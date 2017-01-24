Here's Why SunTrust Is Better Than You Think

SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) has just released its Q4 earnings data and it appears to be a mixed bag of results. However, the outlook for this bank is better than it may first appear- both in terms of the Q4 results and the company's more macro outlook. Let's take a closer look.

Breaking down the Q4 results

In some respects, results are better than the market expected- EPS came in at $0.90, just topping consensus estimate of $0.88. On the other hand, PPE/ credit came in relatively flat with expectations and fees of $0.82 billion missed the $0.83 billion consensus completely.

However, under the surface of these headline results lies some figures that should be more encouraging to investors than the initial figures would suggest. For a start, while fees did miss, the upcoming higher interest rates anticipated by the market should reverse the $9m quarter-on-quarter increase in cash flows experienced in Q4.

Most importantly, it should be noted that net interest margin (NIM) of 3% (up 4 basis points sequentially) easily beat market estimates of 2.49% due to higher earning asset yields and continued positive mix shift in the loan portfolio. Higher-than-expected NIM in turn pushed net interest income (NII) up to $1.34 billion (versus expected NII of $1.32 billion).

Due to these positive figures, Oppenheimer analyst Ben Chittenden believes that consensus NIM/ NII figures for SunTrust are currently too low- he advocates raising 1Q17 estimates up a notch from $0.84 to Oppenheimer's new $0.87 estimate.

Chittenden sums up the results as follows:

Thus, short-term noise, and there was good momentum in capital markets/IB. Overall, there's reason to look for revenue improvement despite headwinds from mortgage/order processing/etc.

The bigger picture

The largest subsidiary of SunTrust Banks, retail bank SunTrust Bank, has close to 1,4000 branches across 11 southeastern states (and Washington DC). As these are some of the U.S.'s fastest-growing markets, the geographical location of the branches could be advantageous to SunTrust in the case of faster GDP growth, comparatively to the effect on other U.S. banking companies.

In addition, despite protests that a 'banking desert' is being created in rural parts of the U.S., SunTrust intends to close a further 7% of its bank branches in 1H17. The bank has already closed 17% of branches in the last 5 years in a cost cutting exercise as increasing numbers of customers turn to online and mobile banking.

Based on these more macro elements, Oppenheimer's Chittenden has raised his FY17 guidance to $3.74 up from $3.40.

Consensus outlook

We can see that the analyst consensus rating on TipRanks is hold based on analyst recommendations published in the last three months. However the average analyst price target of $59.56 does suggest an upside potential from the current share price of $54.84 of 8.61%.

And in fact the average analyst price target taken from only the best-performing analysts on TipRanks i.e. the analysts that consistently outperform the market, reveal a 10.19% upside potential from the current share price. Indeed, the highest price target from a best performing analyst (Goldman Sachs' Ryan Nash) comes in at $67. Conclusion: this is one bank worth watching.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.