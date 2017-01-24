This Dividend Growth Chemical Manufacturer On A Bullish Breakout

With the market stalled just below Dow 20000, upward-trending dividend growth companies have been hard to find. However, there is at least one company with 22 years of dividend growth under its belt that broke out in early December and has put in a higher high on its chart.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) manufactures specialty chemicals for over 30,000 customers worldwide. Albemarle has a wide portfolio, with applications for the company's products ranging from catalysts used in the oil & gas industries to base chemicals used for pharmaceutical manufacturing and agrichemicals used for herbicide and insecticide manufacturing. A large portion of Albemarle's growth has come from the Lithium portion of the business, and the expansion of electric vehicles - which use lithium ion batteries - should continue to drive demand for lithium. (Back in September, Zoltan Ban provided a good overview of Albemarle's product mix.)

Albemarle has grown dividends since 1994, and, although it has slowed recently, the company's dividend growth rate remains healthy. Despite dividend increases over the last two years in the 5 - 6% range, Albemarle still sports a 5-year average growth rate of 12.7%. Unfortunately, like most fast-growing companies, Albemarle's yield isn't anything to write home about. Investors looking for high current income won't find it in Albemarle's 1.3% yield.

In addition, as a member of the S&P 500 with 22 years of dividend growth, Albemarle should join the elite S&P Dividend Aristocrats index at the beginning of 2020.

Albemarle's Chart Looks Healthy

Despite the low current payout, the chart is signaling a bullish move for Albemarle. After chopping around between the mid-$70s and mid-$80s from the middle of June to late November, Albemarle broke out through resistance on heavy volume in early December. The stock moved up to about $92 and then proceeded to retest its breakout level. Albemarle stock held its breakout, as the prior resistance level around $86 became support. Albemarle has since put in a new high, hitting $95 in mid-January.

With the downward pressure on the market as a whole and the stock's overbought conditions, Albemarle has stalled and moved slightly lower since making that new high. Still, I believe that should the market as a whole move upwards, Albemarle is well-positioned to continue upwards to make new highs.

Albemarle's ability to hold at support and to then move to a higher high is bullish for the stock. The more times a resistance/support line is tested, the more important that level becomes. Albemarle tested resistance four times before breaking out and has tested it once from above following the breakout. With the multiple testing of this level, 86 is now a critical point for Albemarle stock.

Although another pullback to the breakout point is possible, I believe it's more likely that we'll see a pullback to the lower high around $92 and/or the 20-day moving average, currently around $91 and rising. Beyond that, the next level of support is at the original breakout point near $86. Any break below that would imply a return to the original range from late 2016.

The Bottom Line

Albemarle is in a bullish trend, and investors looking for income growth and capital gains should be able to find both in Albemarle.