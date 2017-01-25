TerraForm Companies Are Good Short And Long-Term Buys At Current Levels

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) and TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL), the Yieldco sponsees of SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ), announced major steps on Monday in the long drawn saga of SunEdison's bankruptcy.

The companies announced that:

a) The respective boards have approved a Memorandum of Understanding in regards to a settlement with SunEdison related to the sponsor/sponsee grievances.

b) They have entered into an exclusive agreement with Brookfield Asset Management regarding a potential M&A transaction (TerraForm Global and TerraForm Power).

In this article, we discuss these two aspects and the short and long-term impact of these developments.

Memorandum of Understanding

Under the MOU:

- The Yieldcos and SunEdison will work in good faith toward agreeing to the terms of two separate settlement agreements, one for each Yieldco, on or before January 27, 2017.

- The Yieldcos are obligated to work toward M&A transactions in parallel. This obligation terminates if the Yieldcos and SunEdison have not executed and delivered settlement agreements on or before January 27, 2017.

- At the closing of the TerraForm Power M&A Transaction, in exchange for its Class B common stock of the Company, Class B units of TERP LLC, incentive distribution rights and all other interests in TERP, SunEdison would receive consideration equal to 36.9% of the total consideration paid to all of the Company's stockholders.

- At the closing of the TerraForm Global M&A Transaction, in exchange for its Class B common stock of the company, Class B units of GLBL LLC, incentive distribution rights and all other interests in GLBL, SunEdison would receive consideration equal to 25.0% of the total consideration paid to all TerraForm Global stockholders.

- The Proposed Settlement Terms are not legally binding and are subject to a number of conditions and contingencies, including:

o Each of the Yieldcos and SunEdison entering into final settlement agreements before January 27, 2017.

o Each of the Yieldcos entering into an M&A Transaction jointly approved by the applicable Yieldco and SunEdison by April 1, 2017.

o Approval of each settlement agreement by the Bankruptcy Court by April 1, 2017, which date may be extended until April 15, 2017.

What this MOU indicates is that TerraForm companies have reached an agreement to settle all outstanding issues with SunEdison in addition to agreeing to the termination of the sponsor/sponsee agreements.

While neither of these settlements come anywhere close to the $3B in claims the Yieldcos have made against SunEdison, the settlement itself is the first step in the Yieldco's future without SunEdison.

In the case of TerraForm Power, SunEdison gets a 36.9% share of total consideration even though it owns only about 34.5% of the shares. This indicates that SunEdison has extracted a slight premium for its B shares and any counter claims it may have had against TerraForm Power. The payout math implies that TerraForm Power public shareholders are likely to get about 96% of the share price offered by the suitors.

Overall this is not a great deal for TerraForm Power Class A (public) shareholders and likely shows that TerraForm management was more intent on ending the SunEdison saga than getting an optimal payback for its claims.

When it comes to TerraForm Global, SunEdison gets 25% share of the total consideration in spite of holding approximately 36% of total shares in the form of Class B holdings. According to public records, TerraForm Global has 113.2M of outstanding Class A and 61.3M Class B. SunEdison holds all of Class B shares and 2M of the Class A share.

This indicates that TerraForm Global is clawing back over $100M from SunEdison at the current stock price. Even this is a far cry from the $238M that SunEdison usurped from TerraForm Global in 2015.

This again shows that the Yieldcos were more intent on settling with SunEdison than getting optimal payback for their claims. The payout math implies that TerraForm Global public shareholders are likely to get about 117.7% of the share price offered by the suitors.

Exclusive Agreement With Brookfield Asset Management

After a lengthy bidding process, the Companies have reached an agreement to work exclusively with Brookfield Asset Management regarding potential M&A transactions.

The current offers made by Brookfield, as disclosed in the relevant 8-K filings, are complex but suffice it to say that Brookfield's public offers suggest a valuation in the range of $11.50 to $12.50 per share for TerraForm Power and valuation in the range of $4.15-$4.35 per share for TerraForm Global.

However, these numbers, along with other terms are subject to revision during the negotiating process and could materially differ from what was presented in the 8-K.

As things stand, adjusting for the SUNE settlements, the above offer implies an approximate valuation of $11.04 to $12.00 per each TerraForm Power public share and an approximate valuation of $4.80 to $5.10 per TerraForm Global public share. Based on how Brookfield incentivized the offers for a dual M&A transaction, the final offers are likely to be at the higher end of the above specified ranges.

Furthermore, we believe that the odds favor an upwards revision to prices above the current ranges as Brookfield aims to satisfy the needs of SunEdison and the Yieldcos.

From a public shareholder perspective, the best outcome from a Brookfield offer is if Brookfield buys out the SunEdison shares but not the public shareholder shares (i.e. the 50.1% transaction). This structure will allow the public holders enjoy the long-term benefits of Brookfield sponsorship.

Should the Brookfield deal materialize, we believe that Brookfield can be a strong sponsor for both TerraForm entities. The acquisition by Brookfield can bring in immediate benefits to the companies in the form of project drop downs and the companies' ability to refinance debt at better rates. Due to these reasons, we see strong prospects for long-term share prices appreciation with the Brookfield acquisitions.

Nevertheless, we do not believe TerraForm companies' management should accept Brookfield's offer below $13 for TerraForm Power and below $5 for TerraForm Global. The stockholders will fare much better if the companies buy back SunEdison shares instead.

Even if the board agrees to such an offer from Brookfield, we believe it will be difficult to get public stockholders, including David Tepper, to support such a deal.

Upside Possible By Staying Independent

Interestingly, the offer from Brookfield for both the Yieldcos is subpar and indicative of the Yieldcos trying to sell themselves in a distress/hostage situation.

Given the low valuations being offered by Brookfield, we believe there is a realistic possibility that the Yieldcos will reject Brookfield's advances and decide to be independent.

Both TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global are cash rich and can easily purchase the SunEdison Class B shares at prices comparable to the prices being offered by Brookfield.

For example, TerraForm Global can increase its CAFD by 57% by deploying about $185M of its large cash cushion. Similarly, TerraForm Power can increase its CAFD by about 40% by deploying about $575M in cash. By disengaging from Brookfield and buying SunEdison shares, the value of the companies' public shares will increase considerably and make the companies far more attractive to potential suitors in the future.

Prognosis

As a practical matter, TerraForm Yieldco shareholders will be relieved by the proposed settlements. While not optimal, these settlements take the cloud away from these companies and make them attractive either as standalone entities or as acquisition candidates.

In terms of the Brookfield offer, we believe that the current offers imply a value of around $12 for the public TerraForm Power shares and $5 for TerraForm Global shares. Further upside is possible during the negotiating process. We expect the stocks to reach these value levels within weeks. Consequently, we view the stock as short-term buys.

It should be noted that there is some risk to the valuation for various reasons:

- Brookfield has proven to be a savvy negotiator and appears to have out-negotiated TerraForm companies and could potentially find reasons to dampen the deals somewhat.

- SunEdison's unsecured committee of creditors, who currently appear to be left out in the cold, may scuttle the settlement or move the settlement more in favor of SunEdison.

- Legal action against TerraForm companies from unsettled outstanding litigation could scuttle the deals.

- TerraForm may run afoul of Nasdaq filing requirements during the process.

However, we do not believe any of these scenarios pose a significant downside for the Yieldcos.

The Yieldcos have now essentially reached an end game with SunEdison and are set to be truly independent from SunEdison. Both the Yieldcos are flush with cash and are in a strong financial position even if the Brookfield offer does not materialize.

Considering the above factors, we see long-term upside for both the Yieldcos, either through the SunEdison share purchase, or through the Brookfield acquisition.

