Chesapeake Energy - Consider Holding On To Your Shares

Next time oil prices fall, if one believes a company will survive and is looking for leverage without the use of options, one can consider going long via preferred stock.

Did the company negotiate January 19 "Exchange Transactions" of preferred shares with the knowledge that it was going to reinstate dividend payments the very next day?

Chesapeake's 4.5% preferred shares, already a ten-bagger since February 11, soared January 23 as the company's reinstatement of dividend payments saved it $32 million in an aggressive sequence of moves.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) negotiating private exchange transactions as of January 19 and announcing reinstatement of dividend payments on its preferred shares the very next day has violated the usual assumption that in a typical open market transaction, neither the buyer nor the seller have the power to alter unilaterally the value of securities changing hands. As preferred prices soared on January 23, their rise was equivalent to the company saving $32 million. Looking ahead, valuable insights can be found by examining preferred pricing before and after "Exchange Transactions" and by considering their price trends since the low in February 2016 in the context of value changes of different tiers of Chesapeake's capital structure.

Understanding how the exchange on January 19 was priced

Chesapeake has four series of preferred shares:

4.50%, traded on NYSE under symbol name "CHK Pr D". It is these shares that shoot up by 21% on January 21. "Liquidation Preference per Share" is $100 for this series and for the next, 5% (2005B).

5% (2005B), with 1,810,667 shares outstanding after January 19 "Exchange Transactions" and 1,961,615 before, meaning that 7.7% of pre-exchange share count was exchanged.

5.75%, with 770,528 shares outstanding after "Exchange Transactions" and 866,128 before, with 11% of pre-exchange count exchanged. The "Liquidation Preference per Share" is $1,000 this series and for the next, 5.75% (Series A).

5.75% (Series A): 463,363 shares outstanding after "Exchange Transactions" and 545,792 before, with 15% of pre-exchange count involved in the exchange.

The total Liquidation Preference stood at $1,608,081,500 before "Exchange Transactions". Of this amount, $193,123,800 was the Liquidation Preference of preferred shares exchanged by the company, amounting to 12% of pre-exchange total.

The price of preferred stock with annual coupon C, yield Y and Liquidation Preference per Share of $100 is C/Y. Assuming all three preferred series involved in the exchange to trade at the same yield, and that the exchange took place as of January 19 close implies that preferred holders sold their shares at the yield of 8.84%.

As price history for NYSE-traded 4.50% preferred is available, we can get another look at the yield before and after the exchange. This series closed at around $54.30 and the yield of 8.29% on January 19. This is not too far off 8.84% estimated above for the three series involved in the exchange for the following reasons:

8.84% is an approximation because we do not know the exact time of day, and hence the contemporaneous price of common stock when the exchange was concluded

the sign of the difference, namely, the higher yield of series involved in the exchange compared to the NYSE-traded series, is reasonable. Non exchange-traded preferred shares, being less liquid and perhaps only traded in the institutional market can be expected to command a higher yield and trade at a lower price.

On January 23, preferred shares yielded the same as bonds

The 4.50% preferred shares went only a bit higher, to $55.80 on January 20, yielding 8.06%. They then soared on January 23, closing at $67.50, up $11.70 and yielding 6.67%. On all three days, January 19, 20 and 23 Chesapeake's common stock saw a usual amount of volatility, with the three closing prices being within 1% of each other. In other words, common stock practically did not move at all.

The company's 6.625% Senior Notes due 2020 were priced very close to par on both January 20 and 23, implying the yield of 6.625%. This is rather remarkably close to post-exchange yield of the 4.50% preferred, implying the convergence of credit risk.

How much did Chesapeake save by postponing the reinstatement until after the "Exchange Transactions"?

A way to estimate this is to value the specified quantities of the three preferred series involved in the exchange at the known yields of the 4.50% series on January 20 close (the yield was 8.06%) and before the announcement of the reinstatement, and as of January 23 close, at yield of 6.67%. The savings are a cool $32 million.

In a three-tier capital structure, which tier is the riskiest?

Consider a simplified view of Chesapeake's capital structure with three tiers. Preferred shares are senior to common stock and junior to senior debt. One might guess that the common stock would be the riskiest tier, where "riskiest" is taken to mean "providing the greatest upside in a recovery scenario". Chesapeake provides an odd counterexample.

Let's look at the price changes of securities of three different tiers from the lows seen on February 11, 2016 to January 23.

6.625% Senior Notes due 2020 rose from $13.50 to $99.90, a 7.4x increase.

The 4.50% preferred shares surged from $5.80 to $55.80 on January 20, already almost a ten-bagger, only to climb again to $67.50 on January 23, the total of 11.6x growth from February.

The firm's common stock went from $1.78 to $6.68, a less than a four-fold increase.

In a rather counter-intuitive outcome, it seems that holding the firm's debt provided a greater upside than holding shares. All the transactions Chesapeake engaged in during the year that caused dilution of the stock probably had something to do with the stock's underperformance. However, preferred shares appear to be the riskiest instrument of the capital structure and despite their seniority, riskier than common stock.

Conclusion

While the exchange of some preferred shares for shares of common stock was perceived as a moderately positive development for the preferred, the reinstatement of dividend payments on the preferred came as shock. I wonder how those who sold their preferreds to the company felt in the evening of Friday January 20, and how those who kept their preferred shares feel today.

However, even before the 21% surge on January 23, Chesapeake Energy's 4.50% preferred shares were the best performer since last February among the three tiers of its capital structure. Another drop in oil prices in the future is not out of the question. If it were to happen, and if one maintained the belief in the company's survival, one might do well to consider preferred shares as a vehicle for expressing this view.

Note from the author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page and choosing "Real-time alerts on this author" to be informed of my latest ideas.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.