Amazing Deal On Cominar REIT

Margin of Safety: Currently trading at 45% discount assuming the distribution will get cut to $1.27 and a 2% annual decrease in book value will occur.

Recent poor leasing performance has affected the business’ income and payout ratio in the short run, but I believe that CMLEF will recover in the long run.

CMLEF has a history of consistent distributions per unit, but management has been unable to organically grow book value per unit.

This article includes an analysis of Cominar REIT (OTC:CMLEF), including historic cash flows, business operations, management's performance, and a forecast of 10-year future cash flows for the business. The present value of the business cash flows are then discounted at the 10-year treasury bond rate, allowing readers to assess this business against other similar investments. A safety margin is introduced with respect to expected cash flows to identify the minimum entry price. I do the same thing for each business I review, allowing investors to compare using the same yardstick.

Note: Cominar is also traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CUF.UN.

Description of business

The Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust manages over 539 office, retail, and industrial properties in Canada. The large majority of its properties are located in Quebec and eastern Canada. Currently the trust manages over $8.3 billion in assets, with a unitholder equity above $3.6 billion.

Analysis

I always start with analyzing the historic distributions and changes in book value. What I'm looking for in a REIT is growing distributions and book value per unit, year over year. If the book value per unit is growing, even with a high distribution payout ratio (i.e. 90%), it usually indicates that the capital churn and investment into business operations for acquisitions and capital improvements are well managed. In contrast, a decreasing book value may be an indicator that management is making bad investment decisions with capital. I want smart managers who buy great buildings at reasonable prices. There is nothing wrong with issuing more shares to raise capital for growth if the net effect is not dilutive at the per-unit level. The following table summarizes the historic results of the business:

2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Units 32.6M 39.1M 46.8M 54.5M 61.4M 77.8M 82.3M 125.0M 136.0M 142.9M 164.8M Dist $1.21 $1.3 $1.23 $1.41 $1.44 $1.44 $1.44 $1.44 $1.44 $1.453 $1.47 AFFO ($) 41M 63M 46M 72M 79M 89M 112M 200M 226M 220M 262M AFFO/ unit $1.26 $1.61 $0.99 $1.32 $1.29 $1.14 $1.36 $1.60 $1.66 $1.54 $1.55 Dist/ AFFO 96% 81% 124% 107% 112% 126% 106% 90% 87% 94% 95% Book value($) 323M 377M 542M 512M 583M 675M 1,471M 2,696M 2,825M 3,410M 3,658M Book value/ unit $9.91 $9.65 $11.6 $9.39 $9.50 $8.69 $17.87 $21.58 $20.77 $23.87 $22.20

Leading us to the following average compounding growth rates:

10 year 5 year 3 year Total Units Outstanding 17.59% 16.20% 9.66% Distribution 1.97% 0.41% 0.69% AFFO 20.33% 24.13% 9.29% AFFO/unit 2.09% 6.31% -1.13% Distribution/AFFO -0.12% -5.55% 1.84% Book value 27.46% 40.18% 10.69% Book value/unit 8.40% 20.63% 0.95%

A couple things are apparent when analyzing these historics:

The number of units outstanding is growing. As stated before, the way REITs raise capital leads to very dilutive effects on the unit's value.

The adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) is growing, but the distribution growth per unit is very small.

Significant book value growth occurred in 2010-2013, quadrupling the book value in 2 years:

During the fourth quarter of 2011, [Cominar] launched a takeover bid for the acquisition of Canmarc Real Estate Investment Trust. The acquisition of Canmarc was completed on March 1, 2012. This transaction amounted to $1.9 billion for the total assets or $884 million for the aggregate units of Canmarc; such consideration was settled by way of the issue of 16 million units of Cominar at $21.69 and $537 million in cash. (2011 Annual Report)

This event was realised in the 2012 annual report balance sheet. Cominar also acquired 67 office and industrial buildings from GE Capital for $697M. The effect was the addition of significant unitholder value. Yet, it seems as though these major M&As have been the only way Cominar has been able to increase unit-holder value in the past 10 years.

Cominar self-manages its portfolio. Self-managing is a positive, but it exposes the business to risk in new markets where it may not have build up experience and networks. These networks are important in the commercial, retail, and industrial segments. Since commercial, industrial, and retail often involve multi-year leases, issues show up years later when it's time to renew leases. This may be the source of its current occupancy problems.

Operations

The business has been able to achieve over 94% portfolio occupancy averages in the past, yet it currently sits at 92.2% (2016 3rd Q). The large downfall has been a result of its poor office and retail performance. Cominar took a large hit in 2015 when Target decided to leave Canada. Although it has received some reparations from Target, its retail segment dipped below 90% (Q3 2015). It has rebounded back to 92.6% after leasing 80% of the ex-Target locations. Management has more work to do to get back to previous occupancy levels.

The low occupancy is likely a result of the large M&A occurring in 2012 and issues in Ontario, particularly Ottawa's office space. Real estate operates in long cycles (i.e. an average of 4.4 years remaining on lease terms). Renewing expiring leases in these markets is taking a little longer than anticipated. Based on its previous performance, the low occupancy rates should improve in the long run. Cominar will either reposition its portfolio or improve in these markets.

Debt Performance

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Q3 Debt ratio 50.00% 51.20% 56.10% 53.90% 51.80% Interest Coverage Ratio 2.65 2.7 2.67 2.67 2.71

Debt levels often grow during expansion and acquisition phases. Management has committed to lowering the debt levels and have been successful in the past. Management has implemented a program to reduce debt levels to 50% to maintain its credit rating:

"The highlight of the third quarter of 2016 is certainly the significant decrease in our debt ratio to 51.8%. During this quarter, we changed our plan by accelerating our debt reduction efforts further to the adjustment to our credit rating made by the rating agency that covers us. In order to solidify our investment grade status and improve our debt ratio, we made the difficult decision and realised, earlier than what we would have wanted, an offering of units for $200 million. This process, combined with our capital optimization program of over $350 million, under which $150 million is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will significantly lower our debt ratio." (2016 3rd Quarter Report)

I have no issues with Cominar's debt levels. Current levels are reasonable and management has successfully managed it throughout the organization's history.

Risks

Interest Rate Risks

In the short run, rising interest rates only affect new mortgages and potentially new debentures. Since Cominar has a significant amount of its debt at fixed rates (91%) and has spread maturity over several years, it should be able to manage rate movements:

"Nearly all [Cominar's] mortgages payable (91%), debentures, except Series 6 debentures, and convertible debentures bear interest at fixed rates... [A] 25-basis-point increase or decrease in the average interest rate on variable interest debts, assuming that all other variables are held constant, would result in a $2.1 million increase or decrease in Cominar's net income for the year ended December 31, 2015." (2015 annual report)

An increase of 1% would equate to about -$8.4M in net income (2.3% of NOI or 4.5% of total distributions). Since lease terms are multi-year, there may be a lagging effect on revenue adjustments. Unless there are drastic changes in interest rates during a short period, interest rate changes will be passed to lessees in the long run. However, due to the current low occupancy rates and with the high distribution payout ratio at 104%, an increase in interest rates could mean a distribution cut.

Capitalization Rates

Buildings are valued using a capitalization (cap) rate. Values are calculated by dividing property profits (after expenses but before financing costs) by the cap rate. Cap rates are the distribution yield of any particular building based on the market price. Changes in cap rates affect building acquisitions, sales, and the book value of the REIT. There is no historic evidence that cap rates correlate with changes in interest rates or the treasury rates (TTIA, Ernst & Young). There are many factors that can affect cap rates, including perceived risk and local and macro market demand.

The asset value of properties within the REIT are recalculated each year based on the current cap rates. Changes in cap rates can affect the book value of a REIT. Although it may affect short run REIT performance, the long run effect of low or high cap rates most likely will have a neutral effect:

High cap rates - buildings are cheap to buy, but the book value of the existing portfolio decreases and you get less when you sell a building.

Low cap rates - The book value of the existing portfolio increases and its a good time to sell, however buildings are more expensive to buy.

Long term real estate outlook (10-20 years)

My view of real estate is not pessimistic in the long run. Although the industry may experience cyclic demand, in the long run there will always be a need for all types of commercial real estate.

Industrial - There will always be a demand for industrial. Industrial is also getting a boost from the high demand of fulfillment centers to support online shopping.

Office - There will always be a demand for office, although some markets are cyclic (i.e. Ottawa's government spending, and Calgary's oil boom).

Retail - In spite of a move to online shopping, I believe there will always be a demand for retail. The market may take a short term hit while it finds itself. In the long run the segments that sell better in person will continue to fill retail space and the industry will find better ways of selling a shopping experience.

Valuation

To calculate a valuation, we need a book value growth rate and distribution forecast for the next 10 years. Based on the historic trends, I have decided that it does not appear as though Cominar will grow the book value per unit. I'm not pessimistic about it loosing a lot of ground either. The distributions should be consistent for the next 10 years in spite of the short term occupancy issues. If there is a distribution reduction, those cash flows will go to paying down debt and increase the book value. As I always buy for the long run; any short-term market effects should get washed out. Therefore, using the 3-year average distribution growth (0.69%) and book value growth (0.95%) are reasonable numbers. In the following table I calculated the present value of the cash flows using the 10-year Canadian Treasury rate (1.7%):

Case 1: Historic cash flows PV of Dividends (1.7%) Changes in BV 2017 $1.46 $0.21 2018 $1.47 $0.21 2019 $1.45 $0.22 2020 $1.44 $0.22 2021 $1.42 $0.22 2022 $1.41 $0.22 2023 $1.40 $0.22 2024 $1.38 $0.23 2025 $1.37 $0.23 2026 $1.35 $0.23 Total $14.15 $2.21 Current BV $20.20 PV (1.7%) 14.15 $20.62 Intrinsic Value $34.77

If you paid $34.77 per unit for a treasury bond (zero risk) with these cash flows and a face value at the current book value, you would get an annual return of 1.7%. At $14.70, the REIT is trading at a 57% discount to the risk free rate based on 3 year historics. If the REIT value traded at its all time high of $25.45, it would be trading at a 27% discount to the risk free rate. I would only pay $34.77 if I was 99.999% sure the case 1 cash flows would occur.

Safety Factor

The best way to calculate the price is using a safety factor. Let's assume that the distribution dropped to 90% of the current AFFO ($1.27 per unit). Let's also assume Cominar was never able to recover and achieve its former occupancy rates, persisting for 10 years. Also, assume bad management caused the book value per unit to decrease by 2% year over year. The new cash flows would look like:

Case 2: Disaster hits for 10 years. PV of Dividends (1.7%) Changes in BV 2017 $1.25 -$0.41 2018 $1.23 -$0.40 2019 $1.21 -$0.40 2020 $1.19 -$0.39 2021 $1.17 -$0.38 2022 $1.15 -$0.37 2023 $1.13 -$0.37 2024 $1.11 -$0.36 2025 $1.09 -$0.35 2026 $1.07 -$0.34 Total $11.59 -$3.77 Current BV $22.20 PV Cash flows (1.7%) 11.59 $15.57 Intrinsic Value $27.16

If you had Biff Tannen's Almanac from back to the future and were 99.999% sure this would occur (zero risk), the correct price to pay is $27.16 per unit, yielding the annualized 10 year treasury rate of return (1.7%). On the other hand, if Biff Tannen got elected president (some say that already happened), the following scenario might occur:

Interest rates rise at 50 basis points per year (-$4.2M AFFO per 100 basis points) for the next 10 years

Due to decreasing occupancy rates, Cominar's AFFO decreases by an additional 5% per year

Cominar keeps the payout ratio at 90% of AFFO every year

The number of outstanding units grows by 10% per year, diluting the REIT's distributable funds

The book value of Cominar loses 5% year-over-year

The cash flows would look something like this:

Case 3: The world falls apart PV of Dividends (1.7%) Changes in BV 2017 $1.09 -$1.03 2018 $0.90 -$0.98 2019 $0.75 -$0.93 2020 $0.62 -$0.88 2021 $0.51 -$0.84 2022 $0.42 -$0.80 2023 $0.35 -$0.76 2024 $0.28 -$0.72 2025 $0.23 -$0.68 2026 $0.19 -$0.65 Total $5.35 -$8.27 Current BV $20.20 PV Cash Flows (1.7%) 5.35 $11.91 Intrinsic Value $17.26

If you were 99.999% sure that would happen (zero risk), the correct price to pay is $17.26 per unit, yielding the annualized 10 year treasury rate of return (1.7%).

Price

In my opinion, Case 2 is unlikely in the long run. Although a dividend cut may occur, it shouldn't persist in the long run and book value shouldn't decrease at 2% year-over-year. If you bought CUF.UN at $15 per unit, you should reasonably expect your money to almost double over a 10 year horizon. If you see case 3 as the most probable, a $15 dollar investment will net you the treasury rate plus two dollars and twenty six cents.

Strategy for dealing with the market

The market is currently extremely pessimistic about this REIT primarily due to external interest rate concerns, uncertainty about retail demand, the potential for a distribution cut, and Cominar's low occupancy rates. In my opinion the market is wrong. Therefore, if you buy this REIT, you must be willing to hold long term until the prices stabilize above the book value, even in the event a distribution cut further reduces the market price. If a cut occurs, the REIT may become further undervalued, presenting an even better buying opportunity or a chance to increase your position.

Cheers,

Wayne

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.