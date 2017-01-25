Amazon's Retail Stores: An Idea Of Growth

It's been recently reported that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is opening a retail store in New York City. While the idea of Amazon investing in retail locations seems odd, it may very well be a good decision. Whether it is a bookstore or a pop-up location, Amazon has clearly communicated something to both competitors and consumers: the company will not be chained to any particular business model.

Add shareholders in the address bar to the memorandum because those who own stock in the company now have another bullet point for their overall thesis. Until recently, I didn't really give much analytical thought to retail stores; now, though, I'm wondering if they are going to comprise a bigger part of the omnibus business model that CEO Jeff Bezos is constructing.

Why does anyone own Amazon stock? For the most part, it is the online sales platform. Amazon has a very friendly user-interface, access to a plethora of products, a killer-app supply chain, a smart recommendation algorithm, and a reputation for great customer service. Even if a bearish investor wants to argue some of these points, they would have to admit that the positive perception is there, and that such perception has positively impacted the company's brand equity.

All of the above makes it harder to understand why the company wants to open retail stores. Here's what Bezos is probably thinking.

First, retail is hurting. It really is. No, malls and stores aren't going away; you will always be able to head to a mall to buy a book, buy groceries, pick up a birthday present, or acquire a Christmas gift. Amazon cannot simply say to its corporate self that it is good enough that it has taken value away from traditional retailers; since the retailers are operating in a market separate to the one Amazon has operated in -- I'm talking physical vs. online, to be clear. It simply behooves the company to migrate over into the space that Amazon has hurt and attempt to make some money there. It won't take over physical retail, but if it can fill any of the vacuum of power it has created, then it is nearly obligated to try.

Second, Amazon cannot, at all times, deliver a package with a drone, or otherwise ship an item to a customer, for whatever reason is preventing it in a practical sense -- there are consumers who will never get comfortable ordering something online, certain foodstuffs must be inspected before a purchasing decision is made, and so on. Having a physical location is an advantage.

In the future, there will be uses for physical stores one might not imagine today. What if, for instance, Amazon uses certain stores for local merchants. It might allow private merchants to self-stock part of the location with their used items and create an upscale flea market in a sense (I could see something like this especially in the older video game market, where sellers stock a location with Nintendo games from the past, as an example). Amazon could use their stores and pop-up locations to promote new products released by celebrities, perhaps organizing memoir signings by a famous author in which Amazon members who live in the area receive an email promoting the event. Even if you disagree with these ideas, keep in mind that there will be ongoing experiments to find out all the ways in which these spaces can be profitably utilized.

Another aspect to consider is that Amazon wants data. It has a lot of data from its online sales platform and checkout system, but figuring out how people interact in the physical space is another world of data to be mined. Obviously Amazon already has insight into that, but growing that insight over time, in increasingly innovative ways, can be additive to both the top and bottom lines.

Brick-and-mortar is expensive and a different beast altogether compared to online businesses. Amazon can afford to do this. As can be seen from the company's last quarterly earnings release back in October 2016, it takes in billions of dollars in free cash flow. The linked release states that, even after deducting certain stated expenses, the company earned $3.4 billion in free cash flow over the trailing twelve-months.

There is, however, risk as well. If Amazon builds out a chain of stores too quickly, then it could take a significant impact in its statement of cash flows. I don't think that will happen, and I don't think it would discourage investors from owning for the long term, but it nevertheless is a risk that should be defined and accounted for; traders, institutional and hedge funds alike, would certainly play around with the stock price if a theoretical scaled-up-too-quickly brick-and-mortar strategy performed poorly in the short term. Amazon likes to test things and, with testing, comes the chance of a depressed stock price. It's beyond my belief at this time that Bezos would move at an unwarranted pace on this initiative, and there is nothing indicative to me that the company will be shifting its business model so suddenly in the near future. Again, though, while I don't want things rushed, I do sense an opportunity here for the company and for future shareholders, and believe management can adjust to any negatives discovered during an ongoing establishment of a physical retail footprint; Amazon's stock, as well as its investors, is used to volatility in share price, and it's just something we all have come to expect as the online retailer rapidly evolves.

Amazon wants to be a part of everything. It wants to evaluate all markets logically available to it, and it already is doing so from a position of great domination. It may seem like a small news item, but this new physical location should grab the attention of anyone on the sidelines. It will take a while, but I believe there will be a high quantity of Amazon stores in the future, and again, they won't be tied to any one thing, they will resonate between this business model and that. If you don't own Amazon for the long term, put it on a watch list and do some research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.