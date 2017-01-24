Associated Banc-Corp: A Good Quality Bank

15x 2018 EPS feel about right for this bank, which is where it's trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is in good shape (capital, asset quality), is growing nicely but might be fully valued without a step up in growth.

Following Q4'16 results on Friday we know that management expects up to high single digit growth in the loan book for 2017. We might stretch this a bit further if we get a Trump boost by Q4 but that should be more of a 2018 story if it comes. This should translate to around 6% total asset growth and I net interest margin should expand with further rate hikes. There, Janet Yellen's reiteration of her present rates stance should still weigh for more than Trump's apparent recent questioning of dollar strength.

Hence, we should continue to see the kind of gradient in the company's revenue that we observed last year, but with a little more juice from an additional hike or two vs. 2015-16. The dip in non-interest income is due to mortgage fees falling seasonally in Q4 and will pickup in the early part of 2017.

Company data

A couple of other trends that should help will be continued asset quality improvement. The chart below shows that LLP costs were elevated through Q4'15-Q3'16, though in absolute terms they were never that high, as a function of energy loan deterioration. The company is emerging from that experience and this is obviously unlikely to reoccur given the more stable outlook for oil

Company data

The second development to welcome is the move down in the cost/income ratio. Banks with mid-60-70% efficiency metrics can enjoy strong pre-tax growth from quite modest gains, as we've seen in a number of regionals this Q4. It's just good old margin leverage. As you can see in the chart, ASB tends to hold costs broadly flat, while growing revenue without commensurate increases in costs. ASB enjoyed 16% growth in its basic operating income due to this dynamic in 2016.

This saw the cost/income relationship fall from 69.4% to 66.3% and investors should accommodate some slowdown in this improvement which will be impacted by the pace of rate hikes on the asset side in any case but also tends to get a bit harder closer to 60%. FIG Ideas expects 4% then 1% positive cost/income jaws through 2017-2018 and we should enjoy 14% then 8% growth in income before provisions. Still, LLP costs will fall in 2017 due to normalization of the energy portfolio, before tracking more closely to loan growth again.

The drop in LLP in 2017 will boost EPS about 19% before growth drops back to mid single digits in 2018, depending on rate hikes.

This leaves ASB on 14.8x 2018 EPS, which is in line with many of its peers in $3-4bn market cap range. There is potential upside to the 2018 outlook but for now, I think ASB is a hold rather than a fresh money buy.

