Simmons First National Corp's (SFNC) Merger & Acquisition Call - Transcript

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Merger & Acquisition Call

January 24, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Burt Hicks – Investor Relations

George Makris – Chairman & CEO

Analysts

David Feaster – Raymond James

Brady Gailey – KBW

Matt Olney – Stephens

Stephen Scouten – Sandler O'Neill

Burt Hicks

Good morning. My name is Burt Hicks, and I serve as Investor Relations Officer for Simmons First National Corporation. We want to welcome you to our teleconference and webcast. Joining me on the call today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer; Marty Casteel, CEO of Simmons Bank; Barry Ledbetter, Chief Banking Officer; Steve Massanelli, Chief Administration Officer; and David Garner, Chief Accounting Officer.

The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided by the company press release issued yesterday afternoon, regarding the First Texas BHC Inc. acquisition. We will begin our discussion with prepared comments followed by a question-and-answer session. We've invited institutional investors and analysts from the investment firm that provides research on our company, to participate in a question-and-answer session. All other guests in this conference, are in a listen only-mode. A transcript of today's call including our prepared remarks and the Q&A session will be posted on our website simmonsbank.com under the Investor Relations tap.

I would remind you the special cautionary notice regarding forward-looking statements and that certain matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements, it may involve certain known, unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different from our current expectations, performance or achievements. Forward-looking statements regarding the First Texas acquisitions are based on currently available information. Actual results could differ materially after the confirmation of this acquisition. Additional information on factors that might affect our financial results is included in our Form 10-K files.

With that said, I'll now turn the call over to George Makris.

George Makris

Thanks, Burt and good morning welcomed our conference call related to the acquisition by Simmons First National Corporation of First Texas BHC Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Southwest Bank, subject to certain closing conditions and customer regulatory and shareholder approvals. If you have not already done so, you may access the information related to the transaction on our website at www.simmonsbank.com under the investor relations heading.

We're extremely excited to welcome the associates and customers of Southwest Bank to the Simmons family. Southwest Bank, under leadership of Vernon Bryant, and his excellent team, has earned the reputation as premier banking organization. Vernon, will continue to lead the Texas region, and will be an important part of our growth strategy in the newly announced Southwest division of Simmons bank, soon to comprise the markets of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado. We want to acknowledge a Southwest Bank management team for their exceptional cooperation, during the due diligence process.

We had full access to their loan documentation, their OREO inventory which today is at zero, and other pertinent information. Our diligence tamed a third job reviewing the information, and I'm confident that we have adequately accounted for the risk in the portfolios, including loans, fixed assets, and investments. This specific marks for those portfolios are included in the presentation materials.

We'll now open the lines for questions from analysts and institutional investors, I'll ask the operator to come back on the line for additional instruction.

David Feaster

Good morning guys, and congratulations.

George Makris

Hi, David, how are you? Thank you.

David Feaster

So, you've got your hands full with three pending deals now, how do you think about emanate going forward, do you think you're going to pause the time being, or would you be willing to take something on, if so would you be looking for more in market types billing deals, or looking to further expand your footprint.

George Makris

David, well, I will tell you this our dance cord is full right now. You know, we do have the three pending acquisitions. And I would suspect that that will take up most of 2017 before we get those integrated and I'll just tell you that, we're a little disappointed in the delay with Parkman [ph] but public comments are completely out of our control. We're very confident that once we get applications filed for both OKSB and Southwest Bank deals toward the second quarter, there will be able to move through that process on the time line that's been well established. I think we've announced that we expect closing both those deals sometime in the third quarter. We expect to convert systems in the fourth quarter of 20a7 and possibility first quarter 2018.

So, we have a very patient schedule established deal with integration. There will be a lot of discussion between now and the time we file applications between the leadership at OKSB and the leadership at Southwest Bank, about how we integrate those two companies in our new southwest division. So, we're excited to begin those discussions. We're also going to begin taking a look at how we expand our excellent retail business in those markets and our wealth management business. So we've got a lot of discussion to take place between now and say June. When we have a more definite plan about how we will integrate those acquisitions in the Texas and Oklahoma markets.

As far as future acquisitions go, we certainly continue to expect to have productive discussions with other potential partners. I would say it's probably unrealistic for us till now to deal with any other acquisition until late 2017 at the earliest. But once again, we're going to continue to have discussions with banks we think they are excellent partners. That would include end market and new territories. You know, we have some pretty attractive markets nailed, that we need additional scale with it. So I would expect that we're going to take a look within market to build that scale, help us become a more full service bank in some real key markets.

David Feaster

Okay, that's great color. So on a pro forma basis, your fast approaching 15 billion, I just wanted your thoughts on the implications of crossing that threshold and if there are any incremental expenses at that level closure plans for the capital's since [indiscernible] aren't going to be considered Q1 capital anymore.

George Makris

Well, right now we feel we are still in pretty good shape on the Tier-1 capital, with our target the TCE over 8% to 9% range we don't feel we have issue with the leverage ratio at this point. We think we have time to work through that, but right now we don't have any plans to change our capital structure even at 15 billion. And again we're couple years from getting to that point. And we don't see an incremental cost at this point out of crossing that 15 billion.

David Feaster

Okay, last question for me; I just want to step back a little bit and maybe talk a little bit more high level. As you guys sit around and talk and think about the future Simmons, what -- what do you envision the company looks like is this the $20 billion regional bank, is it $50 billion, what is -- how do you think about the future of the company.

George Makris

Well, let me talk to you about a short term, longer term. So assuming that the M&A market continues to stay like it is today and we continue to have good opportunities, and as you know, outside market conditions could change that M&A opportunity overnight. So that that's -- that's an assumption that we would make. Assuming that the M&A market stays right, we would expect within three years will be a $20 billion regional bank. I don't think we have any aspiration today to be a $50 billion bank within the next three to five years, we will just continue our steady growth as we find good partners.

It's much more important to us to find the right partner than it is to meet some artificially established assets sites. So, we recognize that substantial costs comes with passing $10 billion. Well, we think that we now will be at a level of $13 billion that will help us absorb that additional costs, and then we will just continue steady growth as we find good merger partners over the next four years. Dave, I will be honest with you, I think we tried to project past three years it would just be a guess.

David Feaster

Got it. That's helpful, thanks guys.

Brady Gaily

Hey, good morning guys. First Texas looked like it was a pretty strong organic grower, and I know you a lot of the growth was coming from commercial real estate, did this deal increase the growth profile of Simmons, and how do you feel about all CRE becoming a larger piece of the forward growth?

George Makris

Well, I would say; yes it is -- it is going to increase the projector of our growth, Southwest has been awfully impressive in their recent growth, if you can see that their CRE consecration is fairly significant. But I think also with our pro forma we've shown you what all our deals together will show from a CRE concentration, I believe that number is 221%. So with all the deals put together our capital structure will support still considerable growth of the CRE area. Southwest it's been very successful, and CRE lending we would expect that trend to continue. In fact, we've been participating in some CRE loans with Southwest Bank for the last several months, become very familiar with our underwriting standards.

Feel like they are very, very good at what they do, and we certainly want support that growth going forward. If you take a look at the markets that we're picking up. The OKSB and the Southwest Bank acquisitions compared to those that we currently serve, I think you also recognize that just based on market demographics and future projections, we would expect strong growth in those new markets.

Brady Gaily

Okay. So what would be you know with -- with $13.5 billion in assets, in a larger loan portfolio what would you guess would be kind of the forward run rate for loan growth at this point?

George Makris

Well, I may let some of these guys to take a crack at that. You know, what we put in our pro forma for Southwest Bank is -- is their low portfolio growing at rate 10% a year. If that didn't grew at 10% a year we put some brakes on their growth rate which is closer to 20% a year. Now I'm not going to till you if we expect our growth rate be 20% but I think we've set ourselves up in 2018 and beyond for double digit longer. I and -- I think that's what we would expect the layout for our entire footprint. If you look at our numbers were saying high single digit for our legacy and then you take this franchise north of 10% I think we're going to be approaching right at that double digit level. You know [indiscernible] to our last couple of quarters there are loan pipeline is really been impressive at least to us, and I think our legacy bank it's starting to learn how to utilize that larger balance sheet to grow loans. I would expect the same kind of transition at OKSB and Southwest Bank, both of them have been $2 billion to $2.5 billion institutions, now going to be $13 billion after we get this combined. That is not a substantial opportunity for additional loan growth that previously like might not been able to take care of.

Brady Gaily

Yes, that's a good point. Other than lastly for me coming back to the capital question. I mean TC is still very healthy level your pro forma for everything, its 8.4%, have you thought about all of it you know just raising some additional capital to have dry powder, to continue to do M&A, it doesn't sound like additional M&A is going to be near term thing. Do you ever think about you know raising some dry powder to keep this thing going next year.

George Makris

Well, I would tell you that you know that how we deplore capital is significant consideration in everything we do, we've been very lucky to be able to increase our capital levels in order to do these deals without having to raise capital. You know we will continue to build capital as we increase our profitability. I don't think at this point time we would step out to do anything to raise additional capital. But if we came across a large deal with acquiring that we would certainly consider that, but we also have a very healthy cash position, that allows us deploy that cash in some of these transactions, to increase our earnings potential going forward.

So I think we've established ourselves right now to organically take care of the acquisitions that we see. Certainly a large acquisition might force us to consider capital raise, in order to integrate that.

Unidentified Company Representative

And Brady, we have set our target ranges 8% to 9% if were over now and will use more passion deals that's what we've been doing, if we were to do a deal and are and we're still on that 8% to 9% range we do more stock in the deal. While these deals were somewhat a little bit dilutive with very good arm back over a period of time, had these been kept all stock deals of the dilution would've been virtually had been almost a creative and some of them if not outright at very short earn back. The only reason there is the dilution is because we chose to use a little more cash of these yields.

Brady Gaily

Okay. Great, well. Thank you for the color and congrats on the deal.

George Makris

Thanks, Brady.

Matt Olney

Hey, thanks, good morning guys. Echo the comments congrats on the acquisition.

George Makris

Thanks Matt, how are you?

Matt Olney

Doing great. So George, last week on the earnings call you gave an update on the M&A timeline with respect to the comment letter that was filed on Harvard application. Just from mind us kid of when you expect to hear something back from regulators on that comment letter and, I'm trying get better idea of the next data point that we could see from our standpoint, if you let us know these applications are going to the timeline that you guys expect.

George Makris

I'm not sure I can give you our expectations to hear back from Federal Reserve we recall when we got the comment it was old thirtieth day of the application period, so the last diary of the comment period. The protocol currently for any public comments is that the application live from the fed regional office which in our case we St Lewis to Washington. But we've had experience with that in the past, it is not early fast process. There is no mandated timeline or the feds reaction, we have already submitted our response to the public comment and now we just are waiting to hear back from the Federal Reserve in Washington.

Exploratory rules in place. So we're very limited about the discussion we could have with anyone related to those public comments, so it is basically is trading of pipe well at this time. But it is very frustrating process Matt, for us and for all the affected parties, I tell you, you know, we were prepared to be in front the Harvard associates. Before now we have to cancel that we have a conversion date scheduled in May, we postpone that. We reserved other dates later in the year but right now it is completely out of our hands with regard to timing.

So I wish I could tell you that within three months, we expect close to your but are. But I just can't tell you that at this point, I will tell you, I will remind you of how there public comment effect the efficiency and the risk of transactions. When we announced that we were going to buy Citizens Bank and Patents Tennessee in May. It took us less than five months between the announcement and the complete system integration of Citizens and the Simmons bank. So we went through the application process for the holding company, the purchase, for the bank mergers, to ask for shareholder approval we did everything including systems conversion, within five months.

I'll also remind you that our previous experience with public comment. From the day we got public comment until we got approval out of Washington, was six months. So there is substantial risk to the transaction. Not necessarily whether it will close or not, but what happens to customers and associates during that period of time which interjected by these public comments. And the current process that is used to deal with, if I sound a little frustrated, I am, because right now it's completely out of our control.

Matt Olney

Okay, that is understood and respect that it's a sensitive topic, so I appreciate the commentary on that. As far as the cost saving expectations, I believe you mentioned 32% and that -- in the slide deck. Seems like a significant number given it's that market expansion without too much overlap any details you can give us to give us more comfort around cost save expectation of 32%.

George Makris

Yes, Matt, it's just like all the other deals, we work very close with the management team and it's basically their number that they've worked with us on, that they'll be work with us on the other side of the transaction to achieve those, each of the deals we come in we go through the cost saves, we don't ever come in and try and dictate what the cost saves were, we try to come back in and work with the team to work how is it going to be a strong franchise afterwards, and how can we achieve those. Obviously you save 32% we have done a lot of work to try and get to that number, otherwise we're just getting it would have been around a number.

Matt Olney

Okay, understood, thanks, I appreciate it.

Stephen Scouten

Hey guys, congrats, way to keep us on our toes here.

George Makris

Thanks Steven, how are you?

Stephen Scouten

Doing well. So maybe just following up on Map's question about deal timing a little bit and I know you've spoken detail about kind of the process in Hardeman and what not, but I mean do you think that three quarter of '17 expectations for OKSB and SWB now are truly realistic or do you think that could get pushed into 4Q and if it does get pushed into 4Q, why would you not then wait until January 1 or January 2 or what have you to push off an additional year?

George Makris

Well, that's a good question. If it does get pushed into Q4 then we would have discussions with both parties about waiting until 2018 close those deals; just by some of fact, being able to delay Durbin [ph] for another year, so you make a good point. However, just based on normal timing and it's not very aggressive -- assuming we don't get any third-party or outside interference, we would love to close these deals in the third quarter as we projected. It just gives us opportunity to integrate them earlier and get the benefit of a larger organization.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. And so if there is no incremental comment letters on these other deals, you don't think they will necessarily be slowed down just by the delay in Hardeman?

George Makris

We don't think so.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, helpful. And then maybe going back to the net loan growth expectations in 2018, sounds like you guys are incrementally more positive there which is great. Do you think there will be any -- I mean it doesn't sound like it but is there any chance that 2018 doesn't develop as you saw it because maybe you have run off for the loss of lenders and what not from OKSB and it has to be -- that creates maybe a transition year before that growth ramps up?

George Makris

Well, we're certainly not projecting any run-off and we're not projecting loss of any production stuff. And I'll just remind you that both Mark Buck and Brown [ph] are going to stay on or they are going to be really the leaders in our Southwest divisions; they are the ones who had built those teams, so we would expect that those teams will stay together and understand the real benefit that we have as larger corporation, both Mark and Vernon will be on our Bank board. So they will be intimately involved in the strategy of the bank; so we're very confident that the production teams in both OKSB and Southwest Bank will see this very positively and understand the additional opportunities that we all have as a bigger organization. That's certainly been our discussion with both Mark and Vernon and I'm assuming that that's been based on really good feedback that they've gotten from their associates.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, super. And maybe just one last kind of topic for me is just in terms of the net interest margin impact from the Southwest deal here and how it flows into your existing asset and sensitivity, can you speak to that especially given that their cost and deposits are a good bit higher than either OKSB or yourself; so do you have to do any sort of remixing there on their deposits or other things to help it be added or they are at least neutral to them?

George Makris

Well, one of the things we'll do is we'll be able to utilize our balance sheet that we have and that's one of the benefits for this bank is being able to utilize our balance sheet and the liquidity that we have. We believe one, we'll start shrinking our investment portfolio that will help in the mix. We believe also this franchise is more of a commercial franchise and we think there are some retail opportunities for deposit growth, especially in those markets. So we'll be concentrating on those. Some of their higher cost deposits are more -- broker type deposits and we'll pay those off and utilize some of our other funding that we have.

Right now I don't think we're ready to say it's going to be a big change in the margin, up or down but we think overall we're going to manage it to this level to increasing. They obviously have a very strong loan-to-deposit ratio, when you put that with ours, it's going to put us closer to that 90%, 97% level; but again, we'll continue to look for opportunities to grow retail deposits in their markets and utilize our balance sheet, some of it through the investment portfolio.

Stephen Scouten

Fantastic, really helpful. Thanks guys for the time and congrats again.

George Makris

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys. Just kind of taking a step back, you know, you nearly tripled the size of the bank over the past three years or so and just curious if there is more management related or systems expenses that are needed as you look out to 2017 and 2018, as you grow to be more of a regional bank versus a community bank?

George Makris

Well, I would say that over the last year we've really spend a lot of time on our infrastructure and what we have in place today is scalable. So I would say yes, there is obviously going to be more expense associated with getting larger but it's going to be on a scalable basis. So we always take a look at process improvement, systems improvement but we're very comfortable with where we are today and what we have is scalable to take care off at least these acquisitions but probably upto $20 million before we get to any other major systems discussions.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's all I had. I appreciate it and congrats.

George Makris

Thank you.

George Makris

Well, thanks to all of you for joining us this morning. We're -- obviously awfully excited about the future of Simmons, especially welcoming three new partners in Hardman [ph], OKSB and in Southwest Bank. We think that our future is very bright and we appreciate your support. Have a great day.

