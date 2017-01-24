Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Versus Those To Avoid Right Now - Part I: Residential

Background
Earlier this month, I've presented an analysis regarding the performance of mortgage-REITs (REM, MORL), "mREITS" hereinafter, during periods of increasing rates and yields. In total, I've covered forty names across four different types (of mREITs): Commercial, Residential, Hybrid/Residential and Traditional/Agency. The main findings when it comes to mREITs performance during increasing rates and yields periods were:
- While the performance of the sub-groups varied, commercial mREITs - e.g. ARI, LADR, STWD, BXMT (The first three names are part of my A-Team) - have outperformed the other sub-groups.
- Few selective names (NRZ, ARI, BXMT, STAR) have continuously and consistently outperformed.
(Side notes: NRZ is one of my top picks and I have recently explained my preferance for ARI over BXMT from a risk/reward perspective, at least when it comes to the A-Team purposes)
The mREITs analysis was not only comprehensive but it also assisted me in arranging my own thoughts and views in regard to both past and future actions that I took/need to take when it comes to various mREITs that I held/hold.
As such, I believe that just as the mREITs coverage was helpful in better understanding the resilience of mREITs to higher rates/yields, it can be beneficial to run the exact same analysis with eREITs. Not only because I believe that mREITs are better positioned than eREITs, but especially since I believe that many eREITs are overvalued and, as a result, I have short positions in more than a handful of those that are part of my H-Team.
eREITs: A Much Bigger and More Diversified Universe than mREITs
There are ~x6 more eREITs than mREITs. There is also far greater diversification within eREITs-dom than the 4-5 different types of MREITs. As such, it doesn;t make sense - technically (too long) and fundamentally (too different) to cover the eREITs arena altogether in a single article.
Therefore, I'm cutting the eREITs analysis into smaller parts/articles; each part/article is focusing on a different type of eREITs.
Before presenting the list of the eREITs that will be part of the analysis, there are few important clarifications that need to be made:
- Companies with a market cap <$100mil. and/or <18-month track record were automatically "disqualified".
- The classification of the groups has been done on a "best effort" basis. In more than a few cases, companies could easily be placed in more than one group. Nonetheless, even in cases where a company fit more than one group, it was placed within the group that most closely characterized it to my best judgment.
- When applicable (only for three types of eREITs) and for the purpose of this specific analysis, the $3bn mark is what distinguish between large caps (>$3bn) to small caps (<$3bn)
Here is the list of all the 120 eREITs that are going to be part of this analysis, sorted alphabetically by their respective tickers:
|Ticker
|Name of corporation
|Main Classification
|Sub-Classification
|ACC
|American Campus Communities, Inc.
|Special
|Education/Campus
|ADC
|Agree Realty Corporation
|Triple Net Lease
|AHP
|Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
|Hospitality
|Small-Cap
|AHT
|Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
|Hospitality
|Small-Cap
|AIV
|Apartment Investment and Management Co
|Residential/Apartments
|AKR
|Acadia Realty Trust
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|AMT
|American Tower Corp
|Special
|Telecommunication
|APLE
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc
|Hospitality
|Large-Cap
|APTS
|Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.
|Residential/Apartments
|ARE
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
|Healthcare
|Large-Cap
|AVB
|AvalonBay Communities Inc
|Residential/Apartments
|BRG
|Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc
|Residential/Apartments
|BRX
|Brixmor Property Group Inc
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|CBL
|CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|CCI
|Crown Castle International Corp
|Special
|Telecommunication
|CCP
|Care Capital Properties Inc
|Healthcare
|Small-Cap
|CHCT
|Community Healthcare Trust Inc
|Healthcare
|Small-Cap
|CHSP
|Chesapeake Lodging Trust
|Hospitality
|Small-Cap
|CLDT
|Chatham Lodging Trust
|Hospitality
|Small-Cap
|CONE
|CyrusOne Inc
|Data-Centers & Storage
|Data-Centers
|COR
|CoreSite Realty Corp
|Data-Centers & Storage
|Data-Centers
|CORR
|Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
|Special
|Energy
|CPT
|Camden Property Trust
|Residential/Apartments
|CTRE
|Caretrust REIT Inc
|Healthcare
|Small-Cap
|CUBE
|CubeSmart
|Data-Centers & Storage
|Self-Storage
|DCT
|DCT Industrial Trust Inc.
|Industrial/Commercial
|DDR
|DDR Corp
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|DEA
|Easterly Government Properties Inc
|Special
|Government
|DFT
|DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.
|Data-Centers & Storage
|Data-Centers
|DLR
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|Data-Centers & Storage
|Data-Centers
|DOC
|Physicians Realty Trust
|Healthcare
|Small-Cap
|DRE
|Duke Realty Corp
|Industrial/Commercial
|DRH
|DiamondRock Hospitality Company
|Hospitality
|Small-Cap
|EDR
|Education Realty Trust, Inc.
|Special
|Education/Campus
|EGP
|Eastgroup Properties Inc
|Industrial/Commercial
|EPR
|EPR Properties
|Triple Net Lease
|EQIX
|Equinix, Inc.
|Data-Centers & Storage
|Data-Centers
|EQR
|Equity Residential
|Residential/Apartments
|EQY
|Equity One, Inc.
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|ESS
|Essex Property Trust Inc
|Residential/Apartments
|EXR
|Extra Space Storage, Inc.
|Data-Centers & Storage
|Self-Storage
|FCH
|FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated
|Hospitality
|Small-Cap
|FCPT
|Four Corners Property Trust Inc
|Triple Net Lease
|FPI
|Farmland Partners Inc
|Special
|Agriculture
|FR
|First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|Industrial/Commercial
|FRT
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|GGP
|General Growth Properties Inc
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|GLPI
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
|Special
|Gambling
|GNL
|Global Net Lease Inc
|Triple Net Lease
|GOOD
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|Industrial/Commercial
|GOV
|Government Properties Income Trust
|Special
|Government
|GPT
|Gramercy Property Trust
|Industrial/Commercial
|HASI
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
|Special
|Clean Energy
|HCN
|Welltower Inc
|Healthcare
|Large-Cap
|HCP
|HCP, Inc.
|Healthcare
|Large-Cap
|HPT
|Hospitality Properties Trust
|Hospitality
|Large-Cap
|HR
|Healthcare Realty Trust Inc
|Healthcare
|Large-Cap
|HST
|Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
|Hospitality
|Large-Cap
|HT
|Hersha Hospitality Trust
|Hospitality
|Small-Cap
|HTA
|Healthcare Trust Of America Inc
|Healthcare
|Large-Cap
|INN
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc
|Hospitality
|Small-Cap
|IRET
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|Residential/Apartments
|IRM
|Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT
|Data-Centers & Storage
|Underground-Storage
|IRT
|Independence Realty Trust Inc
|Residential/Apartments
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corp
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|KRG
|Kite Realty Group Trust
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|LAND
|Gladstone Land Corp
|Special
|Agriculture
|LHO
|LaSalle Hotel Properties
|Hospitality
|Large-Cap
|LPT
|Liberty Property Trust
|Industrial/Commercial
|LTC
|LTC Properties Inc
|Healthcare
|Small-Cap
|LXP
|Lexington Realty Trust
|Triple Net Lease
|Industrial and Office
|MAA
|Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
|Residential/Apartments
|MAC
|Macerich Co
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|MNR
|Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.
|Triple Net Lease
|Industrial and Office
|MORE
|Monogram Residential Trust Inc
|Residential/Apartments
|MPW
|Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|Healthcare
|Large-Cap
|MYCC
|ClubCorp Holdings Inc
|Special
|Golf courses
|NHI
|National Health Investors Inc
|Healthcare
|Small-Cap
|NNN
|National Retail Properties, Inc.
|Triple Net Lease
|NSA
|National Storage Affiliates Trust
|Data-Centers & Storage
|Self-Storage
|O
|Realty Income Corp
|Triple Net Lease
|OHI
|Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
|Healthcare
|Large-Cap
|OLP
|One Liberty Properties, Inc.
|Triple Net Lease
|Industrial and Office
|PEB
|Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|Hospitality
|Small-Cap
|PEI
|Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|PLD
|Prologis Inc
|Industrial/Commercial
|PSA
|Public Storage
|Data-Centers & Storage
|Self-Storage
|PSB
|PS Business Parks Inc
|Industrial/Commercial
|QTS
|QTS Realty Trust Inc
|Data-Centers & Storage
|Data-Centers
|REG
|Regency Centers Corp
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|REXR
|Rexford Industrial Realty
|Industrial/Commercial
|RHP
|Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT)
|Hospitality
|Large-Cap
|RLJ
|RLJ Lodging Trust
|Hospitality
|Large-Cap
|ROIC
|Retail Opportunity Investments Corp
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|RPAI
|Retail Properties of America Inc
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|RPT
|Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|SBRA
|Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
|Healthcare
|Small-Cap
|SHO
|Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc
|Hospitality
|Large-Cap
|SKT
|Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|SNH
|Senior Housing Properties Trust
|Healthcare
|Large-Cap
|SNR
|New Senior Investment Group Inc
|Healthcare
|Small-Cap
|SPG
|Simon Property Group Inc
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|SRC
|Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (New)
|Triple Net Lease
|SRG
|Seritage Growth Properties
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|STAG
|Stag Industrial Inc
|Industrial/Commercial
|STOR
|Store Capital Corp
|Triple Net Lease
|TCO
|Taubman Centers, Inc.
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|TRNO
|Terreno Realty Corporation
|Industrial/Commercial
|UBA
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|UDR
|UDR, Inc.
|Residential/Apartments
|UE
|Urban Edge Properties
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|UHT
|Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|Healthcare
|Small-Cap
|VER
|Vereit Inc
|Triple Net Lease
|VTR
|Ventas, Inc.
|Healthcare
|Large-Cap
|WHLR
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|WPC
|W.P. Carey Inc. REIT
|Industrial/Commercial
|Triple Net Lease
|WPG
|Washington Prime Group Inc
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|WRI
|Weingarten Realty Investors
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Large-Cap
|WSR
|Whitestone REIT
|Shopping-Centers & Malls
|Small-Cap
|XHR
|Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
|Hospitality
|Small-Cap
The 120 eREITs were spread out across 11 different types of eREITs (Including three types that were separated into large and small caps due to the large number of companies and/or wide range of market caps within the specific classification).
While, as mentioned above, few names may belong to more than one type I believe that the above list is both comprehensive and representative; it's a well balanced-diversified reflection of the eREITs segment as a whole as well as an accurate-focused mixture of names within each type of eREITs.
Methodology
In total we have eleven sub-groups of eREITs:
- Apartments: AIV, APTS, AVB, BRG, CPT, EQR, ESS, IRET, IRT, MAA, MORE, UDR
- Data-Centers & Storage: CONE, COR, CUBE, DFT, DLR, EQIX, EXR, IRM, NSA, PSA, QTS
- Healthcare, Large-Caps: ARE, HCN, HCP, HR, HTA, MPW, OHI, SNH, VTR
- Healthcare, Small-Caps: CCP, CHCT, CTRE, DOC, LTC, NHI, SBRA, SNR, UHT
- Hospitality, Large-Caps: APLE, HPT, HST, LHO, RHP, RLJ, SHO
- Hospitality, Small-Caps: AHP, AHT, CHSP, CLDT, DRH, FCH, HT, INN, PEB, XHR
- Industrial/Commercial: DCT, DRE, EGP, FR, GOOD, GPT, LPT, PLD, PSB, REXR, STAG, TRNO, WPC
- Shopping-Centers & Malls, Large-Caps: BRX, DDR, EQY, FRT, GGP, KIM, MAC, REG, RPAI, SKT, SPG, TCO, WRI
- Shopping-Centers & Malls, Small-Caps: AKR, CBL, KRG, PEI, ROIC, RPT, SRG, UBA, UE, WHLR, WPG, WSR
- Special: ACC, AMT, CCI, CORR, DEA, EDR, FPI, GLPI, GOV, HASI, LAND, MYCC
- Triple Net Lease: ADC, EPR, FCPT, GNL, LXP, MNR, NNN, O, OLP, SRC, STOR, VER
Over the past five years, we have witnessed three periods of rising rates/yields:
- Period I: 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013
- Period II: 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015
- Period III: 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016
For each type/classification of eREITs there are three charts that show the performance of the relevant group of companies during the three periods - three charts per group, one chart per period.
Then, the average return for each group during each period was calculated in three different ways:
- Average based on all the observations (of all the companies that publicly-traded) during the period.
- Average that excludes the best and the worst observations that were recoded during the period.
- Median or average of the median (if it comprises of two observations).
By excluding the best and worst, we "soften" the "bumps" that may occur due to specific/extreme news/events that may have affected a certain company. In other words, we avoid temporary "noise".
After receiving three different averages, I calculated an equal-weighted average for all three averages. By doing so I believe that the data is more reliable and less affected by temporary specific news, events or returns that one or two companies may have gone through the examined period.
Bear in mind that this is a relative drill - an attempt to point out at specific types and names of eREITs that perform more or less favorably during periods of higher rates/yields. Therefore, more than an accurate mathematical-scientific result I'm mostly interested in presenting the trends and the different performances of various types of eREITs'. That way, we will be able to draw better conclusions regarding each sub-group's relative strength compare to other sub-groups within the eREITs segment.
Comparisons
Before presenting the charts for the specific eREITs' sub-group that this article focused on, it's worthwhile taking a closer look at how the main-best comparable ETFs have performed during the three periods (of higher rates/yields) that we examine.
Here is how the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), the US Treasury 10-Year and 30-Year yields (UST, TLT, PST, TBF, TBT) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) performed during the relevant periods:
- Period I: 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013
- Period II: 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015
- Period III: 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016
As we can see, during periods of higher rates/yields, the real-estate related ETFs (VNQ, IYR) performed poorly. That is true in both absolute, i.e. negative returns, and relative, i.e. outperforming the SPY, terms.
Clearly, this should come as no surprise to anyone. I have wrote a couple of times about the relationships between rates/yields to eREITs prices; while the former move higher the latter move lower.
This fact only makes this analysis even more challenging/intriguing because, knowing that eREITs underperform during period of increasing rates/yields, the real question is: Can we find specific names that may strive while most ,if not all, of their eREITs peers suffer?
Residential eREITs - Charts and Analysis
Chart 1: Residential, 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013
(Please note that this chart contains no data regarding BRG and MORE because they weren't public companies as of yet during the relevant period)
Average including all observations: -4.12%
Average excluding best and worst observations: -4.15%
Median: -4.98%
Average performance of all three averages: -4.69%
Chart 2: Residential, 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015
(Please note that the performance of IRET "disappeared" from the chart due to YCharts being able to show only up to 12 performances per chart. The total return of IRET during that period was -10.32%)
Average including all observations: -3.30%
Average excluding best and worst observations: -2.70%
Median: -2.96%
Average performance of all three averages: -2.99%
Chart 3: Residential, 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016
(Please note that the performance of AVB "disappeared" from the chart due to YCharts being able to show only up to 12 performances per chart. The total return of IRET during that period was -7.61%)
Average including all observations: -2.65%
Average excluding best and worst observations: -2.78%
Median: -4.32%
Average performance of all three averages: -3.25%
Residential eREITs - Main Results and Findings
First, let's put the data that we gathered from the charts into a table:
|
Metrics / Period
|Period I
|Period II
|Period III
|
Average per
Metrics
|Regular Average
|-4.12%
|-3.30%
|-2.65%
|-3.36%
|Modified Average
|-4.15%
|-2.70%
|-2.78%
|-3.21%
|Median
|-4.98%
|-2.96%
|-4.32%
|-4.09%
|Average per Period
|-4.69%
|-2.99%
|-3.25%
|Overall Performance
|Poor
|Poor
|Poor
There are few conclusions one may draw regarding Residential eREITs out of the data during periods of higher rates/yields:
- Residential eREITs aren't performing well during periods of increasing rates/yields. Nonetheless, they do perform much better than the eREITS-segment as a whole!
- The average expected performance of residential eREITs during such periods is a negative low single digit number.
- The only name that managed to record an average positive return is MORE but this stock only went through the last two examined periods (It didn't trade during the first period).
- The other names that is worthwhile mentioning is APTS. Although not escaping a negative total return on average (if we combine all three periods), the company did perform better than its peer group and showed better resilience than the group as a whole.
Bottom Line
The bottom line is very easy and very clear:
- Equity REITs: Not the place to be during increasing rates/yields periods.
- Residential eREITS: Not performing well during increasing rates/yields periods. However, they do perform much better than the eREITs-segment as a whole so if you feel like you must have exposure to eREITs - residential eREITs may be worthwhile looking at.
- Among residential names, there are two names - MORE and APTS - that lead the pack.
Since this is only the first part (out of eleven), I don't wish yet to draw more decisive-substantial conclusions. We will have to go through all parts and to analyze all types of eREITs in order to be in a better position to do so. Be patient and stay tuned!
