Regions Financial Still Looks Weak Relative To Its Peers

I've been a fan of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in the past as the company's shares were undervalued against its peers. This was, of course, a relic of the financial crisis during which Regions struggled mightily and the scars were left for years. But those days are gone and Regions has rebuilt itself into a very profitable regional lender once more. However, it is certainly not out of the woods yet and indeed, I said before the Q4 report I was ringing the register as I think the stock has caught up to the fundamentals, finally. The report itself wasn't quite as good as I thought it would be and the stock is off slightly from its highs but there is much to discuss.

RF's Q4 was rather pedestrian in comparison to many of its peers and given that it is now sporting an industry average multiple, I'm afraid that won't do. I predicated my bullishness upon RF's ability to meet its peers' fundamentals and growth and while it has gotten closer, the valuation is now out of line with how I see RF, indicating that lightening up on this stock was prudent in my view.

At a time when others are opening the spigots of lending, RF produced a decline of 1% against Q3. Consumer lending balances rose slightly but it was not enough to offset a larger decline in business lending and that led to a small decrease in overall lending. Other large banks with very low loan-to-deposit ratios are firing away at new lending but RF doesn't have that luxury because it is already at better than 80% LTD, very high by today's standards. LTDs in the 90s or even 100s (!) were the norm heading into the financial crisis but 80% counts as a lot of deposit usage these days and it means that RF simply doesn't have the dry powder to go after lending opportunities in the same way others do. This is only a negative in that growth will be harder to come by but that's a significant negative to my eye and Q4 showed why.

In addition to weak loan growth numbers, RF isn't attracting deposits in the same way that many of its large bank competitors are. Deposits were up 1% against Q3 and while a gain is a gain, that's very slow growth. Keep in mind what I just said about RF's high LTD ratio; the only way to reduce it is to reduce loans or increase deposits. RF should be aggressively going after deposits but it doesn't appear that is the case. Its cost of funding is very low and it can certainly afford to go after deposits but isn't. That's unfavorable for future growth and while margins are being maintained, RF needs a larger deposit base.

Speaking of margins, NIM was up 10bps to 3.16% over Q3, a very strong gain that led to net interest income gaining 2%. Recall that total lending was down 1% in Q3 so a gain in NII of 2% is a strong effort and it is because NIM increased by roughly 3%. That is a high level of NIM for a large lender and it is no doubt due to the company's high deposit utilization rate. That's great but again, it hurts its ability to grow because not only is additional lending tough to come by, but its NIM is already elevated and thus, additional gains will be challenging. RF's margins are great, I just worry about how much better they could get from here.

Credit quality remains about the same that it has for a few quarters now as this has not been a problem for even the weakest of lenders. Regulators and bank leaders alike swung very far back towards risk-aversion when it comes to lending and while that crimped growth, it did wonders for credit quality. I'm certainly not worried about RF's credit quality and it was really a non-event in Q4.

What was meaningful was the decline in noninterest expense, which fell 4% against Q3. That's a huge decline and it is much needed. RF's efficiency ratio is still in the low- to mid-60s, which is very high, and it needs all the expense cuts it can get. These afford RF a tremendous amount of operating leverage and given the trouble it is going to have in 2017 and beyond growing revenue, operating leverage is likely to be the principal source of earnings growth. That's not an ideal situation to be in but it does have at least one lever it can pull. To its credit, management is doing a great job of cutting costs where it can but there is more work yet to do.

At 14 times this year's earnings, RF is trading right with its peers. Bank valuations have converged on each other since the post-election rally, meaning former premiums and discounts have given way to most banks trading for similar valuations. This has helped RF as its discount has disappeared but it is still subject to less growth potential than its peers. That would indicate its multiple should perhaps be lower but it isn't, and that is why I'm cautious.

In addition, analysts are expecting a lot from RF this year and I'm concerned it won't be able to hit better than 8% sales growth with margin expansion to boot. RF's high LTD ratio worries me and while rate hikes will help NIM, will it help enough to fuel 8% revenue growth? That's a tough assumption to make and I'm simply not willing to do so. Given the relatively weak Q4 and the peer valuation, I'm still cautious on RF. I think bias is to the downside and while I wouldn't short it here, I certainly wouldn't own it either. RF is too far behind its peers to trade at the same valuation so I'm on the sidelines.

