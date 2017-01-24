Regional And Community Banks: A Place To Be For 2017

I look at three ETFs that cover financial small caps and the smaller bank segment of the sector as potentially attractive opportunities for the year ahead.

The financial sector is poised to be a primary beneficiary of the new political climate, at least for the near future.

Community and Regional Banks: A Good Place to Be in 2017

The financial sector is widely considered one likely to benefit from the new political order. One of the more intriguing subsets of the sector is regional and community banks. There are several contributors to Seeking Alpha who specialize on small- to mid-cap banks and I'd refer you to them if you are looking for individual banks. I'm more interested in the category as whole so today I want to discuss three ETFs that focus on this group.

These are:

First Trust Nasdaq ABA Community Bank ETF (NASDAQ:QABA), an ETF that invests in community banks.

(NASDAQ:QABA), an ETF that invests in community banks. P owerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR), which covers regional banks.

(NASDAQ:KBWR), which covers regional banks. PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF), a financial sector small cap ETF which is dominated by community and regional banks.

These three ETFs were having a solid year in 2016 even before the Nov 8 election as we see in this chart covering the period from Jan 1, 2016 through Nov 8, 2016 where I've included the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) for a standard of comparison.

Extending the chart out to today shows the large jump the funds took post-election.

There has been some decline from the November - December highs, particularly from the two ETFs focused directly on the community and regional banks as we see here in the YTD chart.

I wrote this on Sunday. Monday the funds added a bit to those declines continued. Whether or not we're approaching a point where the post-election euphoria has worn off enough to make this a buyable opportunity is a question I'll leave to individual readers. As for myself, I'm taking a watchful approach for now.

As regular readers are aware, my usual topic here is high-income closed-end funds, so this set of funds is a bit of a departure for me. As we see in this next chart, none of the funds will be a big contributor to a high-income portfolio.

Despite the modest yields we see here, if you think the financial sector will be a primary beneficiary under the new political order, I'd submit that a good way to capture those benefits is in the small- to mid-cap cohorts, especially in community and regional banks.

The ETFs

Here are some stats on the funds, Assets, Average Daily Volume, Yield and Fees.

As we see, these are small funds with small daily volumes. Bid/Ask spreads tend to be wide.

The portfolios are similar in broad outline with 60 to 95% of the portfolios comprising small- to micro-cap stocks. QABA holds about 20% mid-caps and KBWR, focused as it is on somewhat larger banks, has 36% of its portfolio in mid-caps. PSCF meets its charge by foregoing all but small and micro-cap holdings. PSCF and QABA both have about a quarter of their portfolios in micro-cap names; KBWR has less than 2% at that level.

Top Holdings in the portfolios are listed below.

QABA Top Ten Holdings

KBWR Top Ten Holdings

PSCF Top Ten Holdings

QABA and KBWR share four of their top five holdings. PSCF shares none of its top ten with the other two funds. Note as well that PSCF extends beyond the small banks cohort as it encompasses the full sector.

Performance

All three funds have had an outstanding 2016 beating the broad market handily and beating the financial sector by 12 to 18 points on a total return basis.

PSCF's returns have topped the financial sector for each of the last three years. QABA and KBWR had done so for 2015 and 2016.

My goal here is to bring these funds to your attention. I can't say I'm wildly enthusiastic here, but these are not enthusiastic times. My own view of the coming year is more bearish than I've ever been, but the financial sector is one that does seem best positioned to weather a period of volatility. And if I'm wrong and the market moves up in 2017, it's likely that financials will be at the head of the pack. In either case, I'd like to be in the small to mid-cap segment of the hot sector to capture whatever size premium may accrue in addition to the sector's performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute investment advice. I am not a professional adviser and I do not give advice. The banker part of my nym has absolutely no relationship to the profession of the same name. What I publish is much more in line with a research notebook. Anyone who finds anything of interest will necessarily want to do his or her complete research and due diligence. It would be foolish to rely on my conclusions without having done so.