AK Steel Holding (AKS) CEO Roger Newport on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AK Steel Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKS)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 24, 2016 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Roger Newport - CEO

Kirk Reich - President and Coo

Jaime Vasquez - VP, Finance and CFO

Douglas Mitterholzer - GM, IR and Assistant Treasurer

Analysts

Timna Tanners - Bank of America

Evan Kurtz - Morgan Stanley

David Gagliano - BMO

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies

David Deterding - Wells Fargo

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jorge Beristain - Deutsche Bank

Tony Rizzuto - Cowen and Company

Charles Bradford - Bradford research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AK Steel's Fourth Quarter Full Year 2016 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

With us today are Mr. Roger K. Newport, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Kirk W. Reich, President and Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Jaime Vasquez, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Douglas O. Mitterholzer, General Manager, Investor Relations and Assistant Treasurer.

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Doug Mitterholzer. Please go ahead, sir.

Douglas Mitterholzer

Thank you, Candice, and good morning everyone. Welcome to AK Steel's fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings conference call. In a moment, our CEO, Roger Newport will offer his comments on our business. Following Roger's remarks, our CFO, Jaime Vasquez, will review our fourth quarter 2016 financial results. And together, we will field your question.

Our comments today will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Included among those forward-looking statements will be any comments concerning our expectations as to future shipments, product mix, prices, costs, operating profit, EBITDA, or liquidity. Please note that our actual results may differ materially from what is contained in the forward-looking statements provided during this call.

Information concerning factors that could cause such material differences in results are contained in our earnings release issued earlier today. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or events. To the extent that we refer to material information that includes non-GAAP financial measures, the reconciliation information required by Reg-G is available on the Company's website at www.aksteel.com.

With that, here's Roger for his comments. Roger?

Roger Newport

Thank you, Doug. Good morning and thank you for joining us on our four quarter investor conference call. I am pleased to report that we had another solid quarter and finish the year strong. We reported adjusted net income of 75.2 million or $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016 excluding these type of charges detailed in our earnings release and we achieved adjusted EBITDA of 164.9 million in the fourth quarter.

The AK Steel team did a great job focusing on the things that were within our control and continued to identify way to generate solid returns throughout every aspect of our business. And we achieved solid fourth quarter results despite the volatility in steel market prices. The fourth quarter wraps up a good year for our company. In 2016, we did what we said we will do and delivered strong operating and financial results.

Our performance reflects collective efforts of all of our employees. So to all members of the AK Steel team, many of whom are listening to this call, great job you truly made a different in 2016. We were able to achieve our strong 2016 performance through the execution of our strategy that we communicated at the beginning of the year. A primary component of this strategy was to realign our sales with those customers and markets where we can generate reasonable returns.

Our performance in 2016 was also driven by improved performance through both our asset optimization actions and through our relentless focus and finding ways to reduce our costs. I’m also pleased with our safety performance in 2016. Our employees demonstrated their ongoing commitment to safety, particularly in the fourth quarter. Each of our facilities had zero OSHA recordable cases in the fourth quarter. And for the month of December, each of our 8,500 employees worked the entire month with zero OSHA recordable.

This incredible achievement clearly illustrate that our employees take safety very seriously each and every day. It also demonstrates that our ultimate goal of zero injuries is indeed achievable. For the year, we improved 16% from our already industry leading performance, quite an accomplishment. Thus, I would like to recognize and thank our employees, who make our great steel products for doing it safely.

At the beginning of 2016, we communicated that one of our objectives was to de-leverage and de-risk our balance sheet. During the fourth quarter, we completed additional key steps including a very successful equity offering in the second phase of transferring certain pension assets and liabilities to a third-party insurance company. These actions complemented several others taken early in the year to de-risk our pension assets and to de-leverage our balance sheet. Congratulations to our finance, HR and legal teams for the successful execution of these transactions.

During 2016, we continued our fight to ensure fair trade in the steel industry in the United States. I will not make excuses, nor will apologize for the filing of our trade cases. We must have a level playing field and our trade laws must be enforced. We recognize that achieving fair trade is an enormous task for any administration, and we appreciate the hard work of the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission on the trade cases.

In 2017, we will work with the new administration including to the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative tasked with ensuring free and fair trade. Unfortunately, not all the recent steel-related trade cases have resulted in positive determinations. We are very disappointed that our appeal of the 2013 Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel or GOES trade case ruling was denied in late November. I believe that this case demonstrated some of the inherent weaknesses we previously had in our trade laws prior to the enhancement of the Leveling the Playing Field Act in 2016.

Ultimately, an unleveled playing field will limit the amount of capital investments being made in this country. In the face of the negative determination in the GOES trade case, there has been added pressure on domestically produced electrical steel products caused by higher import levels. As a result, the only other domestic producer of electrical steel was forced to shut down their electrical steel operation and exit the market in 2016. This resulted in the loss of additional steel jobs in America.

We believe the electrical steel situation is an issue of national security, needs to be addressed to ensure that the United States does not eventually become solely dependent on obtaining electrical transformers and/or their steel components from China or other foreign country for our critical electrical infrastructure. At AK Steel, our continued investments to further enhance our high efficiency electrical steel have positioned us well to serve our customers as they drive to meet the new energy efficiency regulations. And our researchers are hard at work on new, more efficient electrical steel products both for the energy and electric vehicle markets.

I believe that making high efficiency electrical steel products in United States is very important. Think about this. Imagine our country someday having to rely heavily or even entirely on imported electrical steels for something that’s critical as our energy grid, the very grid that we depend on to power our homes, offices and manufacturing facilities. While on the subject of trade, it should also be noted that we filed a stainless steel trade case against China in early 2016. This case is continuing to progress and we expect a final result before the end of the first quarter of 2017.

And on the carbon steel front, additional steps were also necessary last year. In September, we filed anti-circumvention cases for cold rolled and coated carbon steel cases against China and these cases continue to move forward. We believe that the trade laws in United States are being circumvented by China by sending and/or processing carbon steel products through Vietnam. We also have seen behaviors in the metals industry in the past year that supports the need for our administration to increase efforts to protect our borders and enforce our trade loss. Moreover, we intend to work with the new administration developed more holistic solutions to the import problems in the United States where successful trade cases seem to simply drive increased imports from other foreign countries that were not named in the cases.

In summary, we will continue to ensure fair trade. This is very important because we are making significant investments in research and innovation and in our manufacturing operations. We have made these investments to support the needs of our customers and to generate a return on those investments. In addition, our efforts will help keep jobs in America versus in allowing other countries to export their unemployment to the United States. We believe that we are leading the pack in terms of research and innovation in many of our product categories in which we compete and our customers are recognizing this.

In fact, we had a very exciting year in innovation for our company. We announced a new third generation steel called NanoSteel NXG 1200. We launched the first product of our innovative NEXMET high strength steel products for use in automotive light-weighting applications, specifically designed to help our customers meet future CAFE requirements. We continue to expand our team of researchers, and we opened our new research and innovation center. We view research and innovation critical to our business and continue to make investments regardless of where we are in the business cycle.

To capitalize on our research and innovation efforts, we also completed a major capital investment at our Dearborn Works hot-dip galvanizing line in late 2016. We will utilize this new equipment to launch two next generation advanced high-strength steel products in our NEXMET high-strength steel family in the first question, it's being NEXMET 1000 and NEXMET 1200. We believe that we have positioned ourselves as a leader in light-weighting innovation with these new products.

The next generation and third generation of anti-strength steel products along with other product breakthroughs demonstrate the successful efforts of our researchers, engineers and operators, as we drive our strategy, transformational products for our customers to meet their needs today and in the future. With these and other development activities, we truly believe that the future of steel is now and we are very excited about the ongoing innovation in our business.

I would now like to provide some perspective on the various markets that we serve. Our biggest market is the automotive market. As we look at 2017, most industry sources are predicting a minor decline in North American automotive production rates of about 1% to 3% compared to 2016, but this comes after the all-time record year of 2016. So even if such decline would indeed materialize, we would still anticipate another solid year in the automotive market. We remain focused on growing our core automotive business, and we expect some modest shift in products and customer mix as we transition also certain platforms and transition onto others.

As we negotiate our contracts, we will seek a fair return in these markets so that we can continue to provide a high level of technical support and innovative products through our customers. On housing front, in 2016 housing starts were estimated to be 1.17 million units or up about 5% over the 1.1 million housing starts in 2015. Housing starts were expected to exhibit modest year-on-year growth in 2017, although still well below the historical levels about 1.5 million units. This growth should help support demand for our stainless and electrical steel products.

Next, I would like to comment on our contract business overall, including commentary on our carbon stainless electrical steel pricing trends. While we do not provide specific contract details regarding individual markets customers, in general, we are experiencing improved pricing year-over-year. However, it should be noted that not all of our contracts expire at the same time and each of our contracts have a different starting point for pricing and different market conditions at the time we negotiate the new contracts. This is why strategically we have contracts that expire throughout the course of the year rather than employing only calendar year agreements. As a result, the direction of magnitude of pricing movements will vary by customer.

In addition to pricing, other key factors which impact our profitability are raw materials and energy costs. While we have taken actions to help mitigate the raw material cost volatility, the market has recently been characterized with significant price volatility. With regard to the carbon spot market, this market continues to exhibit high levels of pricing volatility. This is the primary reason we reduced our exposure to this market in early 2016. Spot prices deteriorated in the third quarter and early fourth quarter and then began to subsequently rebound. In fact, we’ve announced five carbon steel price increases since late October, driven in large part by the rise in various input costs.

We believe a key driver of the price volatility and the recent volatility in raw material prices including iron ore, coal, scrap and alloys is being impacted by the global overcapacity issue in China. As part of our strategy, we have reduced our exposure to many of the more commoditized spot market. This is consistent with our objective to enhance margins over the long-term and through the various cycles in the marketplace.

In the electrical steel market, demand into domestic market remains fairly stable as the housing starts continues their slow growth. However, we have seen weakness overseas and this has put pressure on international electrical steel prices, and this is also impacting the domestic market.

On the international front, we have been selectively participating in the European market as a result of the weak pricing environment, as we are focused on generating reasonable returns. We believe the electrical steel market will continue to experience volatility due in large part to their production overcapacity in China. However, we believe, we are well positioned to serve the electric steel market and provide our customers with products to meet the new high efficiency standards both in the U.S. and Europe.

On the stainless front, demand in 2016 was relatively flat compared to 2015 and the market analysts are calling for a slight increase in 2017 as a result of improved construction and consumer demand. Although, we believe that the stainless trade case against China has had a positive impact on domestic market conditions, we are seeing some evidence of other countries now filling the China void, just as it also occurred with the carbon steel rate cases. However, one important distinction in our stainless businesses that the demand for our chrome based stainless products is driven primarily by the automotive market since we are not a major player in the commodity stainless arena.

We fully recognize that we will always face challenges in the marketplace, but we must keep moving forward to serves the needs of our customers. This was further advanced through another initiative in 2016 with the expansion of our tubular operations in the Mexico. We successfully completed this investment and are now producing carbon and stainless tubing of the highest quality in Mexico to serve our customers in that region. The great thing about this expansion is it has helped us preserve jobs in America, as we provide much of the steel substrate to this tubing facility from our steel operations in the United States, an important benefit of our strategic downstream and geographic expansion.

We experienced great progress in 2016, and we're built on that positive momentum. Across the entire spectrum of our product portfolio, we will continue to move our company forward to enhance shareholder value for the long-term. We will also remain focused on the strategy to expand downstream to enhance our overall value and utilization of our flat-rolled and tubular products and assets. Over the past year, we clearly communicated our strategy and more importantly made great strides in the execution of our strategy. The benefits of our action showed up through our financial and operating results.

Yet despite this tremendous progress, we know that we must find additional ways to enhance our margins over the long-term. We are focused on actions that will value to our company. This includes not only quality service and delivery, but also we believe is ultimately even more important our focus on developing new products and processes. We intend to develop more efficient electrical steels, new grades for stainless steels, new grades of high-strength steels to enhance light-weighting of vehicles and new tubular products. Successful introduction of these new products will contribute to the long-term success of both AK Steel and our customer partners.

Before turning the call over to Jaime for his comments on our financial performance, I would like to leave you with these thoughts. We communicated our strategy at the beginning of 2016 and made great progress in executing that strategy. We substantially enhanced our margins throughout year. We made significant progress and investments in research and innovation including the launch of new products and new innovation center and new equipment on a galvanizing line, which creates a platform to launch our next generation of advanced high-strength deals. We substantially de-leverage our balance sheet and de-risk our pension exposure.

Fantastically, we improved processes throughout our entire company and reduced costs. All of these actions enhanced the value to our shareholders and bond holders. In another word, we controlled those items that were within our control, and we delivered on what we said we were going to do. As we move forward in the 2017, I strongly believe that collectively the efforts and actions of our entire team will continue to enhance the future value of AK Steel.

Now, I would like to turn it over to Jamie. Jamie?

Jaime Vasquez

Thank you, Roger. As Roger discussed, our fourth quarter performance was very strong, continued benefits of our strategic actions, margin enhancement initiatives and relentless focus on cost throughout the year contributed to a strong bottom-line performance. Fourth quarter, AK Steel reported adjusted net income of $75.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share, which was our highest level of quarterly net income since the third quarter of 2008. This level of adjusted net income compared to $55.5 million or $0.31 per diluted share in the fourth quarter a year ago. The earnings per share change reflect an increase in the average outstanding shares to 297 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 from 181 million shares a year ago.

The turnaround in our performance during 2016, the positive changes that were driven throughout the Company were only made possible by the hard work and dedication of the entire AK Steel team. During the fourth quarter of 2016, we continued our strategy to improve our product mix by minimizing the sale of lower margin products. Largely as a result of these actions; shipments on the recent fourth quarter were 1.4 million tones or 15% less than the fourth quarter a year ago. Reduction in volume was most notable in our shipments to distributors and converters as well as to the infrastructure manufacturing markets, which combined declined 28% from a year ago.

As we indicated last quarter, also impacting shipments was a 5% decline in automotive shipments from a year ago. This was primarily due to inventory adjustments being made by several major automotive manufacturers, phasing out of certain passenger car platforms and a planned reduction for steel content onto heavy duty truck platforms. Mostly, as a result of our intentional reduction in shipments to the commodity market and lower automotive contract pricing and volume, fourth quarter sales declined to $1.42 billion which was 8% lower than the fourth quarter a year ago.

However, the improvement in product mix and higher spot market prices resulted in an average selling price of $998 per ton or 7% higher than a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA in the recent fourth quarter of $164.9 million was a 11.6% of net sales, which compared to adjusted EBITDA of $168.3 million or 10.9% of net sales in the fourth quarter a year ago. The year ago fourth quarter included a LIFO credit of $98.6 million compared to a LIFO credit of $7.5 million in the recent fourth quarter. I would also note that in the recent fourth quarter, we recorded about $34 million in unrealized gains on iron ore derivates that were previously designated as accounting hedge on pallet purchases from Magnetation.

However, due to the termination of the pellet off-take agreement with Magnetation that we discussed last quarter, these iron ore derivates are no longer receiving hedge accounting treatment and therefore the change in fair value of these derivates prior to settlement will flow through the P&L. While the derivatives represent an economic hedge for a portion of our remaining exposure to changes in the iron ore index, the accounting rules prevent us from applying hedge accounting treatment.

Going forward for example, if iron ore prices remain unchanged, we will recognize the higher cost in the fiscal purchase of iron ore in the P&L, but the gains on the iron ore derivatives will not offset that higher cost in the P&L, since we have to recognize that gain in the fourth quarter. So the P&L will be negatively affected, but the cash flow would be unaffected. Overtime, the gains and losses will be the same under either method. The only difference will be the period they are recognized. And even when adjusting for the hedge gains in the fourth quarter of 2016, our EBITDA margin was solid especially considering the headwinds of certain fixed price automotive contracts that were renewed at various points during 2016 at lower pricing than the prior year.

Also included in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $22 million of cost associated with maintenance outages, which were $15 million higher in the fourth quarter a year ago and about $5 million higher than the recent third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we have several special charges that are excluded from our adjusted net income. These special charges totaled a net $137.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share and included a net corridor charge related to pension and postretirement benefits in the amount of $43.1 million or $0.15 per diluted share. This consisted of a pension corridor charge of $78.4 million, partially offset by an offset corridor credit of $35.3 million.

The net corridor charge was driven primarily by a decline in interest rates from the end of 2015 to the time of re-measurement in October, partially offset by better than expected pension asset returns, positive OPEB claims and demographic experience in 2016. We also recorded a settlement loss of approximately $25 million or $0.08 per share, which was triggered from the successful execution to transfer certain benefit obligations under our pension plan to a highly rated insurance company that we also discussed last quarter. The settlement loss recognizes a portion of the unrealized actuarial loss associated with those pension liability transfers.

We also incurred approximately $70 million from charges related to our Magnetation settlement. As we mentioned last quarter, we made a payment of $36.6 million on October 7 to terminate the pellet off-take agreement between AK Steel and Magnetation. The balance of the charge is primarily related to an obligation under an existing rail car lease for the transport of Magnetation pellets to our facilities that we also talked about last quarter.

The charge represents the present value of the monthly cash payments that will be made over the remaining 12 years of the lease. Even though the cash payments will be made over the next 12 years, we recorded a liability in the fourth quarter for future periods where we do not currently expect to use the leased assets, and we are exploring actions to help mitigate these future payments.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, working capital was a $27 million use of cash in the fourth quarter when adjusted for SunCoke, primarily due to a reduction in accounts payable and semi-annual interest payments, which reduced accrued liabilities. For the full year, working capital was a $6 million source of cash, primarily driven by lower inventory levels. In total, our net cash flow from operating activities adjusted for SunCoke nearly doubled from a year ago to $220 million due to higher earnings and solid working capital management.

Our capital investments in the fourth quarter totaled $45 million as compared to $28 million in the previous quarter. The increase primarily reflects the completion of the installation of new equipment to expand our advanced high-strength steel capabilities at our Dearborn Works location. And lastly, our liquidity on December 31st was an excess of $1.3 billion.

Let me conclude my remarks by providing you with some insight on our current outlook for the first quarter of 2017. We expect first quarter shipments to be moderately higher compared to the fourth quarter as a seasonal pick-up in automotive shipments will be partially offset by reduced shipments to the electrical steel market.

We also currently estimate that our average selling price will be relatively flat compared to the fourth quarter, although we cannot specifically comment on our automotive contract renewals. We do expect a modest increased in year-over-year selling prices. And with the rise in raw material costs, we anticipate a LIFO expense of around $25 million for the first quarter of 2017, which also takes into account, anticipated year-end inventory levels.

However, raw material prices have been very volatile and changes in raw material costs as well as anticipated year-end inventory levels will affect the LIFO estimate. Also our plan maintenance average costs are expected to be approximately $8 million in the first quarter, compared to $3 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Now, I want to note that for the full year 2017, we expect outage expenses to be approximately $90 million compared to about $62 million in 2016. A planned two-week outage in the fourth quarter of 2017 at Middletown Works blast furnace and an outage at its melt shop, where the melt shop will operate with a single vessel for a period of about six weeks, is the primary reason for the increase in outage expenses.

For the first quarter of 2017, we expect to show a meaningful improvement and adjusted EBITDA margin compared to the first quarter of 2016. However, the 2017 expect the first quarter LIFO expense rising raw material costs and the impact from the hedge gains in the fourth quarter of 2016 that I just discussed will most likely result in adjusted EBITDA margin below the recent fourth quarter, but still in the high-single digits.

In closing, I would like to again thank the entire AK Steel team for their continued efforts in helping to implement positive change within our company.

And at this point, we’d be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Vasquez. We will now begin the question-and-answer portion of our conference call. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Timna Tanners of Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Timna Tanners

You talked about enhancing the product mix and at least to start the year, it sounds like prices are going to be expected to be sideways. In thinking about margin into the 2017 environment, is there an opportunity to continue to cut costs meaningfully? Can you talk to us about where you might be able to cut costs? And then, how to think about the enhanced product mix as we model into the rest of the year?

Kirk Reich

Sure. We can always cut costs. That’s our job. And that’s a continuous effort. And certainly, there are plenty of opportunities in every department and every plant of our facility. We look for improvements in our efficiency of our process. We cut process time. We reduce headcounts. We look for anything we can do to make our product more efficient. We look for lower cost raw material substitutions as to how we make our materials. So, there are countless projects in every plant that involve taking the costs out of our operation. So that’s an ongoing process and certainly we are far from done with that.

We look to improve and enhance our cost as a result of procurement activities. We’ve got transportation cost improvements this year, so that’s a never-ending battle Timna, and we’ll continue to do that. From a product mix standpoint, we’re certainly not done there either. We haven’t maxed out any of those areas, and I’ll kind of line out a few of them. In automotive, we continue to improve our product mix for example by selling more press hardened steels that are better margin product for us and the volume of those products continue to improve.

So, it’s kind of a mix within the mix that continues to improve in that area. Our carbon non-automotive sales where we used to have a lot of commoditized products, we have slowly but surely moved that to more and more of the value add, the cold rolled and coated products, and this year we expect in ’17 versus ’16 about a 7 or 8% shift in more coated and cold rolled and away from the hot roll products. So we continue to ship that mix.

In stainless products, last year was a record year for us and the high chrome or higher alloy products much the same in ’17. We expect that to continue in that trend and we are introducing products like our Thermax 17 that we introduced last year. It's getting on -- getting traction, getting onto some automotive business now, and we expect that to continue to increase. So, the higher alloy products within that mix. So, really across the spectrum, we’re continuing to position ourselves in the higher end of those product mixes, and we’ll see that come through.

Roger Newport

And we have, if you look at it our available capacity is out there, we have capacity to increase hot rolled, cold rolled and coated products and tubular products. So, the great thing is as Kirk mentioned with our flexibility of what products we go to in the new high-strength steels and other products. We have flexibility with our existing operations to move that around, and it's not so much we’re focused on what I'll call value-added being cold rolled and coated, what we’re focused on is where do we get the margin. So, it could be high-strength hot rolled products, it could be coated product to be cold rolled products. Our focus is where we’re getting the margins and we have a lot of flexibility given our current configuration.

Timna Tanners

And this is a follow-up on cost. You did say the kind of vague comments that they’ve been volatile because that’s absolutely true. But -- and you've also said on the prior conference call that your met coal and settlement was completed early, which led a lot of us to believe that you didn't have a lot of inflation. Scrap is scrap. Iron ore is kind of transparent with maybe some market coming back in the mix. So, I mean, is that a good characterization? Or what do you mean by volatility? Is that mostly scrap?

Kirk Reich

Yes, prices are certainly volatile, but we’re insulated in large degree from that Timna. We did a nice job of getting out early in the met coal market, as we indicated last time, I’d say it's up in average of less than 5% as far as our costs. So, we did a nice job with that. Iron ore, as you've said is fairly transparent, but we’re less dependent on the IO desk than we had been in the past because of the loss of the Magnetation contract and the other factors that are in our contracts as well as hedging. So, that isn’t nearly as much of an impact as it has been on the past. Certainly, scrap is volatile as you know, and that’s fairly transparent. And then in a number of the alloys zinc and chrome and nickel and those types of products have -- we have seen some spikes in those. We hedge those products as well, and we also have surcharge mechanisms in place for those in the products that involve those so that’s fairly well taken care of as well.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Evan Kurtz of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Evan Kurtz

So, I had a question just in autos. If you were to assume that volumes were relatively or for the industry flat, next year and from a production standpoint, it sounds like you’ve fallen off some maybe some larger platforms and you’re waiting to get on some newer platforms as they ramp up. Could you kind of give us a sense of if the industry was flat, like what would your sales look like from an auto tons perspective next year?

Kirk Reich

I wouldn’t say that we would characterize it as we’ve fallen off large platforms and onto others. It’s just a natural ebb and flow of the business as you’ve heard on some of the calls. Some of the business is going to Mexico. Some of the products aren’t selling as well. So, as those transition off and others transition on, that’s kind of always the natural affect that happens with that activity and then with the resourcing activity as you go forward. So -- and we think the market is off a few percent, I’d say, is the kind of the consensus of most folks. If you look at it as a year-over-year and say it’s flat, then I’d say we continue to take a bit of market share as we think year-over-year, our volumes are going to be fairly stable, and fairly steady to what they were last year. And we think because the market slipping a few percent that means we’re probably picking up a little bit of market share along the way.

Roger Newport

And also when we talk about the platforms, one thing that we’re focused on is getting on the platforms as we develop these new products where those new products can be utilized. So, we’re working with our applications engineering and other groups are working with our customers and where they can utilize our steel, so part of our strategy is what platforms do we want to be in the future, not just in ‘17, but out in ‘18, and ‘19 and beyond and align our with our customers that we see what we utilize our more higher value-added products.

Evan Kurtz

And then maybe just one follow-up in electrical steel, it sounds like the market is a little bit weaker this year and maybe pricing slipping domestically as well as internationally at this point. Can you give us a sense of some of your mix improvements? I know you’re going after some higher value products there. Will be enough to kind of offset some of the market pressures that you’re seeing this year? How should we model that going forward?

Roger Newport

Yes, I wouldn’t say it would be enough to offset it just because our volumes will be down based on what we see from a pricing standpoint at this point. We’re really approaching as if and maybe to step back to be clear, we do have sufficient capacity to meet all of the current or projected needs in the business. So that’s certainly not the issue, but the issue is the pricing international has become very poor and then that’s spilling over and affecting the NAFTA or domestic pricing. And so as result of that, we have chosen to not get into some of those deals that just don’t make sense for us. So, to the extent that we can, we continue to move up the value chain. We make less of the non-oriented products, which is kind of the more commoditized place in that market and try to position ourselves in the higher efficiency regular grain oriented and then the TCH markets as we can.

Evan Kurtz

Which countries would you say at this point are some of the biggest lowest priced suppliers of electrical steel globally?

Roger Newport

Yes, I would say China is driving the bus and it is therefore led for to the producers in Japan and other places to kind of follow their lead, and that has really drove the Japan, Korea, and that has really drove the pricing to the point where it’s probably not as sustainable a spot in that marketplace. And we’re not going to participate were it doesn’t make sense for us to do that. We’ll cut our cost commensurate and look forward to the opportunity to get back in as that market stabilizes as we expect it to do this year.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Gagliano of BMO. Your line is now open.

David Gagliano

I just had a question regarding the comment made about average selling prices to be relatively flat in Q1 versus 4Q. Wondering if you could just give us a little more color on the expected just average increase for example in contract related pricing quarter-over-quarter and also how much you have sold under contract? It doesn’t even need to be by end market.

Roger Newport

I'll go back to our initial comments which indicated that year-over-year in general we’re seeing higher prices. We have contracts that expire throughout the year. We’re still in negotiations on various contracts currently and will be in the future in future quarters as those contracts expire. So what I would say is we’ve had a positive momentum in the industry with the increase, the spot increases that we have announced. We’ve seen raw materials go up so we will be seeking higher prices with all our contract customers even those that for those that, we haven’t finished negotiations or that we’d be negotiating later this year. So we’re seeing again the positive momentum there. But in regards to increases just in general, we’ve seen increases but it’s really each of those it depends where the starting point was of the direction and the amount that we saw the prices change.

David Gagliano

Okay. Obviously there’s not much spot exposure here. Can you remind us again just how much you have embedded in your Q1 guidance committed and priced under contract versus open to spot market price?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, the contracts that we have that are -- I would say if you look at our overall business, not specific to first quarter, but if you look at the overall business, about a third of it, I would say is exposed to things like the CRU or some index and the other two-thirds, you have to think predominantly are automotive business. Two-thirds of our business is really fixed price that’s under contract.

Roger Newport

I would say 90% of everything we have is under a contract of some sort, some of it adjusts. As Jaime’s saying, on a monthly or quarterly basis, but 90% is a contract type business is about where we run.

David Gagliano

Okay. And then for that one-third that’s exposed to the CRU index, what’s the assumption for the first quarter embedded in that flat quarter-over-quarter.

Roger Newport

Well, part of it is adjusted monthly and some of them are adjusted quarterly. And the first quarter would be based on whatever happened in the fourth quarter, if it’s quarterly adjusted. So, you can kind of see what the fourth quarter did, which was a pretty big rise here of we’ve announced five price increases of $180 or so over the last couple months. So, there are certainly some tailwinds to that. But there’s a lag effect and again, some of those are quarterly, some of those would be monthly. And so as the CRU has changed, we would recognize that on a monthly basis. It’s really a mixed bag.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Seth Rosenfeld of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Seth Rosenfeld

Good morning. Give the challenge that you’re seeing in the electrical steel market, can you speak a little about what you’re seeing on the other side of this premium business within stainless steel? With your annual contracts rolling over into January, are you seeing any benefit from recent anti-dumping duties or given your focus primarily on the premium products into autos? Are you seeing less of a delta year-over-year within stainless, which is obviously not offsetting the headwinds you’re seeing in electrical?

Kirk Reich

Sure. Yes, you’re very accurate in your statements there. We are seeing an improvement as a result of the trade case that has improved the market a bit, but again as you suggest, we’re very small players in the commodity 300 series space, which is predominantly where that trades or higher in 300 series. We’ve continued to kind of shift the mix and continue to do well in those markets. The predominant product that well sell though is our 400 series product which is very driven based on how the automotive space is going and if that’s all by a slight amount in the build, then we expect that, that will be of a slight amount in margin but really year-over-year is very strong and relative flat as far as volumes are concerned and we continue to shift our products to the Thermax 17. The newer products we have out there on the markets that are starting to see some penetration and we think that market will remain fairly strong for us.

Roger Newport

And I'd comment too. If you look at the inventory, the service center inventories, those have remained very stable there and actually are down at nice levels. So, there has not been an inventory built out there. And housing starts, we see continued slow growth there which helps the stainless industry some for some of the products that we offer. And as Kirk mentioned, our focus on the stainless side, the non-chrome, the chrome nickel side is more of the high-end grades, the lighter gauges and specialty applications in a variety of markets and industries.

Seth Rosenfeld

Thank you and just a follow-up on the electrical markets. You commented that given the challenging pricing environment, it sounds like you said that you would actually stepped out of some of the volumes that you could have achieved otherwise. Can you just confirm what the outlook is for electrical sales from a volume and price perspective? Thank you.

Roger Newport

The comment, if you look at international is reduced just that. It's always been a spot market for us. So, we play in that market, if we get a return and depending what happens, it’s a very volatile market. Across the globe, there is a lot of actions going on a trade front for countries still address the trade issues that are occurring around world, and so we’re seeing -- we’ll see how those all play out in each of the countries. Also another factor that impacts it is what’s being going on with currency. And that affects whether it makes sense or not to move our products. So, again we’re moving our products and selling our products, if we’re not getting return, there is no reason for us to be selling those products. And on domestic front, in general --

Kirk Reich

We are modestly down in volume there year-over-year. And as you say, we have chosen to walk away from some of the business there.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Deterding of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

David Deterding

Good morning, guys. 2016, obviously very good year on what you said you laid out your strategy, executed. And part of that was the balance sheet. It looks like you've got some bonds that are callable or quickly becoming callable at pretty high coupons, and the high yield market seems pretty good and open right now. Can you comment on capital structure and how you're thinking about that?

Kirk Reich

Yes, I mean, we continue to look at the kind of a near-term maturities now. The obvious ones are the 20/20s. We’re not just evaluating market conditions. Those are callable and there is another step down in May and kind of look at the economics and kind of the maturity profile we can gain from refinancing. So, it's something our treasury and finance team is consistently evaluating.

Roger Newport

Now, I'd say, if you look at what we’ve done in the past year and the actions we’ve taken, our finance team has stayed very focused on being fast and flexible and be opportunistic where things makes sense as we see things in certain directions. So, our goal is still to de-leverage and de-risk our balance sheet, and it continues to be a goal. We've made a lot of progress, but we still have work to do on that front too.

David Deterding

Great. Thanks. And then one last question. Sounds like a good job on getting out in front of the met coal price increases this year. But I've seen a lot of people across the Street, commodity teams raising met coal prices from lower prices next year and even their long-term estimates. Can you give us an update on where you guys stand on AK Coal and when you may or what would prompt you guys to bring maybe more of that online?

Roger Newport

What comment first on the met coal and then Kirk mentioned on AK, but met coal in general let's say met coal most of the mining companies went bankrupt. So, they told you the pricing was pretty much at a floor. So, there was going to be some adjustment eventually in the market conditions just like we’ve seen in a lot of other commodities. Eventually, it has to correct itself so it’s a viable business. So, there was not a surprise to see coal starting to go back up. Of course, we’re seeing some real volatile moves due to other conditions outside the United States that was impacting that, and we’re seeing by quickly spike up to quickly as come way back down also.

Kirk Reich

Yes. As far as AK Coal, they continue to do a great job there producing coal at a very low cost and have done so extremely, at extreme level from a safety standpoint. They’ve been really good. We have produced somewhere, we are mining around 400,000 tons of low material year. That’s about 15% of our overall needs. We are evaluating our options whether we want to mine additional pieces of our 30 million ton reserves. We already have the necessary permits that if you want to do increased production into an additional seam of coal, we could do that. And so will continue to determine based of our market conditions, whether we make that investment or not. But we have taken advantage of some of the run off pricing, and we’ll continue to do that at AK Coal.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Curt Woodworth of Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Curt Woodworth

I wanted to drill down again a little bit more on the ASP guide. It you look at the 30% of your business that's spot, spot pricing's up about $150 a ton since the start of November and you've got 70% of your business is on annual contract. I realize they don't all reset January 1. But our understanding was those contracts, auto was down 50 to 70 last year. And you definitely get some of that back this year. In terms of thinking about how the ASP would progress 1Q, you would certainly think it would be up a healthy amount, but your guidance is flat. So is there mix issues there? Are you seeing more ASP degradation in electrical? I'm just trying to square the moving pieces and understand how to model it going forward.

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, I’ll start with a couple and then you guys can jump in. A little bit of it is electrical, yes. I mean we’re seeing a little degradation on that. A little bit of it is what we talked about before, which is some of the first quarter pricing is based on fourth quarter CRU numbers, and the fourth quarter CRU was fairly low before they started $150 to $180 increase. And so, some of that is factored into the selling price, and as far as the automotive pieces, as we described before, all of them were negotiated at a different point in time and some of at the end of the third quarter, some at the end of the year, some yet to be negotiated coming at the end of the first quarter. And so each of those happened in a different time and space and at a different starting price point, and so to draw conclusions to make assumptions around there is very dangerous because they are indeed very specific to the individual negotiation.

Roger Newport

And the other thing that affects your mix is the mix of electrical products versus stainless versus carbon. As you see, the different prices the stainless would be higher because of the nickel content, chrome content. Electrical because of the content in there kind of falls in between and your carbon products can be lower. So, just having a change in your product mix can drive your average selling price down. So, I think that’s another factors, we indicated. We’re going to do less international shipments of electrical steel, which on average be higher. But doesn’t mean higher price, doesn’t higher margin, so we’re not making money, we’re not selling it. So that has an impact on it. There is a mix play in there also.

Curt Woodworth

Okay. And what percent of your business is spot on a quarterly reset?

Kirk Reich

We just talk about a third of our business being subject to spot market type of pricing. But we don’t break that out by quarter.

Curt Woodworth

Okay.

Roger Newport

So, if you look at, our shipments have been fairly stable over the year. You have a little bit of volatility that occurs quarter-to-quarter just based on automotive seasonality and other businesses. But in general if you look back at the past year, our shipments were relatively level except for the first quarter.

Kirk Reich

Some are set quarterly and some are reset monthly. So, it depends on the individual contract.

Curt Woodworth

Okay. And then question on iron ore. You talked about how you're having greater sensitivity to hot rolled, I guess I/O Dex versus shut down of Magnetation than your service element of having to mark to market your hedge book every quarter. So, how do we think about what your iron ore costs are going to do in an environment where prices stay high, i.e., the hedge book, you don't have much volatility in, but then you obviously have to make up for it as you realize the physical market increases?

Kirk Reich

I just remember that our iron ore that we purchase has only a full component that is still I/O Dex space. The balance of it is in other indices that are moving and changing at some frequency and they differ based on what contract we’re in. So that’s kind of particularly and then as far as the hedge piece, I’ll let Jaime comment.

Jaime Vasquez

Yes. And we’ve talk about it, we have a pretty systematic program of hedging and we mentioned on prior calls at where we kind of two-thirds hedged roughly as we get into 2017. So as iron ore prices have been running up, we’ve got less volatility have been what you’ve seen in the market.

Roger Newport

And what’s been happening here, what happened in the fourth quarter because of Magnetation going away, we have mark-to-market impacts. So, we have the gain in the fourth quarter, there was no cash. It was just a mark-to-market book gain. What will happen, let's assume as iron ore did not change from the end of the year than when those contract settles in 2017, we were get the cash from our settling our hedge and but we would have a negative P&L impact as we would pay the higher costs. So it’s a timing issue between years. But we’ve hedged a good portion of our iron ore. The I/O Dex portion of the iron ore that we have to buy to take the risks out.

Jaime Vasquez

I think the important point to note there is the underlying economics whatever the iron ore prices were when we hedged that never changes.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Phil Gibbs with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Phil Gibbs

I have a question, just on the stainless business. One, did you see any pre buying in the fourth quarter in the 300 or 400 Series business? And then should the first quarter of 2017 be one where we start to see a little bit of a step-up in base prices and some of these larger pass-through in chrome prices?

Kirk Reich

I would say for the most part, we don’t see pre-buying in general all contracts and those are pretty ratable and that’s generally the case throughout all of the pieces of our business there.

Roger Newport

If you look at the service center inventories that actually went down from November to December, so the inventories are staying at a good level. So, we didn’t see an uptick in inventory level by the service center deals.

Phil Gibbs

Okay. And then in terms of the first quarter, should that month of January be a month where we start to see base price increases and some of the stainless business and also some of these pass through on the chrome?

Roger Newport

We now see -- we are not surprised to increase late last year, so we’ll see some of that. As far as the chrome pass-through piece as you described, it is simply a pass-through as we adjusted how we purchase our chrome, it became based on the European surcharges. So, we moved to the European surcharge to do match our purchases and therefore that is passed along in the surcharge. So it flows through, we don’t expect that to be a big change or adjustment from our standpoint.

Kirk Reich

You know our goal is on the surcharge, this is basically matching revenues across that and cost that is up we passed its not trying to benefit or loose. It's trying to make a very neutral both sides, both our customer and to us that reflect what’s happening on the raw material front.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from Jorge Beristain of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Jorge Beristain

Hi, good morning guys. I just had two questions quickly on Ashland, it’s been idle for 12 months and you’re pre-reserving or guiding to some outage charges again for the year ahead, that’s inclusive of those charges for Ashland? And then what would have to happen?

Kirk Reich

Outage charges don’t have anything to do with it. Not outage charges, the only we thing we have is some ongoing expenses to keep the equipment in shape, so if we would decide to start it up. So, keep the furnace in condition, but it’s not an outage related type.

Jorge Beristain

Oh, sorry. And what is the cost related to that on a monthly basis for Ashland right now?

Jaime Vasquez

It's less than $2 million a month.

Jorge Beristain

Okay. And what would it require? What would have to take place in the market for you guys to make a decision as to whether or not we started? Is it more rates or is it volume?

Kirk Reich

Yes, it’s everything. It’s the same answer that we’ve given for the last three or four quarters. We are going to look at it on a sustained profitability kind of metric and we need to see a sustained change in the business conditions. And so the volumes, its import levels, it’s the supply and demand ratios. It’s the cost of our inputs, our raw materials, it’s the pricing environment, it’s all that kind of packaged together that tells whether we think we can be sustained with a profitable operation if we were to decide this.

Roger Newport

Right, when you look at it as when you’re starting up a blast furnace, it's not like an EAF. You’re starting up, and you’re bringing on over 2 million tones of capacity, and you got to look out what’s the implication to your total book of business that you have and bringing that volume on. And a Kirk side, it has to be a market place and we got to understand where things are out on the trade front and everything else to see if it makes sense. We’ve seen volatility just in the last six months. So, hot rolled over the stock market went down late in the third quarter or early fourth quarter and then we’ve announced five increases totaling $180 a ton in the last 12 weeks.

So the volatility still remains despite all the trade cases, despite all the enforcement access, despite everything that’s going on in the marketplace. We’re still seeing great volatility in the marketplace, and we have to see something that is sustainable for the long-term because that’s the right thing for our business, for our employees, for investors is making sure there is a business that makes sense and business model that works to support as if we would elect to start to back up.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Tony Rizzuto of Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Tony Rizzuto

Can you discuss the shift and competitive pressures that you might be seeing in the market right now from new work or reconfigured players?

Roger Newport

I assume you’re referring to Big River. They have entered the market. We’re certainly seeing them in the market space; however, that's mostly what we’ve been seeing as they're going to play in the more commoditized portions of it that we have largely exited. And then maybe the other reference would be to Acero junction, which is the old wheeling pit hot strip mill starting back up. We have the coke plant to that facility in Mountain State carbon, and so we’re keeping fairly close tabs on what’s going on there. And we don’t see that is being a very big threat either. That will be some more hot rolled products theoretically in the marketplace. And as long as that’s being done with a level playing field, we’ll welcome that challenge. But again, it’s not in the space that we participate very heavily at all.

Tony Rizzuto

What about north of the border in terms of the shift and ownership with the U.S. Steel assets?

Kirk Reich

The Canadian market is not a big market for us, and we really don’t see a lot of pressure from that market.

Roger Newport

Or the predominant pieces that we sell there would be auto contracts, and we’ve had those locked up. And so I don’t think there’s going to be a very large influence from that standpoint.

Tony Rizzuto

Okay.

Kirk Reich

And in regards to Big River steel, they're further south, so it’s really not a region that we are a big player in. We have some business down there, but that’s not as big of an impact as someone is in our backyard.

Tony Rizzuto

Okay. And then if I can, just the sustainability of the premiums that we've been seeing in the market with cold rolled and coated over hot rolled and continuing to enjoy a $200 per ton premium roughly, do you see that continuing to be sustainable as we go through 2017, gentlemen?

Roger Newport

I think if you look at its momentum, it has been there. We’ve had some recovery from late new last year up spot market falling. We’ve seen pricing go up, but we’ve also seen the underlying raw material side as we go up too, whether it’s been the alloys. As Kirk mentioned, the zinc or the scrap, we're seeing everything move up. So, kind of on the whole metal side, we’re seeing everything move upwards. So, if that was one sustained then we have to have pricing that supports that because we got to be generating returns selling our steel at a marketplace that generates a return to our company.

Kirk Reich

I’d say one of the drivers and the oil business has been down, and that’s kept the hot-rolled price maybe a bit more depressed, compared to the cold-rolled and coated and led to a bit of that spread beyond what we’ve normally seen. Rig counts coming back a bit, and so maybe that would lead to some compression of that. But we think it’s going to at least remain higher than it has traditionally been.

Roger Newport

And I would comment to if you look at it from the enforcement side, the prior administration did a great job of getting things in place to make sure, we have a level playing field and fair trade. And the new administration is definitely going to continue that effort, and I think you’ve been put more behind it to make sure we have that we’re protecting our we are enforcing our trade laws. And we have had a fair level playing field out there, ultimately, which will help on that too as we’ve seen. There’s other countries will go to a lot of extreme to figure how to get around our existing trade laws.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question comes of the line of Charles Bradford of Bradford research. Your line is now open.

Charles Bradford

There's been a lot of talk in Washington about a border tax, without a lot of detail. From what you hear, would a border tax, do you think, be additive to the import duties or would it really not be much of an effect on your business?

Jaime Vasquez

I would say we really don’t know, I mean, there’s been a lot of discussions going on and what’s going to happen on trade front. We’re just very optimistic that, we’re going to have very strong trade policies and we’re going to look at taking actions that will help in enforce our laws and take actions against other countries that are trying to circumvent the rules out there. So, we’re not a big player first half outside the U.S. less than maybe over last couple of years about 11% of our sales are outside the United States, some of that is in Mexico and Canada and some of it is overseas.

So, I don’t see there is a huge impact to our business, we’ll see how things play out with the new administration and what looking at. But ultimately, we want to make step here in the U.S. and where we’re making step in the U.S., we want to use to feel product that are manufactured in the U.S. to supply those customers that are making stuff in the United States. So if that’s what an ultimate result is on some of it that helps us and helps our industry, that’s great too as I mentioned on some of these we faced on electrical steel trade cases, we’ve seen stuff that has think that happen on the trade from that side when that trade case did not go through as we were hoping. So hopefully, the approach from the administration will help support the demand for steel products and from our company and from others in the U.S.

Roger Newport

As I said, the AK tube facility that we built down there shouldn’t be impacted by that either worsening predominantly our steel down there converting into tubes and keeping it fair in Mexico to supply the automotive business their local. And so, I wouldn’t suspect that would get tangled up in anything that would be involved there.

Charles Bradford

Slightly different, but Washington based question. On medical costs, do you have any idea how much the ObamaCare might have added to your medical costs and what a rollback might amount to?

Roger Newport

I don’t know what it added to that some cost, but I think part of it is in the future what it means to some of the healthcare costs. I know there is the what they call the Cadillac tax out there in regards to taxing healthcare benefits in the future that could impact us in future years. So, we’ll see how everything plays out. But in total, in this country, we got to have a medical program and a healthcare system that is affordable for everybody, but also make sense for a country and get some controls over our healthcare spending because it can’t continue to rise at the rate being going.

So longer term, it has driven up healthcare costs. i mean that’s what we’re seeing the trend, we're seeing some of the issues occur, and it’s been very public out there what’s occurred in the healthcare industry. And some companies have backed out of out of supplying healthcare services, because the initial I think anticipated costs have come in a lot higher than everyone expected, and it wasn’t profitable business for them.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I’ll now ask Mr. Newport for his closing comments.

Roger Newport

Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest in AK Steel and our entire team looks forward to updating you on our progress in April.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our conference call for today. Thank you for participation and you may disconnect at this time. Everyone have a great day.

