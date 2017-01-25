How To Profit From The Needs Of The Russian Government

The Russian stock market(NYSE: RSX) has many problems; I've discussed them in my previous article. In this tough environment, a company's ability to distribute cash via dividends or to buy back its shares becomes a key factor in the equities' attractiveness and tends to play the crucial role in the price performance. This has two logical reasons:

Often being a Russian company minority shareholder doesn't provide any material benefit: you have no(even theoretical) control over strategy and major deals and M&As do not always trigger fair-price offer for your stake (there are pleasant exceptions however). Because dividends are the only way to unlock intrinsic value and get your slice of the company's free cash flow, an intelligent investor estimates equities in such circumstances using discounted dividends flow. As a result, in Russia there are some preferred shares that trade at a significant premium to the common shares. Low P/E multiples coupled with decent payout ratios result in attractive dividends yields.

MSCI Russia dividend yield and payout ratio(source:Bloomberg):

While there are some instances when Russian companies pay 15-25% one-off dividends, we will focus on businesses that pay relatively modest but sustainable and predictable dividends. This makes stocks of such companies easier to assess and gives them support in case of macro turmoil. As only a few Russian companies have long dividend track record, we will have to analyze not only the historical data but also the motives that will cause companies to keep paying in future.

State-owned companies are forced to distribute cash by the Ministry of Finance (aka MinFin) to finance the Russian budget deficit. The ideal MinFin concept is to make the state-owned enterprises pay out 50% of the IFRS net income via dividends. But the largest Russian companies like Gazprom and Rosneft manage to lobby lower ratios motivating that they have to finance substantial nationally important CAPEX. So far 25% is said to be the minimum and each particular case has to be viewed separately:

Gazprom(OTCPK: OGZPY, LSE: OGZD)

Description: Gazprom, world major natural gas producer, undertakes a large number of strategic, politically motivated projects. Sales are under pressure due to the weaker overall export gas prices and Europe's ongoing diversification of the gas suppliers (aiming to strategically lower the dependence on the Russian gas import). The stock's valuation is outstandingly low, and most of the actual and prospective negative factors appear to be priced in (Gazprom's 2016 P/E is 3.7).

Gazprom DPS(orange) and Div. Yield(source: Bloomberg)

Motivation to sustain dividends: MinFin directive, state budget deficit.

Payment frequency: Annually in July.

2017 expected dividend yield: 5-6%.

Upside: Gazprom pays out 25% of its IFRS net income. In case of 50% payout ratio, that is endorsed by the Ministry of the Finance, dividend yield will be in a 10-12% range. But so far it seems that Gazprom still has the leverage over the MinFin.

Risks:

Strong ruble, larger than expected CAPEX, rising competition in Europe/China.

Verdict: Not an attractive dividend investment so far.

Aeroflot(OTCPK: AERZY, Frankfurt Borse: AETG)

Summary: The leading Russian air carrier has a strong brand name and a high operational efficiency. After Transaero bankruptcy Aeroflot increased its local market share to 41% and occupied many highly profitable global routes of its former competitor. Strong positive news flow has boosted the stock price 200% in 2016.

Aeroflot DPS(orange) and Div. Yield(source: Bloomberg):

Motivation to sustain dividends: MinFin directive, state budget deficit. Low debt burden. CEO stated last summer that the company is ready to pay out at least 50% of the IFRS net income.

Payment frequency: Annually in July

2017 expected dividend yield: 8-12%

Upside: Local market penetration is low (high growth potential driven by the substitution of railway transportation)

Strong ruble drives international traveling, lowers ruble value of the USD expenses

Risks:

Company gets 200-300 million USD in royalties every year. This is paid by international air carriers flying over the Siberia. Abandoning this USSR era practice may cost 30-50% of the Aeroflot's 2017 net income.

Weak Ruble, high fuel costs (the company didn't hedge in the first 9m of 2016).

Verdict: Potentially strong income and value story. But the price needs a correction.

ALROSA

Summary: World largest diamond miner. Strong cash flow generator with 56% EBITDA margin trades a 6 P/E level which represents a 50-60% discount to the global peers. After two public offerings 34% of the capital is in the free float. The stock is listed and actively traded only on the Moscow Exchange.

ALROSA DPS(orange) and Div. Yield(source: Bloomberg):

Motivation to sustain dividends: MinFin directive, state budget deficit. Low debt burden. Reasonably low CAPEX.

Payment frequency: Annually in July

2017 expected dividend yield: 6-8%

Upside: Shift from 35% to 50% pay out ratio

Risks:

Volatile diamond market supply/demand balance

Russian ruble appreciation

Verdict: Cheap stock with a decent dividend yield. Not so many stock-specific risks. Provides rare exposure to the rough diamond business, so it's good for diversification purpose. There is one serious drawback - you can buy this only with rubles on the Moscow Exchange.

So, these are the best Russian state-owned companies' dividend stories. And they are definitely worth keeping an eye on in case of a market correction. In the next article I'll cover private sector dividend stocks and tax issues / timing strategies.