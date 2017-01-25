PetMed Express: Q3 Seems To Support The Bear Case

That implies a return to PetMed's low-growth ways, and likely further multiple compression from current levels around 18x EPS plus cash, putting shares below $20.

But it looks as if the benefits of that strategy are at an end.

PetMed Express has cut marketing spend and put the funds into discounting, which has helped both revenue and margins in the past few quarters.

Of late, PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) has managed to jump-start sales and earnings growth by cutting back on its marketing and increasing its discounting. Advertising spend was cut ~$2 million in FY15 (over 7%) and $3.3 million in FY16 (13%). It's down another 26% through the first three quarters of FY17 (PETS' fiscal years end in March) to levels ~40% below those seen just three years ago.

Over that same period, gross margin has compressed about 180 bps and revenue is basically flat (up less than 1%, total). The advertising cuts, however, have proved enough for PETS to show decent bottom line growth. Ad spend is down ~$8.5 million; gross profit dollars are down just $3 million. As a result, operating income has grown 22%, with EBIT margins moving from 11.4% in FY13 to 13.9% in FY16. That growth has been reflected in PETS shares:

PETS data by YCharts

The question is for how long that strategy really can work. I've argued since last summer that PETS' bottom line growth was bound to reverse. Yet, shares actually have risen almost 4% since that article, and short interest has retreated to a post-crisis low:

PETS Percent of Shares Outstanding Short data by YCharts

Shares have turned downward of late, however, and I think there's likely more downside on the way. The Q3 report, to my admittedly biased eye, looks like confirmation of the bearish thesis here. PetMed Express isn't headed for collapse, and nor are PETS shares. But this remains a relatively low-growth stock in a very competitive space, and it's still not quite valued as such.

The Q3 Report

PetMed Express's Q3 report, on its face, doesn't necessarily seem to support the bear case, and PETS shares actually held up reasonably well upon the release, though they are down 2% as I write this on Tuesday. Revenue increased 3.8% year over year, with new order sales up 4.4%. Trailing-twelve month sales are at another record for PetMed Express, no small feat considering the reduced advertising expenditure. While reported EPS was flat year over year, EBIT was up modestly, and increased 3%+ excluding one-time expenses (implying essentially flat margins).

But I still think the report highlights the growth challenges going forward. On the top line, all of the YOY increase came from an increased order size ($81 versus $78). On the Q3 call, CEO Menderes Akdag cited higher-priced, "new generation" medications as the driver of the larger order value. That's not necessarily a replicable, or sustainable, tailwind going forward. New customers were 99,000, up just 1K year over year; a reversal in that figure has been a driver of late, but improvements are starting to moderate:

Source: Author, from PETS filings

Over the long term, sales really haven't budged: trailing twelve-month revenue now is barely 2% larger than it was seven years ago. The recent strength that has boosted the stock seems like it's running out of steam, and PETS faces a very tough comparison in Q4.

In terms of margins, pressure may be building as well. Gross margin declined 140 bps year over year due to higher discounting. Akdag said on the Q3 call that he anticipated those margins stabilizing or at least moderating recent declines - with the "caveat" that aggressive pricing from competitors might undercut that stabilization. G&A deleveraged 30 bps, with only 2 bps coming from the one-time expenses.

As far as the advertising/discounting strategy goes, its impact on EBIT margin is diminishing. Advertising spend declined $828K in the quarter; gross margin compression implies a $740K reduction in gross profit. New customer acquisition costs have declined steadily, dropping from $45 two years ago to $32 this quarter. There, too, Akdag predicted a moderation going forward, and it seems likely the efficiency gains of late (which have come in part from eliminating TV advertising) are fading.

Again, it's not as if trends necessarily suggest PETS will reverse to an overall decline - but it certainly seems like the outlook is leaning toward low-single digit revenue growth and maybe flat EBIT margins - if competition cooperates somewhat. That implies little in the way of EPS growth going forward - with the possibility of income declining if Drs. Foster & Smith, now owned by Petco, decides to more aggressively take share. That outlook seems to imply a lower earnings multiple - and thus, a lower valuation.

Valuation

I don't think PETS is quite a perfect short, and in fact, I haven't yet pulled the trigger myself. I like Akdag as a CEO (he's also well incentivized, as he owns about $13 million in PETS stock), and I think the recent strategic decisions were smart. The key upside risk here likely is an acquisition: PetSmart acquired Pet360 in 2014, but might still be interested in PetMed Express's more pharmacy-focused business. PETS' balance sheet is pristine ($2.35 per share in cash, no debt), and I'm not sure downside here really is all that steep.

I have considered, and am still considering, using options to mitigate that problem somewhat. The June 20/22.5 bear put spread is offered at around $1.30, a tempting price. There's very little open interest in other expirations, however, which might limit liquidity and flexibility in that market.

But I still think a short trade in the equity market has some upside. The bear thesis basically is that the company is headed back towards what it was: low-growth, if stable. And the stock reflected that profile, with PETS generally receiving a 13-15x EPS multiple plus cash. That supports fair value of about $17, still ~20% downside. The stock does hit a 4% yield at $19, which could provide some support, but a sub-$20 price at the least seems more appropriate here, with further competitive pressure a possible catalyst to the downside.

The Q4 earnings report may be tough for PETS; it's comparing against nearly 11% growth in the year-prior quarter (with a warmer winter helping, and pulling forward, flea & tick sales), including a 24% increase in new order sales. A headline revenue decline - which may be accompanied by a drop in profit - might point investor attention to some of the forward-looking concerns here.

Again, Q3 wasn't a bad quarter - and I don't believe PetMed Express is a bad company. But I do believe its recent EPS growth trends are going to moderate, if not reverse, and I don't think the market is pricing that outlook in appropriately. I thought Q3 strengthened my argument, and I still believe the market will figure out the story here - eventually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PETS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A short position may entail a straight short in the equity and/or an options position.