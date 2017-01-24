Nu Skin Is An Ugly Company But Has A Cheap Stock

Investment Thesis

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) has been on my radar for quite some time now, simply because of its association with the infamous Herballife (NYSE:HLF) (which I will write about in part-2 of this series). I will not discuss in either of these articles the moral attributes of these companies as multi-level marketing, but solely as an investment opportunity to profit with a 15% upside potential.

Business Overview

Nu Skin Enterprises is a direct selling company, multi-level marketing, that markets anti-aging personal care (under the brand Nu Skin), nutrition (under the brand Pharmanex), and technology products through a global network of approximately 1 million Actives and Sales Leaders.

It defines Actives as "persons who have purchased products directly from the Company during the three months" and Sales Leaders "independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China"

From time to time the company develops new products for its consumers/sales force to purchase. Examples of its product line include, its ageLOC Me, ageLOC Youth or more recently an air purifier product in Mainland China. Through these limited-time offers the company typically generates a high level of purchasing for a limited time. This has a tendency to make its results uneven, however, the company hopes to over time to continue to grow its top and bottom line.

Geographic segments

Interestingly, while investing in the fully regulated NYSE stock exchange, its shareholder also gets exposure to wide range of geographic markets that the investor might not otherwise easily get access to. As NUS shareholder, the investor gets the best of the US's stock market regulation while also getting exposure to China and North Asia (South Korea and Japan) and their economic growth. This is shown in the table below with a 6.20% increase in Greater China, partially offset by 8.46% decline in South Asia (although South Asian is less material in absolute terms).

Source: 10-q, 2016 Q3

The US consumer is tightening up its wallet as demonstrated in the 12.52% decline shown in the table below. I largely echoed this sentiment, when I recently analyzed US retail stocks, in other articles of mine, for example, here.

Source: 10-q, 2016 Q3

Financials

NUS has great financials. As the table below shows NUS is growing very steadily over the last 10 years at an average of 6.7%.

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculation

Additionally, it has made a profit each year in the last decade. While NUS has managed to grow its top line it has also shows great management stewardship by also expanding its operating margins from 4.9% to 10.9%.

I typically define a good business, demonstrative pricing power when it has a FCF margin is above 5%, (FCF/Revenue). NUS has a normalized FCF% of 7%, which for a cyclical multi-level marketing company is great and should command a significantly higher trading multiple than that of other cyclical companies. Additionally, NUS has huge normalized ROE of 31%.

Share repurchases

Now this part of the article is very interesting. The company says, "our plan is to utilize the balance of the proceeds of the $210 million convertible note to repurchase shares prior to the end of this year". Now, for a company that trades for $2.8b this is noteworthy. If even half of that is true, the share price will appreciate and the 8% of stock that is short could be forced cover their positions at higher prices. Even if the company is unsuccessful in driving growth in 2017, these repurchases alone might do the trick.

Valuation

Relative Valuation

In order to confirm that investors are not overpaying to participate in NUS upside potential I performed both a relative valuation and a DCF valuation.

Source: Morningstar.com

My favorite metric is P/S. I like it because it is quite a clean metric. I like to compare what investors have been willing to pay for a stock over the past five years and what they are willing to pay for it now. In the past five years, investors were happy to pay 1.4x P/S. Currently, investors are asked still asked to pay 1.3x P/S. So on a relative valuation the stock is not overpriced, but very close to fair value.

DCF Valuation

However, when I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $170m of FCF, with 6% growth over the next five years (which is in line with its 10-year average), before leveling off at 4% (which is just marginally above inflation). I then discounted this FCF back at 10%. I used 10% because this is a very competitive space, with HLF and others already. This brings the DCF to $3.2b or at least a 15% upside to the current share price.

Competition

NUS trades cheaply relative to its potential growth opportunities, being a highly profitable company as well as having huge returns on invested capital.

While researching NUS I also ended up researching, HLF. In the coming days I will write a more detailed analysis of HLF, for now allow let us just compare what investors are currently paying for HLF.

Source: morningstar.com

As you can see in the table above, on a P/S ratio HLF is slightly below its 5-year average. This further indicates that this sector is largely out of favor.

Conclusion

It is a lot nicer on the heart (but not always on the wallet) to own a wonderful company at a fair price than it is to invest in a volatile and hated deep value stock. While NUS is not quite a wonderful company it is a pretty good company (ethical considerations aside) but its shares for the most part already reflect the quality of this business. However, I conclude there is still 15% upside potential in this investment.

On the other hand, patient and truly contrarian investors could do even better and considering either this stock selling below intrinsic value or a totally different type of contrarian idea.

Thank you so much for reading my article. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.