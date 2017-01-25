Market Challenge: Record Highs For Wall Street

Offer your analysis below!

Where do markets head from here - today and into the rest of 2017?

The Dow crosses the psychologically important 20,000-mark.

On Tuesday, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 set record highs.

Update: And the Dow tops 20,000. Here are the poll results.

More records! Markets will continue to rise - 24%

We'll climb short term, what happens after that is anyone's guess. - 30.2%

Cash is king in this toppy market - 13.5%

Avoid markets - we're close to a top - 9.4%

Time to sell - these highs aren't sustainable - 22.9%

Thanks to everyone who participated. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge.

*****

