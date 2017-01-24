Bitcoin Investment Trust Files For $500 Million IPO

Investing or trading Trust shares if or when it goes public is likely more appropriate for a professional investor willing to take on multiple, high risks.

Bitcoin has a history of high volatility, security hacks, online theft and limited recourse from owners.

The trust will acquire bitcoin in the current $14 billion bitcoin market and operate like an ETF.

Grayscale has filed to raise $500 million in an IPO for its Bitcoin Investment Trust.

The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), sponsored by Grayscale and part of the Digital Currency Group, has initially filed to raise $500 million in an IPO.

While GBTC says it and its custodian will take numerous security measures to safeguard its acquired Bitcoin, there is no recourse by shareholders in the event of a hack and resulting loss of Bitcoin.

Given Bitcoin currency volatility, history of online theft, limitations of shareholder recourse and unproven security measures, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO unless you are a seasoned investor willing to take on high risks.

The Bitcoin Investment Trust was created by Grayscale, a subsidiary of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, for the purpose of transacting Bitcoin, or BTC, on behalf of private investors.

The trust initially launched in September 2013 as a private investment instrument and currently is quoted on the OTCQX under the "Alternative Reporting Standards" via the symbol GBTC.

Management of the trust is run by the sponsor, Grayscale, of which Silbert is CEO. VP Finance of Grayscale is Simcha Wurtzel, who is previously from Silbert's SecondMarket.

Per Grayscale's statement:

The investment objective of the Bitcoin Investment Trust is for the registered Shares to reflect the performance of the value of a bitcoin, before liabilities and expenses of the Trust, as represented by the TradeBlock XBX Index.

The TradeBlock XBX Index is used to calculate the volume-weighted value of each bitcoin in U.S. dollars based on a weighting algorithm covering the preceding 24-hour period as of 4 p.m. New York time.

So, GBTC will essentially act like an ETF, allowing shareholders to trade based on the expected value of Bitcoin.

Technology

Currently, investors can buy or sell unregistered GBTC shares through personal brokerage accounts, the same way as acquiring other unregistered OTC securities.

Since its launch in 2013, the Trust has developed various security measures via the Custodian (Xapo) in the wake of several Bitcoin hacks and thefts.

These measures include what it calls 'cold storage,' where the private keys to the Trust's bitcoins are 'removed from any computers actively connected to the internet.'

However, in the Trust's S-1, there are numerous sections on the subject of security, and concomitant disclaimers of liability for breaches of same.

Notably, the filing states:

Although the Custodian uses Security Procedures with various elements such as redundancy, segregation and cold storage to minimize the risk of loss, damage and theft, neither the Custodian nor the Sponsor can guarantee the prevention of such loss, damage or theft, whether caused intentionally, accidentally or by an act of God.

Additionally, in the event of Bitcoin loss, shareholder 'recourse against the Trust, Trustee, Custodian and Sponsor under New York law governing their custody operations is limited.'

The S-1 continues: 'Further, there is also no third-party insurance to cover any loss that may be suffered with respect to the Trust's bitcoins.'

So, investors in GBTC, you're pretty much on your own, with little recourse if the Trust gets hacked or the Bitcoins are otherwise stolen.

Market and Competition

The market for Bitcoin is primarily a function of the capped quantity of 21 million total Bitcoins.

Of that amount, approximately 15.9 million BTC have been created or 'mined' to date. The current price of BTC as of January 24, 2017, is around $905, so the current market value of all BTC is approximately $14.39 billion.

Trusts like GBTC have not yet been approved to operate by the SEC.

The Winklevoss brothers previously filed to raise up to $65 million for their ETF trust, and SolidX has filed to raise $1 million for its trust.

IPO Details

GBTC intends to raise up to $500 million in the IPO, which is composed of 'baskets' of 100 shares each.

Currently, each basket is valued at: 100 x 0.094 BTC = 9.4 BTC. Since each Bitcoin is currently worth around $905, to trade a single 'basket' would require approximately $8,507 in shareholder funds.

The Sponsor, Grayscale, manages the Trust in return for the following Combined fees:

Marketing Fee

Administrator Fee

Custodian Fee

Transfer Agent Fee

Trustee Fee

Extraordinary Fee

The Custodian, Transfer Agent and Trustee fees will presumably be passed through to those third-party entities.

The remaining Marketing Fee and Administrative Fee will be presumably retained by Grayscale.

The fees will be paid out of selling Bitcoin from the Trust and converted into fiat currency.

Grayscale has not disclosed how much the fees will be.

The underwriter(s) of the offering have not been listed in filings to-date.

Commentary

Bitcoin represents a new digital currency with much promise, but also plenty of risks.

The value of BTC has fluctuated dramatically in its short life, and part of the sales pitch for Bitcoin trusts is that they will enable a smoother functioning market in the trading value of the currency.

If it succeeds in raising $500 million, GBTC will definitely be a vehicle to create liquidity in the market for BTC and to foster all sorts of trading and hedging strategies.

The various financial regulatory agencies are moving slowly in their analysis of these types of trusts.

At some point, a trust will be approved and it will go public, so it's just a matter of time.

Whether that first mover will be GBTC remains to be seen, but with this filing and its history as a quoted but unregistered security on the OTC, GBTC is certainly in the driver's seat.

Given the security questions, limitations of recourse in the event of a hack and resulting loss of Bitcoin, and the high volatility of BTC in recent years, in my opinion GBTC is not for the faint of heart or the novice investor.

