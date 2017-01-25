Qualcomm: Trouble Ahead?

Shares of the former activist target Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) are down 16% in 2017. Over the summer I mentioned Qualcomm as an activist target castoff, where JANA Partners had previously taken an activist stake and pushed the company to break itself up. Ultimately, the company rebuffed effectively and in the year or so since JANA sold its position shares are up over 18%. But as mentioned, Qualcomm has recently gotten cheap again at 11 times next year's earnings.

However, is there a reason for the cheapness? Of note Qualcomm has been hit with an FTC lawsuit citing Qualcomm as using unlawful means to maintain a monopoly. Yet, that could be just a near-term headwind. With Donald Trump in the White House, the idea is that the lawsuit could get pushed to the side as a wave of new commissioners are brought in.

But Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has also gotten in on the lawsuit action, suing Qualcomm for bullying. Apple claims that Qualcomm is demanding it have supplier exclusivity for five years and a 5% royalty for every iPhone. Qualcomm has withheld $1 billion in rebate payments as part of retaliation for Apple helping South Korea in its investigation into Qualcomm. Qualcomm is now facing a lot of pressure from all angles these days. South Korea has fined Qualcomm $1 billion for unfair treatment of Samsung. The hole, however, goes deeper. The smartphone market might be plateauing a bit, which is bad news for Qualcomm. It's a race to the bottom for smartphone makers in terms of pricing, and we've seen certain smartphone makers take to building their own chips - i.e. Samsung.

The Qualcomm chip business faces a number of challenges, meaning a split of its licensing and chip business would've been advantageous, but it might be too late. With the recent upheaval, it looks like customers might start moving away from Qualcomm. In particular, Qualcomm could even be pushed out of future Apple iPhone production and potentially Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) win. Qualcomm has already been a bit vindictive, where it's withholding payments from Apple for the South Korean fine but also because Apple has already started using some Intel chips for parts of the iPhone 7. Given these actions, companies may well start to move away from Qualcomm and its bullying, limiting royalties Qualcomm bulls were banking on for the 5G growth thesis.

The silver lining for Qualcomm lies in the fact that it could tap the Internet of Things or driverless car market. However, for now, Qualcomm appears to be a value trap.