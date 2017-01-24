Doubling Your XOM Income

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is a famed dividend growth investment with a great long-term track record of above average total returns. By utilizing options, investors can increase the income they derive from their Exxon Mobil investment further.

Exxon Mobil currently trades at $85 per share, which is 10% below the 52-week high but 20% higher than the 52-week low.

When we look at Exxon Mobil's history, we see that the company's shares have done a lot better than the broad market and most of Exxon Mobil's peers (Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is an exception) over the last 20 years, and Exxon Mobil's strong performance dates back even further: When Dr. Siegel calculated the returns of the original S&P500 members from 1957 over more than four decades, he found that Exxon and Mobil (which later merged to create Exxon Mobil) compounded at 12.6% and 13.1% annually, respectively.

This very strong performance over decades has been fueled by the company's dividend, which allows for steady cash generation to either pay for one's living, or to reinvest, which gradually increases the shares one owns (which increases the dividend income again, and so on). Exxon Mobil's dividend is thus important for those seeking income generation primarily as well as for those investors that are looking for capital appreciation, since the dividend allows them to increase the number of shares they own, thus increasing the potential for capital gains.

In the latest quarterly report Exxon Mobil reported operating cash flows of $5.4 billion and free cash flows of $1.95 billion, both increased a lot over the last year. Exxon Mobil's quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share equals a total quarterly payout of $3.1 billion, which means that the company had to borrow $1.2 billion to cover its dividend in the third quarter.

Since the price for crude oil (Brent as well as WTI) and for natural gas (Henry Hub) has gone up by 15% and 7%, respectively, since the third quarter, we can assume that Exxon Mobil's cash generation has improved substantially over the last months.

When we assume that quarterly free cash flows have increased by another billion, Exxon Mobil's dividend is almost completely covered by the company's cash flows right now, with oil still trading in the low 50s. The crude oil forward curve points to more price increases over the next quarters, thus Exxon Mobil's cash flows should continue to improve, which means the company should be able to easily finance its dividend organically in the foreseeable future. We can thus say that Exxon Mobil's dividend looks safe right now, especially when we account for the fact that Exxon Mobil holds one of the best balance sheets in the world (rated AA right now).

With a dividend yield of 3.5%, Exxon Mobil's ability to generate income for its owners is not bad at all; after all, the S&P500 index is yielding just 2.0%, and 30-year treasuries are providing a 3.0% income yield. A 3.5% income yield is not better than everything else, though, thus investors who would like to see higher income can utilize covered calls in order to increase their income further.

By selling call options for stocks an investor owns, the investor gets additional income through the option premiums he receives, whilst at the same time not adding significant risk -- the only negative is that the potential upside is limited. By choosing options with a suitable strike price and time to maturity, one can find significant additional income with rather low risk of the shares getting called away. Let's look at Exxon Mobil's option chain for an example:

Here we see numbers for a couple of call options that expire on July 21, 2017, thus in roughly six months. We see that the option contracts with a strike price $90 are currently trading for $1.50 per share.

If an investor holds 200 shares of Exxon Mobil (valued at $17,000 right now), he can expect $600 in dividends each year (a dividend yield of 3.5%). By selling two call options contracts with a strike price of $90 he can generate an additional $300 in immediate income (each option contract covers 100 shares). Since those option contracts are only valid for half a year, by doing so the investor has essentially doubled his income (since his dividend proceeds are $300 for a six month time frame as well).

Either of two things can happen in July: Either the share price of Exxon Mobil is below $90, or above $90. If the share price is below $90, the shares will not be exercised, thus expiring worthless. The investor who sold the shares has doubled his income, with nothing else happening at all.

If the share price is above $90, the shares will get called away and the investor gets paid $90 per share, irrespective of the market price for Exxon Mobil's shares in July. In that case the investor made a total of $93 ($90 for the shares, $1.50 for the option premium plus two dividend payments of $0.75 each) with an investment that costs $85 right now, in just six months -- this equals an annualized return of 19.7%.

So either the investor has doubled his income and keeps his shares, or he gets an annualized return of almost 20% -- about twice as much as the market delivers in the long run and also a lot more than Exxon Mobil has been returning historically.

If you believe that Exxon Mobil will trade well above $90 per share in July, or if you want to keep your Exxon Mobil shares no matter what, this approach is not suitable, but for those who would consider selling their Exxon Mobil shares under certain conditions, selling covered calls can be a great way to substantially increase the income they derive from their portfolio.

Takeaway

Exxon Mobil's total returns over the past decades are great, and the dividend has played a major role for those returns. For the foreseeable future Exxon Mobil's dividend looks very safe; a dividend cut is very unlikely, I believe.

For those who would like to see more than a 3.5% yield, though, selling covered calls can be a great way to substantially increase the income they derive from their investment.