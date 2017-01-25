Home Depot: Is A Breakout Imminent?

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has been on a tear since its 2009 lows, and has been a must-own stock for those looking to outperform the market. The stock is up over 700% from its 2009 lows, and investors have had to pay up if they wanted to establish a position. While most stocks have experienced a few corrections during this bull market, Home Depot has only seen two 20% corrections along the way. These two corrections did not last long, and were only available for those willing to buy the blood without hesitation. Unfortunately for Home Depot investors, the company's performance took a backseat to the index in 2016. Last year the S&P-500 gained 9.5%, while Home Depot only managed to eke out a 2.6% gain. I believe this consolidation was healthy for the stock, and expect Home Depot to be back to its old ways of beating the index for 2017.

For those that have been following me the past few months, they know my investment strategy is very simple. If something is going up, I want to be in it, and if something is going sideways or down, I'd rather be on the sidelines. This may seem too easy to work, but as my teachers always told me in school "keep it simple stupid". I believe the same to be true in the markets, and have no interest in over-thinking things. This is why I have chosen trend following as my main investment strategy, as it allows the market to make my decisions for me, while allowing me a system that provides zero room for subjectivity.

When looking for new stocks to buy, all I do is look for stocks making new 3-month highs while they are above their 200-day moving average. The reason I use the 200-day moving average as my filter is because I believe to be a line in the sand for bull and bear markets. If a stock is above its 200-day moving average it's typically trending higher, and if a stock is below its 200-day moving average it's usually trending lower. By marrying new highs with a 200-day moving average filter, this gives me a list of companies that are showing upside breakouts within a longer term bull market. Often the new high breakout is signaling a resumption of the bull market, which is the confirmation I need to get long.

Many traders are interested in digging into the fundamentals on stocks, and attempting to uncover something that other analysts have missed. I personally believe there is minimal edge on the fundamental side. If there was, algorithms and the big banks probably would have exploited this already. While it's true that fundamentally strong stocks tend to be big winners long term, I find that adhering to technicals tells me when I have the best risk/reward opportunity to buy these stocks. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been one of the best growth companies in the world for years now, but this did not stop the stock from losing nearly 40% of its value in 2013. By using a trend following approach, one could would have waited until the dust settled to buy the stock, and would have side-stepped this correction by getting out near the highs. One of my favorite quotes by Mark Abraham shines some light on this:

"While a fundamental analyst may be able to properly evaluate the economics underlying a stock, I do not believe they can predict how the masses will process this same information. Ultimately, it is the dollar-weight collective opinion of all market participants that determines whether a stock goes up or down. This consensus is revealed by analyzing price."

The other criticism I have of fundamental analysis is that, the more a stock drops, the more attractive it becomes to fundamental investors. On the chance that their thesis is wrong, they have the potential to blow up their account as they continue to add to a loser. Look no further than Bill Ackman and the Valeant (NYSE:VRX) debacle for proof of this.

Ok, enough about my trading methodology...let me explain how this relates to Home Depot.

As we can see from the above weekly chart of Home Depot, the stock has been forming higher lows over the past two years, while it consolidates in a tight range. There is no question that Home Depot is in a bull market therefore this checks off my first box of finding stocks in long term bull markets.

Looking at the monthly chart above, Home Depot has been one of the few stocks that has been riding its 20-month moving average higher the past 5 years. It's rare that a stock rides its 20-month moving average for this long, and Home Depot finally closed below it in October. Having said that, this violation of the 20-month moving average was quickly negated, as Home Depot closed back above it in November. This monthly chart once again shows we are in a clear bull market, and makes the stock a perfect fit for my trend following system.

Finally, zooming into the daily chart of Home Depot, we can see that the stock has just broken out to new 3-month highs. This breakout has a very bullish look to it, as the stock has just come out of a one-month tight consolidation. In addition to this, we can see that the stock is above its 200-day moving average, which is a valid buy signal. Due to this recent breakout I went long the stock yesterday at $136.60. I would be very surprised if Home Depot did not rise to new all-time highs on this breakout, as the $139.00 level should be a magnet for price.

So what if I'm wrong on Home Depot?

Incase I am wrong and this breakout turns out to be a failed one, I always have a stop in place. When placing stops my goal is to put them at a level where I believe the uptrend to be in jeopardy. My stop on this trade is below $128.00 on a closing basis. There are 2 reasons for this:

1) A close below the $128.00 level would be a clear violation of the 200-day moving average, a place that I do not want to be long under. The 200-day moving average is my line in the sand for bull and bear markets, therefore I always play defense below this level. This does not mean that Home Depot is going to crash if it closes below $128.00, it simply means that for my time-frame I would rather step aside and look for other opportunities.

2) A close below $128.00 would also represent a new swing low below the December low of $128.74. While I do not mind if a stock shakes traders out below a swing low intraday, I do not like to see a stock close below a past swing. If Home Depot were to close below here, I would consider the stock back in no man's land, and void of any trend. I have no interest in being long stocks without a clear trend in place, as they typically go sideways and do little to nothing. If I wanted my capital to do nothing, I would stick it in a savings account, therefore instead I look for better opportunities in stocks that are making new highs.

The red line in the above chart shows my stop on this trade, and this stop is on a closing basis. This means that I do not care what Home Depot does intraday or after hours, I am interested only in where the stock closes. If Home Depot closes below $128.00, I will not hesitate to exit the position on the next day's open.

Given the current breakout in Home Depot, the stock is an excellent long candidate going forward. The past 18 months of consolidation has allowed the stock to set up a strong base, and a breakout above this level should hit the $155.00 level. I would be very surprised if the S&P-500 manages to out-perform Home Depot again this year, and I expect to see Home Depot at $150.00 plus to end the year. The stock's modest dividend is paying investors to wait, and for those who exited Home Depot out of frustration, I believe now is the time to get back in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

