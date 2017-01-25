Kinder Morgan Kryptonite: The Keystone XL Pipeline

What Happened?

President Trump made it official Tuesday by signing executive orders to move forward with TransCanada's (NYSE: TRP) Keystone XL pipeline and Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE: ETP) Dakota Access pipeline. The major caveat is the company's must use American-made steel and pipes.

Two executive orders signed by Trump aim to revive and expedite the review process. While the three others call for streamlining permitting processes for infrastructure projects, expediting environmental reviews of such projects, and calling for all pipelines built in the U.S. to be made with U.S. steel. On Keystone, Mr. Trump said:

"We're going to renegotiate some of the terms, and if they'd like, we'll see if we can get that pipeline built."

Regarding the current regulatory process Trump stated:

"The regulatory process in this country has become a tangled mess."

This is very good news for Energy Transfer partners and TransCanada. Yet, I am not so sure it is all good news for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). Let me explain.

Keystone XL is direct competition Trans Mountain

TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline was scuttled indefinitely when Obama did not approve the project. Now that Trump has signed the executive orders regarding the pipeline, the company states it will reapply for a Keystone XL pipeline permit in the U.S. TRP stated:

"Keystone XL creates thousands of well-paying construction jobs and would generate tens of millions of dollars in annual property taxes to counties along the route as well as more than $3B to the U.S. GDP."

The Keystone XL pipeline would run between Alberta and Steele City. The pipeline would move up to 830,000 barrels a day of crude from Canada's oil sands south to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

So as you can see, this pipeline is in direct competition with Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP). This may provide some leverage to the oil sands producers by giving them an alternative to Kinder Morgan's TMEP. What's more, Kinder Morgan has yet to lock down its TMEP shippers regarding the potential toll rates. Steve Kean stated on the last conference call regarding TMEP shippers:

"If the costs exceed a certain level, then there is an opportunity for customers to reconsider their position and turn their capacity back. But as I said at the beginning, there's enough interest from current shippers potentially in expanding their position as well as from other potential customers who are not currently shippers, wanting to come in that we remain very confident that capacity gets placed at the level it is today."

That may have been true prior to Trump signing the executive orders, but I am not so confident it holds as much water now. The one positive for Kinder Morgan is it appears the TMEP project may be in the lead regarding the completion date. Kean stated this when directly asked about the impact of Keystone XL:

"So, we don't think that it has much impact. We think that there is some significant advances to the Trans Mountain project. Of course it is under contract with shippers. And it is these projects that we believe is in the lead, and gets people to tide-water where they can access a world market price. And so there's a strong interest in it, and that strong interest has continued after Trump's election and after his comments on Keystone."

Kean sounds very confident in this statement. I believe Kinder Morgan is most likely still in the pole position regarding the completion date. Nonetheless, with the substantial downturn in oil and gas pricing, I would think the oil sands shippers would be looking for any way to get their product to market as cheaply as possible. The one data point currently unavailable is the potential toll rate for oils sands shippers regarding the Keystone XL pipeline. It seems as though it may be substantially lower to me than the TMEP. Here is why.

There is no huge environmental cost

The pipeline is basically a short cut from Alberta to Steel City. From there it connects to an existing pipe which ends at Port Arthur, Texas. There will be no major new environment charges or costs regarding the coastal waters off of Port Arthur. As a Texan myself, I can tell you the people in Port Arthur will be more than glad to have more oil heading their way. This could make up for the downturn in the shale plays as of late.

The complete opposite is true for TMEP regarding the coastal water residents. In fact, two environmental groups filed for a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to approve Kinder Morgan's TMEP already.

The groups state an expanded pipeline and an increase in oil tanker traffic would prove a "death knell" for a pod of endangered Southern Resident killer whales off the coast of British Columbia. Killer whales are covered by Canada's Species At Risk Act, meaning the government is legally required to protect them, says the Ecojustice law firm.

Another six legal challenges against the NEB review of Trans Mountain were filed by municipalities and First Nations before the federal approval and are ongoing as well. Now that Keystone XL is approved, this gives the opposition even more ammunition to say we don't need the TMEP. Not good news for Kinder Morgan.

The Last Word

Trump signing these executive orders was good news across the board for pipeline companies in general. Nevertheless, it does come at a quite inopportune time for Kinder Morgan's TMEP. With the final cost yet to be determined and the oil sands shippers now having an alternative choice, the odds of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project being completed have just gotten worse if you ask me. As a conservative dividend growth and income investor, I need to see this situation play out further. The news regarding Trump support of the pipelines is a definite positive overall. Kinder Morgan has other growth projects in the US that will benefit from having the support of Washington no doubt. Although, the fact the pipeline must use US steel to be built somewhat clouds my view of the potential profits. I suggest dividend growth and income investors wait for the dust to settle prior to starting a position in the stock at this time.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Do you feel now is the time to start a position? Is the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline good news for Kinder Morgan?