Halliburton: Q4 Earnings Really Were That Bad

Halliburton CEO Dave Lesar

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reported Q4 revenue of $4.02 billion and EPS of $.04. The company missed on revenue by about $70 million. Oil services stocks have enjoyed a tremendous rebound over the past year. HAL is up 90% Y/Y, driven by rising oil prices; this might not be a convenient time to miss analysts expectations. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

North America Delivered ...

Animal spirits returned to the oil patch in Q3 2016. Halliburton's revenue from the region grew 9% sequentially; it followed up that performance with a 9% uptick this quarter. The rig count rose 23% and North America delivered as expected.

Halliburton receives nearly 45% of its revenue from the region, so North America is of heightened importance to the company. Halliburton succumbed to price concessions when drilling activity was much lower, allowing it to increase its market share. That share increase likely came at the expense of C&J Energy (NYSE:CJES), (OTCPK:CJESQ) which recently exited bankruptcy, and Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) which remains cash flow starved.

Revenue did not grow in lockstep with the rig count because Halliburton was choosier on what business it took on. It decided to improve margins by raising prices, and worked with those customers who were on board with the new pricing strategy:

In Q4, as demand for our equipment increased and availability tightened, our customer discussions revolved around the unsustainable pricing that was in place and the need for us to make a return before we were willing to continue to work for them or add new equipment. If a customer agreed to better pricing, we continued to work for them, if not, we took that equipment and use it to fill the incremental demand with a customer that shared our view on how to work together and make better wells.

With more business to go around in the region, Halliburton should continue to grow the top line at adequate margins. It likely connotes that there could be more business for Weatherford or Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), and North America could deliver strong results for the first half of 2017.

... But International Did Not

Halliburton's international operations grew 2% sequentially. This is in line with the 1% growth Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) achieved during the quarter. I actually thought it would have been worse. Latin America was up 3%, which I was surprised by. Venezuela is cash-starved and has run-up over a $1 billion in unpaid bills. Halliburton has waffled between cutting exposure to the Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, or extending credit.

Meanwhile, Britain's exit from the EU and Italy's "No" vote on the Renzi Referendum have created tremors throughout Europe. Neither bodes well for economic growth or oil demand in Europe. The EUR/USD is now at 1.07; over the past 12 months it peaked at about 1.15 in Q2 2016. Future earnings from Europe could equate to less in dollars with a sinking euro.

Management does not anticipate an inflection point in international markets until later this year. Any rebound from international might not happen until Q4, if at all. That could keep a lid on Halliburton's total earnings in 2017.

Q4 Really Was That Bad

Barron's asked the question, Were earnings really that bad? When you consider the run up in the stock and Halliburton's trading value, the answer is "Yes." EBITDA margins were flat at 13%, despite the 5% sequential increase in revenue. With an enterprise value of $57.3 billion, HAL now trades at 28.0x trailing 12 months EBITDA. Yes oil prices have rebounded, and North America is sizzling. However, HAL is grossly overvalued based on earnings fundamentals.

Takeaway

HAL remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HAL, SLB, BHI, WFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.