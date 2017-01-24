TrustCo Bank: Bread And Butter

Back in summer of 2015 when I covered TrustCo Bank Corp (NASDAQ:TRST) in depth, I argued you could still trust in this regional bank and that I wasn't backing away. I stood firm on a buy call back when shares were yielding over 5%. In the article I asked simply "how often do you find a safe 5% yield?" I went on to detail why the yield was safe and shares had downside protection. Well, shares have in fact rebounded from that time now at a 52-week high and yielding just 3.1% now. This is because of the near 50% gain in share prices, which has pushed the stock to $8.50, so what should we do here?

Well, according to its just released Q4 results, the company reported a top-line beat and an in-line bottom line. This follows a Q1 and Q2 2016, which saw top-line beats and in-line bottom lines, but a Q3 which posted a top line miss. Thus, TrustCo as a whole has been reliable, and the analyst coverage is pretty accurate. TrustCo's Q4 2016 core net income was up to $10.8 million from $10.2 million in Q4 2016. I am okay with this and the numbers show earnings per share of $0.11, which matched consensus estimates. Further, this is easily once again covering the dividend of $0.066. The revenues came in at $41.43 million, which beat estimates by about $0.5 million. Robert J McCormick, president and CEO, said:

"We are pleased to be able to report an increase in earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. Continued revenue growth coupled with moderating expense increases provided an encouraging end to the year. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has enabled us to produce consistent earnings, maintain strong liquidity and capital and allowed us to continue to grow our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions. In terms of our core business, we continue to add customer relationships which ultimately drive future growth. We will continue to take advantage of opportunities as they are presented during 2017 and beyond. Recent merger activity between our competitors, primarily the Key - First Niagara merger, provided us additional opportunities to add customers."

This quarter the headline numbers are decent, but what fed into these headline numbers? Well, let's start with the all-important efficiency ratio. This ratio measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, and net interest yield measures the basis points the company earns over the cost of funds. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%, with the ideal being around 50%. Well, TrustCo's efficiency ratio is among the strongest of all regional banks, and it came in at 54.65%. This is a strong improvement from the 55.37% last year. I am incredibly pleased with this result. At this level of efficiency, the company is certainly spending money wisely and generating a hefty return.

What about loans and deposits? These are critical. Well, average loans were up $123 million, or 3.7% year-over-year. Total loans have once again reached an all-time high of $3.43 billion. At the same time, deposits were up to a new record. Most of the gains in deposits came from core deposit accounts. Average core deposits were up $41 million versus Q4 2015, or 1%. These deposits reflect longer-term customer accounts, and so are more stable. On top of that, deposits per branch were up to an average $28.9 million.

This is bread and butter banking folks. Bottom line is that the quarter was strong. However, at the current price at $8.50 per share, the stock is fairly valued in my estimation. Thus, I am maintaining a hold. Collect and reinvest those dividends. I was happy with most aspects of this report. The most bullish piece of this report is the fact that many asset quality measures improved during Q4, once again. The bank's loan portfolio is at an all-time high. As interest rates are set to rise, the bank should see solid gains and real earnings growth. We will reassess if the name dips below $8.

