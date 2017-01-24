KeyCorp Looks Even Better Now

Image credit

I've been in favor of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for some time now as the integration with First Niagara has progressed more quickly than I thought it would. I said heading into the Q4 report that the stock was a buy and it turns out that the quarter was even better than I'd hoped. KEY is making terrific headway with its First Niagara acquisition and 2017 promises to be a year of tremendous earnings growth, but the stock isn't priced that way. Coming off of the report, I'm even more bullish than I was going in.

The First Niagara acquisition has proven to be a terrific source of growth in a variety of ways and one glaring example is loan growth. Compared to last year's Q4, total loans are up 43% as growth has come from all categories. FN was a big acquisition and it shows as KEY's total loan growth was absolutely outstanding in Q4. That will be a big growth driver in 2017 and this is a very important piece of the bull thesis. With Q1 of 2017 becoming the first quarter where FN is fully integrated, growth numbers for this year should be massive.

Deposits are also up 46% Y/Y as KEY has managed to massively grow its loan book while lowering its loan-to-deposit ratio. This is an ideal situation where KEY retains the ability to grow further in the future without having to take on undue leverage and risk. The total cost of deposits was up 7bps Y/Y to 21bps but that is still very low and 7bps is certainly not going to derail the growth story for KEY. I'm very excited about the leverage these additional deposits can and should provide in the year ahead.

Net interest income was up 55% Y/Y but to be fair, much of that gain was due to a purchase accounting accretion. That $92M gain was responsible for 28% of the Y/Y gain in NII so without it, NII was up more like 40%, which is roughly congruent to loan and deposit growth. That's totally fine and indeed, we should see some leverage on this number moving forward as KEY's adjusted NIM was right around three percent, which is in line with its peer group. With its low cost of funding, KEY should see some strong NIM expansion as rate hikes come into play. While the headline NII and NIM numbers were a little too good to be true, even the adjusted growth rates look good and I certainly have no concerns with KEY's ability to grow NII or NIM heading into 2017.

Total expenses were up 66% but when merger charges are excluded, that number drops to +38%. That's in line with the other growth numbers we've looked at and that's fine for now. The benefit, of course, to mergers is that redundancies are reduced or removed altogether and that is part of why I think KEY will be able to produce such huge growth numbers in 2017. The FN acquisition hasn't begun to see meaningful improvements in costs and when it does, all that additional revenue will provide sizable leverage to earnings growth. Q1 and beyond is when we'll need to see some operating leverage and while mergers are messy in the beginning, the payoff for the FN buy looks to be significant a this juncture.

KEY's capital base took a sizable hit - as is expected with big purchases - and its CET1 ratio is now just 9.59% against almost 11% in last year's Q4. KEY would do well to rebuild its capital base now that the merger is complete and I believe it has the ability to do so. The costs to buy a large competitor are vast and the fact that its capital base was reduced sizably isn't surprising. But I'd like to see KEY focus on rebuilding it now that it has the additional earning power to do so.

At just 13.5 times this year's earnings, KEY is cheap. That's a below average multiple for its peer group and this is despite the fact that revenue should grow 20% and earnings by a similar amount this year thanks to FN. That means that KEY is going for just 0.8X its earnings growth for this year and while high-teens EPS growth is obviously unsustainable, the simple fact is that KEY is a much larger and more profitable entity than it was a year ago but the stock price isn't reflecting that. KEY is one of the cheapest big banks out there right now considering how much it will grow this year and its subpar valuation. Even after a very strong Q4 with obvious, tangible benefits from the merger, the market is still ignoring KEY's potential.

Speaking of potential, KEY's pre-merger ROA was 97bps in Q4 of last year. That number has fallen to 69bps in this year's Q4 and as merger costs fall by the wayside and redundancies are identified and removed, that number should move back up towards 97bps and beyond. Keep in mind that no rate hikes have happened for 2017 yet and that these will only provide additional leverage on KEY's cost savings. KEY is doing everything right at this point but it seems no one cares and that's the opportunity. I'm even more bullish now than I was prior to the report on KEY and I think 2017 is going to be a very good year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.