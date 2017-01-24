Daily Pain - Thoughts On The Energy Sell-Off

(Note: This write-up was first published to the HFI Research premium subscribers on 1/18. If you are interested in our Daily Pain series, you can sign up here.)

There are far too many things I want to talk about today, so I will start them off one by one.

1. USD Weakening Reversed

Over the last several trading sessions, we saw the USD sell off quite meaningfully versus other currency pairs especially the Euro.

I want to note that there isn't one sell-side firm that thinks USD will weaken this year. The reasoning is well founded, but the overly consensus sentiment sets the consensus up for the usual disaster.

However, the price action today was strange and meaningful to watch. After several sessions of bearish price action in the dollar, the reversal today came off on the critical 100 level and tested the 50-day moving average. If the move tomorrow is for further weakening, we should see the weakening trend continuing.

In addition, Donald Trump told WSJ that he much rather prefers a weaker USD as that makes US companies more competitive. This will be the first president to actively intervene in the foreign currency market, and implications following those comments are endless. If the rhetoric is set, and Trump wants a weaker dollar, I think we could see it happening.

2. Energy Equities Appear to be Bottoming

The recent sell-off in energy equities (NYSEARCA:XOP) appear to be bottoming. This is the XOP:SPY ratio overlapped with WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) price chart. The recent divergence on RSI and the energy equities bucking the trend of the most recent weekly sell-off indicates to me that the bottom is forming.

3. Bellatrix Catch-Up Takes Time

Bellatrix's (NYSE:BXE) underperformance will take time before its meaningfully corrected as evidence by this historic price comparison to WTI.

BXE's share price performance relative to WTI has been in a steady downtrend since 2014, but the recent weakness stopped around August last year. If WTI rallies this year and BXE does not follow, then you can expect this ratio to break through 0.02. However, if share price outperforms commodity price gains, we will see it in this ratio chart first. I don't have a forecast on this, but comparing this to historical price underperformance, it appears to me it will just need time to catch-up.

Here's a chart showing the relative undervaluation:

4. Gear is Holding Up Well

WTI sell-off hasn't dented Gear (OTC:GENGF, GXE.TO) much. The ratio is following the sell-off in WTI, but the price decline is in line with WTI's sell-off, and Gear does not appear to be giving up its previous gains seen in December.

5. Painted Pony is a Good Buy Right Now

I know the HFI team sent out a trade alert earlier that we are all buying Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF, PPY.TO). The recent sell-off comes off a critical technical point for PPY as its share price test the 200-day moving average.

RSI is showing PPY shares to be oversold, MACD is bottoming out, and TRIX (the smoother version of MACD) also shows that the recent sell-off will turn.

The team analyzed PPY and believes that out of all the natural gas bets at the moment, PPY is the one that's offering very good upside without sacrificing much on the downside. The 200-day moving average should hold, and the share price should rebound to C$10 in the coming months. The earliest catalyst will be quarterly reports followed by the AltaGas plant completion in the summer.

6. Natural Gas Trend Remains Positive

Technical point to a bottoming within the next two weeks.

TRIX, MACD and RSI are all showing some signs of life. The recent consolidation could see gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices moving to $4 technically speaking. As for where weather forecasts land, I have no clue other than the updates the team writes in the AM.

Watch for MACD and TRIX to bottom.

7. Oil in No-Man's Land

Who would've thought that WTI was going to be the most boring commodity to start 2017. Prices have fluctuated between $50 and $55 nonstop. Technically speaking, there is nothing at the moment that's going to send oil up or down anytime soon. It just looks a zero trend market for the time being, while the fundamentals test the OPEC production cut.

In my opinion, this boring price action is actually a good thing because if prices rose too much, OPEC would've been incentivized to not cut production leading to storage builds, but the opposite is happening. We will soon see in the next few EIA storage reports how much crude imports get hit. Stay tuned.

Conclusion

That's it for today. I have some other things to share with you later this week, but nothing meaningful at the moment. I hope you find the charts useful. Let's hope the pain will stop soon.