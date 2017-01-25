Ensco Entered A New Amendment To The DS-10 Drillship Construction Contract

I recommend to sell part (25%) of your ESV position at $12-$12.25 and take some profit off the table. I will be willing to accumulate again at support around $10.

The delivery date for the Drillship DS-10 has been extended to March 31, 2019.

Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV)

This article is an update of my preceding article on December 7, 2016.

Investment Thesis:

Ensco is one of my favorite offshore drillers because of it owns a diversified fleet including a strong jack-up segment, and a solid client base that will eventually help the company to survive this terrible market.

In my view, one of the rare weaknesses of the company has been its costly and now unnecessary new build program with several jack-ups recently delivered idle or about to be delivered without a contract.

The jack-ups Ensco 140 and Ensco 141, already delivered by Lamprell (click the link to access my article), are both warm stacked at the shipyard, the jack-up Ensco 123 under-construction that will be delivered in 1Q'19, and finally one drillship the Ensco D-10 under-construction, whereas the company has numerous (5) new drillships actually ready stacked waiting for a recovery that is dragging its feet.

For the ones who are interested to check my article about the recent fleet status in December 6, please click here.

Decision were made when the market was overheated and suddenly crashed, leaving many offshore drillers with costly rigs to be delivered without a contract.

This is what will be discussed in this article.

Commentary:

Ensco announced on January 23, 2017 the following:

Ensco recently entered into an amendment to the ENSCO DS-10 drillship construction contract (the "Amendment") with Samsung Heavy Industries ("SHI"), the shipyard constructing the ENSCO DS-10 ("Drillship"). Under the terms of the Amendment: - The delivery date for the Drillship has been extended to March 31, 2019 (the "Extended Delivery Date"). Ensco may elect to take delivery of the Drillship earlier upon giving SHI 75 days' advance notice. Notwithstanding the Extended Delivery Date, SHI agreed to complete construction of the Drillship by March 31, 2017. - Payment of $75 million of the approximately $309 million unpaid balance of the purchase price for the Drillship has been deferred to March 31, 2019, or such earlier date as Ensco may elect to take delivery of the Drillship. The remaining $234 million of the purchase price is to be paid in January 2017.

I believe, it is also important to remind the reader that Ensco announced Pricing of Up-sized Private Placement of $750 Million of 3.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes Due 2024, on December 3, 2016.

For the ones who want to know more about the placement, you can read my article published on December 7, 2016. Please click here.

Which means the shipyard was well aware of the financing when it negotiated the deal with Ensco.

What has changed with this new agreement?

The delivery date has been extended until March 31, 2019. However, Ensco may elect to take delivery of the Drillship upon giving 75-days notice starting March 31,2017.

Ensco will pay $234 million of the $309 million remaining and $75 million will be paid at delivery in March 31, 2019.

Obviously, it was too late to get a better deal with the SHI shipyard. The drillship was scheduled to be delivered this quarter and basically the company is saving the cost of stacking the rig for the next two years, which is not bad, especially with a tendering that has nearly disappeared for the drillships segment and the few contracts signed recently (Cairn with Stena AB in Senegal) were negotiated at below $200k/d. Thus, this is a slight positive for the company that will not have to deal with another idle drillship.

The issue will not be solved until H1 2018, in my opinion, is the huge oversupply of rigs that are competing for an ever shrinking market share is not about to dissipate quickly. The deepwater and ultra-deepwater CapEx have been slashed first by the Oil majors who are just beginning to increase CapEx this year again. However, This new trend will not produce sufficient tendering immediately. Only one tender for three floaters that I know is the one in India by ONGC.

The initial total cost of the DS-10 was $625 million. The drillship was ordered in June 2013.

Ensco has added another newbuild drillship to its queue of ultra-deepwater units on order from Samsung Heavy Industries (NYSE:SHI) in South Korea, at a cost of US $625 million.The driller ordered the additional advanced-capability DP3 drillship based on the Samsung GF12000 hull design. The vessel, Ensco DS-10, will be the eighth Samsung DP3 drillship in the fleet.

This agreement can be used as a blue print for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and two of its drillships actually being constructed in the same shipyard.

The actual backlog estimated for Ensco is approximately $3.4 billion as of 01/23/2017.

Conclusion:

I see this move as a net positive for the company that managed to reduce the actual Q1 2017 final payment, by delaying by two years the rig which will stay at the shipyard.

Looking at the chart, ESV has been trending upward since September 2016 but is reaching its main resistance at $12. It will be difficult for the stock to breach this level unless oil prices start to trade at or above $60 per barrel, in my opinion.

I recommend to sell part (25%) of your ESV position at $12-$12.25 and take some profit off the table. I will be willing to accumulate again at support around $10 or lower.

