Chesapeake Preferred: Dividend Or Board Of Director Seats

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) recently reinstated its dividend on its preferred shares. Holders of record on Feb. 1, 2017, for the 4.5%, 5.0%, 5.75% and 5.75% (Series A) Convertible Preferred Stock will receive four quarterly payments of dividends in arrears on February 15, 2017. There are several fine articles (published via Seeking Alpha) which recap and breakout this reinstatement.

However, I've yet to read any material - at Seeking Alpha or in other financial media - which states exactly why Chesapeake reinstated its dividend. At a considerable cost, most would likely assume this was done out of improved viability (i.e., an improved health as an enterprise). This might be an accurate assessment, depending on the case being made.

But one reason we know for sure, regarding why Chesapeake reinstated its preferred dividend, is that Chesapeake had to reinstate its preferred dividend. That's right, by covenant. Well, it was either this or surrender two seats on its Board of Directors:

If we fail to pay dividends on our preferred stock with respect to six or more quarterly periods (whether or not consecutive), the holders of our preferred stock, voting as a single class, will be entitled at the next regular or special meeting of shareholders to elect two additional directors of the Company.

Chesapeake, being in the middle of a major restructuring, would have complicated its strategic execution had its junior preferred holders been able to acquire two Board seats; at least, this is my opinion. Preferred shares, although similar in some ways to debt, are in fact NOT debt (as defined by GAAP) - they are equity vehicles. Being equity, these preferred shares are junior to the series of First Liens on the capital structure, to the Second Lien, and to all the junior debt vehicles (in terms of recovery value seniority and collateralization). These preferred shares are not collateralized and would be in a long, long line should they need to seek recovery value in any eventual bankruptcy event at Chesapeake.

It should be noted that Chesapeake was just the recipient of a credit upgrade (from CCC) and that Chesapeake's junior debt all trades substantially at par:

That said, and again, maybe Chesapeake did reinstate its preferred dividend in that it believes its health has improved to a point that would make the costs of paying the preferred dividend de minimis. But, I think it would do investors well to consider the alternative(s):

that Chesapeake reinstated its preferred dividend to avoid surrendering seats on its Board of Directors;

that Chesapeake would have preferred to have NOT reinstated its preferred dividend, given the substantial costs of doing so, but that it wanted to avoid any punitive action and/or inefficiencies created by the preferred class holding seats on its Board of Directors;

that Chesapeake is now saddled with even further contractual obligations, coming from the preferred dividend obligation, that it can't defer to further periods;

that Chesapeake has made a concerted effort to reduce its preferred obligations in an effort to reduce drag on its balance sheet - drag that is now unavoidable and in motion;

and finally, that Chesapeake's debt metrics and stress-data are understated in that 1) it has substantially $3 billion in preferred obligations which act as quasi-debt in their current state (although these are not factored into credit ratios - because, again, preferred obligations are not defined as debt by GAAP), and 2) it has evidenced to the market that it is willing to use its equity as a financial engineering lever at any and all costs (further described here).

