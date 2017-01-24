Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Versus Those To Avoid Right Now - Part I: Residential

After examining the effects of higher rates/yields periods on mortgage-REITs, it's time to do the same drill with equity-REITs.

Unlike mREITs that have shown mixed effects, eREITs suppose to react less favorably to periods of increasing rates/yields.

Assuming that we are about to see higher rates/yields in 2017, this should be a good indication how different types of eREITs are expected to behave.

Since the number of eREITs is far greater than mREITs and since there are many types of eREITs, each article will focus on different type of eREITs.

This article is focusing on residential eREITs.

Earlier this month, I've presented an analysis regarding the performance of mortgage-REITs (REM, MORL), "mREITS" hereinafter, during periods of increasing rates and yields. In total, I've covered forty names across four different types (of mREITs): Commercial, Residential, Hybrid/Residential and Traditional/Agency. The main findings when it comes to mREITs performance during increasing rates and yields periods were:

  • While the performance of the sub-groups varied, commercial mREITs - e.g. ARI, LADR, STWD, BXMT (The first three names are part of my A-Team) - have outperformed the other sub-groups.
  • Few selective names (NRZ, ARI, BXMT, STAR) have continuously and consistently outperformed.

(Side notes: NRZ is one of my top picks and I have recently explained my preferance for ARI over BXMT from a risk/reward perspective, at least when it comes to the A-Team purposes)

The mREITs analysis was not only comprehensive but it also assisted me in arranging my own thoughts and views in regard to both past and future actions that I took/need to take when it comes to various mREITs that I held/hold.

As such, I believe that just as the mREITs coverage was helpful in better understanding the resilience of mREITs to higher rates/yields, it can be beneficial to run the exact same analysis with eREITs. Not only because I believe that mREITs are better positioned than eREITs, but especially since I believe that many eREITs are overvalued and, as a result, I have short positions in more than a handful of those that are part of my H-Team.

eREITs: A Much Bigger and More Diversified Universe than mREITs

There are ~x6 more eREITs than mREITs. There is also far greater diversification within eREITs-dom than the 4-5 different types of MREITs. As such, it doesn;t make sense - technically (too long) and fundamentally (too different) to cover the eREITs arena altogether in a single article.

Therefore, I'm cutting the eREITs analysis into smaller parts/articles; each part/article is focusing on a different type of eREITs.

Before presenting the list of the eREITs that will be part of the analysis, there are few important clarifications that need to be made:

  1. Companies with a market cap <$100mil. and/or <18-month track record were automatically "disqualified".
  2. The classification of the groups has been done on a "best effort" basis. In more than a few cases, companies could easily be placed in more than one group. Nonetheless, even in cases where a company fit more than one group, it was placed within the group that most closely characterized it to my best judgment.
  3. When applicable (only for three types of eREITs) and for the purpose of this specific analysis, the $3bn mark is what distinguish between large caps (>$3bn) to small caps (<$3bn)

Here is the list of all the 120 eREITs that are going to be part of this analysis, sorted alphabetically by their respective tickers:

Ticker Name of corporation Main Classification Sub-Classification
ACC American Campus Communities, Inc. Special Education/Campus
ADC Agree Realty Corporation Triple Net Lease
AHP Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc Hospitality Small-Cap
AHT Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Hospitality Small-Cap
AIV Apartment Investment and Management Co Residential/Apartments
AKR Acadia Realty Trust Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
AMT American Tower Corp Special Telecommunication
APLE Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Hospitality Large-Cap
APTS Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Residential/Apartments
ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Healthcare Large-Cap
AVB AvalonBay Communities Inc Residential/Apartments
BRG Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Residential/Apartments
BRX Brixmor Property Group Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
CBL CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
CCI Crown Castle International Corp Special Telecommunication
CCP Care Capital Properties Inc Healthcare Small-Cap
CHCT Community Healthcare Trust Inc Healthcare Small-Cap
CHSP Chesapeake Lodging Trust Hospitality Small-Cap
CLDT Chatham Lodging Trust Hospitality Small-Cap
CONE CyrusOne Inc Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers
COR CoreSite Realty Corp Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers
CORR Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc Special Energy
CPT Camden Property Trust Residential/Apartments
CTRE Caretrust REIT Inc Healthcare Small-Cap
CUBE CubeSmart Data-Centers & Storage Self-Storage
DCT DCT Industrial Trust Inc. Industrial/Commercial
DDR DDR Corp Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
DEA Easterly Government Properties Inc Special Government
DFT DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers
DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers
DOC Physicians Realty Trust Healthcare Small-Cap
DRE Duke Realty Corp Industrial/Commercial
DRH DiamondRock Hospitality Company Hospitality Small-Cap
EDR Education Realty Trust, Inc. Special Education/Campus
EGP Eastgroup Properties Inc Industrial/Commercial
EPR EPR Properties Triple Net Lease
EQIX Equinix, Inc. Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers
EQR Equity Residential Residential/Apartments
EQY Equity One, Inc. Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
ESS Essex Property Trust Inc Residential/Apartments
EXR Extra Space Storage, Inc. Data-Centers & Storage Self-Storage
FCH FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated Hospitality Small-Cap
FCPT Four Corners Property Trust Inc Triple Net Lease
FPI Farmland Partners Inc Special Agriculture
FR First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Industrial/Commercial
FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
GGP General Growth Properties Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Special Gambling
GNL Global Net Lease Inc Triple Net Lease
GOOD Gladstone Commercial Corporation Industrial/Commercial
GOV Government Properties Income Trust Special Government
GPT Gramercy Property Trust Industrial/Commercial
HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc Special Clean Energy
HCN Welltower Inc Healthcare Large-Cap
HCP HCP, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap
HPT Hospitality Properties Trust Hospitality Large-Cap
HR Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Healthcare Large-Cap
HST Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Hospitality Large-Cap
HT Hersha Hospitality Trust Hospitality Small-Cap
HTA Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Healthcare Large-Cap
INN Summit Hotel Properties Inc Hospitality Small-Cap
IRET Investors Real Estate Trust Residential/Apartments
IRM Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Data-Centers & Storage Underground-Storage
IRT Independence Realty Trust Inc Residential/Apartments
KIM Kimco Realty Corp Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
KRG Kite Realty Group Trust Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
LAND Gladstone Land Corp Special Agriculture
LHO LaSalle Hotel Properties Hospitality Large-Cap
LPT Liberty Property Trust Industrial/Commercial
LTC LTC Properties Inc Healthcare Small-Cap
LXP Lexington Realty Trust Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office
MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Residential/Apartments
MAC Macerich Co Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
MNR Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office
MORE Monogram Residential Trust Inc Residential/Apartments
MPW Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap
MYCC ClubCorp Holdings Inc Special Golf courses
NHI National Health Investors Inc Healthcare Small-Cap
NNN National Retail Properties, Inc. Triple Net Lease
NSA National Storage Affiliates Trust Data-Centers & Storage Self-Storage
O Realty Income Corp Triple Net Lease
OHI Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Healthcare Large-Cap
OLP One Liberty Properties, Inc. Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office
PEB Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Hospitality Small-Cap
PEI Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
PLD Prologis Inc Industrial/Commercial
PSA Public Storage Data-Centers & Storage Self-Storage
PSB PS Business Parks Inc Industrial/Commercial
QTS QTS Realty Trust Inc Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers
REG Regency Centers Corp Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
REXR Rexford Industrial Realty Industrial/Commercial
RHP Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) Hospitality Large-Cap
RLJ RLJ Lodging Trust Hospitality Large-Cap
ROIC Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
RPAI Retail Properties of America Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
RPT Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
SBRA Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Healthcare Small-Cap
SHO Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Hospitality Large-Cap
SKT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
SNH Senior Housing Properties Trust Healthcare Large-Cap
SNR New Senior Investment Group Inc Healthcare Small-Cap
SPG Simon Property Group Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
SRC Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (New) Triple Net Lease
SRG Seritage Growth Properties Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
STAG Stag Industrial Inc Industrial/Commercial
STOR Store Capital Corp Triple Net Lease
TCO Taubman Centers, Inc. Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
TRNO Terreno Realty Corporation Industrial/Commercial
UBA Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
UDR UDR, Inc. Residential/Apartments
UE Urban Edge Properties Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
UHT Universal Health Realty Income Trust Healthcare Small-Cap
VER Vereit Inc Triple Net Lease
VTR Ventas, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap
WHLR Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
WPC W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Industrial/Commercial Triple Net Lease
WPG Washington Prime Group Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
WRI Weingarten Realty Investors Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap
WSR Whitestone REIT Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap
XHR Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Hospitality Small-Cap

The 120 eREITs were spread out across 11 different types of eREITs (Including three types that were separated into large and small caps due to the large number of companies and/or wide range of market caps within the specific classification).

While, as mentioned above, few names may belong to more than one type I believe that the above list is both comprehensive and representative; it's a well balanced-diversified reflection of the eREITs segment as a whole as well as an accurate-focused mixture of names within each type of eREITs.

In total we have eleven sub-groups of eREITs:

  1. Apartments: AIV, APTS, AVB, BRG, CPT, EQR, ESS, IRET, IRT, MAA, MORE, UDR
  2. Data-Centers & Storage: CONE, COR, CUBE, DFT, DLR, EQIX, EXR, IRM, NSA, PSA, QTS
  3. Healthcare, Large-Caps: ARE, HCN, HCP, HR, HTA, MPW, OHI, SNH, VTR
  4. Healthcare, Small-Caps: CCP, CHCT, CTRE, DOC, LTC, NHI, SBRA, SNR, UHT
  5. Hospitality, Large-Caps: APLE, HPT, HST, LHO, RHP, RLJ, SHO
  6. Hospitality, Small-Caps: AHP, AHT, CHSP, CLDT, DRH, FCH, HT, INN, PEB, XHR
  7. Industrial/Commercial: DCT, DRE, EGP, FR, GOOD, GPT, LPT, PLD, PSB, REXR, STAG, TRNO, WPC
  8. Shopping-Centers & Malls, Large-Caps: BRX, DDR, EQY, FRT, GGP, KIM, MAC, REG, RPAI, SKT, SPG, TCO, WRI
  9. Shopping-Centers & Malls, Small-Caps: AKR, CBL, KRG, PEI, ROIC, RPT, SRG, UBA, UE, WHLR, WPG, WSR
  10. Special: ACC, AMT, CCI, CORR, DEA, EDR, FPI, GLPI, GOV, HASI, LAND, MYCC
  11. Triple Net Lease: ADC, EPR, FCPT, GNL, LXP, MNR, NNN, O, OLP, SRC, STOR, VER

Over the past five years, we have witnessed three periods of rising rates/yields:

  • Period I: 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013
  • Period II: 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015
  • Period III: 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

For each type/classification of eREITs there are three charts that show the performance of the relevant group of companies during the three periods - three charts per group, one chart per period.

Then, the average return for each group during each period was calculated in three different ways:

  • Average based on all the observations (of all the companies that publicly-traded) during the period.
  • Average that excludes the best and the worst observations that were recoded during the period.
  • Median or average of the median (if it comprises of two observations).

By excluding the best and worst, we "soften" the "bumps" that may occur due to specific/extreme news/events that may have affected a certain company. In other words, we avoid temporary "noise".

After receiving three different averages, I calculated an equal-weighted average for all three averages. By doing so I believe that the data is more reliable and less affected by temporary specific news, events or returns that one or two companies may have gone through the examined period.

Bear in mind that this is a relative drill - an attempt to point out at specific types and names of eREITs that perform more or less favorably during periods of higher rates/yields. Therefore, more than an accurate mathematical-scientific result I'm mostly interested in presenting the trends and the different performances of various types of eREITs'. That way, we will be able to draw better conclusions regarding each sub-group's relative strength compare to other sub-groups within the eREITs segment.

Comparisons

Before presenting the charts for the specific eREITs' sub-group that this article focused on, it's worthwhile taking a closer look at how the main-best comparable ETFs have performed during the three periods (of higher rates/yields) that we examine.

Here is how the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), the US Treasury 10-Year and 30-Year yields (UST, TLT, PST, TBF, TBT) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) performed during the relevant periods:

  • Period I: 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013
  • Period II: 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015
  • Period III: 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

As we can see, during periods of higher rates/yields, the real-estate related ETFs (VNQ, IYR) performed poorly. That is true in both absolute, i.e. negative returns, and relative, i.e. outperforming the SPY, terms.

Clearly, this should come as no surprise to anyone. I have wrote a couple of times about the relationships between rates/yields to eREITs prices; while the former move higher the latter move lower.

This fact only makes this analysis even more challenging/intriguing because, knowing that eREITs underperform during period of increasing rates/yields, the real question is: Can we find specific names that may strive while most ,if not all, of their eREITs peers suffer?

Residential eREITs - Charts and Analysis

Chart 1: Residential, 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

(Please note that this chart contains no data regarding BRG and MORE because they weren't public companies as of yet during the relevant period)

Average including all observations: -4.12%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -4.15%

Median: -4.98%

Average performance of all three averages: -4.69%

Chart 2: Residential, 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

(Please note that the performance of IRET "disappeared" from the chart due to YCharts being able to show only up to 12 performances per chart. The total return of IRET during that period was -10.32%)

Average including all observations: -3.30%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -2.70%

Median: -2.96%

Average performance of all three averages: -2.99%

Chart 3: Residential, 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

(Please note that the performance of AVB "disappeared" from the chart due to YCharts being able to show only up to 12 performances per chart. The total return of IRET during that period was -7.61%)

Average including all observations: -2.65%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -2.78%

Median: -4.32%

Average performance of all three averages: -3.25%

Residential eREITs - Main Results and Findings

First, let's put the data that we gathered from the charts into a table:

Metrics / Period

 Period I Period II Period III

Average per

Metrics
Regular Average -4.12% -3.30% -2.65% -3.36%
Modified Average -4.15% -2.70% -2.78% -3.21%
Median -4.98% -2.96% -4.32% -4.09%
Average per Period -4.69% -2.99% -3.25%
Overall Performance Poor Poor Poor

There are few conclusions one may draw regarding Residential eREITs out of the data during periods of higher rates/yields:

  1. Residential eREITs aren't performing well during periods of increasing rates/yields. Nonetheless, they do perform much better than the eREITS-segment as a whole!
  2. The average expected performance of residential eREITs during such periods is a negative low single digit number.
  3. The only name that managed to record an average positive return is MORE but this stock only went through the last two examined periods (It didn't trade during the first period).
  4. The other names that is worthwhile mentioning is APTS. Although not escaping a negative total return on average (if we combine all three periods), the company did perform better than its peer group and showed better resilience than the group as a whole.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is very easy and very clear:

  • Equity REITs: Not the place to be during increasing rates/yields periods.
  • Residential eREITS: Not performing well during increasing rates/yields periods. However, they do perform much better than the eREITs-segment as a whole so if you feel like you must have exposure to eREITs - residential eREITs may be worthwhile looking at.
  • Among residential names, there are two names - MORE and APTS - that lead the pack.

Since this is only the first part (out of eleven), I don't wish yet to draw more decisive-substantial conclusions. We will have to go through all parts and to analyze all types of eREITs in order to be in a better position to do so. Be patient and stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI, BXMT, LADR, NRZ, STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are SHORT O, NNN, HR, HTA, DOC, ROIC, EQIX, VTR