business- combined with the pullback from certain Latin American markets - i.e. Brazil - has helped to keep NPLs low for now.

Institutional Clients Group: a proxy of the global investment banking cycle with notable upside

Citi's ICG, given its almost global geographic scope and full array of investment banking and capital markets services offered - called sometimes "The Citi supermarket" - is a good proxy for how the global investment banking industry is doing, with particular emphasis on the US market. Overall, it seems a lot of potential is still buried within the investment bank.

Return on assets is very low, at 0.75% at the end of 2016; efficiency ratio has dramatically improved from 67% in Q4 2015 till current 56%, but there is still scope for optimization.

In terms of P&L, revenues from M&A advisory and underwriting have not clearly recovered: they were down 6% compared with 2015 due to the fall in equities underwriting revenues, while fixed income and advisory were broadly flat.

Markets and Securities Services Division increased revenues 6% compared to 2015. The breakdown of sublines is very interesting: FICC is back for all major investment banks and so it is for Citi, with an increase of revenues of 15% YoY and 36% compared with the same quarter in 2015. FICC improvement is noticeable but again, below the results of competitors such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Overall for ICG, flat revenues and a 4% increase in profits is not a terrible result, but an important upside has not yet been monetized.

Conclusion: Asian balance sheet risk increase should balance US and investment banking strength in terms of stock price. The pair trade with BAC still makes sense.

In a nutshell, Citi has two legs - US Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group - that have an important upside and will likely perform well in the future while the third one - the Asian franchise with its Latin American extension to some extent - will at least drag the whole organization. On the other hand, BAC is pure upside in the US and in its international investment bank.

Since we proposed the pair strategy selling upside volatility of Citi and buying that of BAC in March, the bank bull run has sent Citi and BAC stock prices higher, at $55.68 and $22.5 respectively from minimums at $42.6 and $13.64 for both lenders.

At this point the upside spread stays healthy at 34.2% since inception and there is no indication in the 2016 accounts that makes us think the fundamental situation between Bank of America and Citi has changed.

In terms of valuation, Citi is traded at 11 time PE and a still very low 0.75 times book value; BAC is quoted at estimated 12.9 times PE in 2017 and 0.94 times book value. We do not think the premium of Bank of America is significant enough to impair the strategy described: future divergence in earnings due to the different business profile of both lenders should be far wider than this modest premium.

Therefore, the Citi/BAC pair trade should continue being highly profitable structurally in the midterm future (3 - 5 years) as it has been in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.