Will Interest Rates Affect Stocks?

Some investors are nervous when it comes to interest rate changes. With all the speculation on interest rates, we are already seeing investors questioning their holdings. Are you nervous? Why? Not confident in your investments? Do you remember why you purchased the stocks in the first place?

On a daily basis, there is a lot at play to impact the price of a stock, and interest rates will just be another variable in the equation. I found this quote on Forbes worth sharing:

Conventional wisdom has historically suggested that there exists an inverse relationship between interest rates and stock valuations. The logic goes something like this. When interest rates fall, fixed income investments become less competitive because of their lower yields, and therefore, stocks become more attractive as a result. Conversely, when interest rates rise, fixed income investments become more competitive because of their higher yields, and therefore, stocks become less attractive as a result.

How Interest Rates Impact Stocks

The impact on stocks (broadly speaking) is to their bottom line due to a contraction in spending. It’s a domino effect from a reduction in borrowing due to higher borrowing cost.

Higher interest rates mean borrowing cost goes up

With higher borrowing cost, producers/farmers/manufacturers potentially slow down

With the slow down, there may be a reduction in workforce

With a workforce reduction, you may see less spending

With less spending, you see less revenue from businesses

With less revenue, companies may make lower profits

With lower profits, future earnings are impacted

As you can see, the effect of an interest rate increase would not be seen overnight but over time, and it really depends on the individual businesses and their ability to control their costs.

The domino effect is not simple and impacts businesses differently. Investopedia explains in more details the impact but you should remember that each business will differ.

What Are Interest-Sensitive Stocks?

Interest-sensitive stocks represent stocks being held for the income it produces in lieu of fixed income investments generating the same return. The investments are generally held for the income rather than the stock appreciation. Which stock is impacted will differ but high yield stocks are generally impacted to various degrees from what I have been able to gather.

With higher interest rates, bonds will go up

With a better return on bonds, income investors switch from stocks to bonds

With investor fleeing, a downward price pressure on the stock could be seen

Note investors buy securities for many different reasons.

Interest Rates vs Dividend Yield

The comparison of a fixed income return and the yield of a stock is not really related. While you may compare the two from an income perspective, that’s where the comparison stops. The yield of a stock is based on the dividend paid and the stock price. The stock price should be based on the intrinsic value of the company and not external events. At times, the market may choose to price a stock and not respect the intrinsic value of the company but that will usually correct itself.

Warren Buffett said it best:

Price is what you pay, value is what you get.

For the yield to go down for a stock, the price has to either go up or the dividend go down. Interest rates don’t really affect those 2 values in such manner. If the dividend is reduced, then the company was not strong enough and regardless of interest rates, sooner or later it would have caught up with the company. For the price to go up, the company needs to make profits and grow its revenue, which is a good thing. How can interest rates impact the yield?

Interest-Sensitive Stocks

What stocks could be interest-sensitive? Following the logic that fixed income investors will move from high yield stocks back to fixed income, we have to guess what income-focused investors bought. My parents are very focused on income, but they own mostly preferred shares over common shares. Interest rates will not change their approach unless the rates start to be better than preferred shares but those will adjust as well considering that’s how companies raise money.

The media has painted the utility sector as one of the sectors that could be impacted. I struggle to see how Fortis (TSE:FTS, NYSE:FTS) or Emera (TSE:EMA) would fall into that category with all the acquisition they have been doing to grow their revenue and bottom line.

How about REITs? Do they fall into that category? My guess is yes but for the wrong reasons. REITs are not evaluated the same as stocks as it’s more about cash flow than growth in revenue.

Final Thoughts

Ask yourself why you hold each investment you have? If interest rates start to make you invest differently, perhaps your strategy needs re-thinking. If income is all you seek, the stock market is generally the riskiest investing method and high yield stocks are probably on the riskier side. That’s a lot of risks to maintain a certain income when you think about it.

A solid blue chip stock with a strong business and good management will manage to adapt to any environments. Unfortunately for the income seekers, these are not usually high yield investments. They fall in the strong dividend growth category which defines my dividend investing strategy.