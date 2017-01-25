Market Challenge: Record Highs For Wall Street

Summary

On Tuesday, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 set record highs.

The Dow crosses the psychologically important 20,000-mark.

Where do markets head from here - today and into the rest of 2017?

Offer your analysis below!

Update: And the Dow tops 20,000. Here are the poll results.

  • More records! Markets will continue to rise - 24%
  • We'll climb short term, what happens after that is anyone's guess. - 30.2%
  • Cash is king in this toppy market - 13.5%
  • Avoid markets - we're close to a top - 9.4%
  • Time to sell - these highs aren't sustainable - 22.9%

Thanks to everyone who participated. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge.

*****

What's next for Wall Street? Will we continue to climb higher? Or is it time to sell?

Offer your ideas below!