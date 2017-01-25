Who's Going To Pay For $1T Fiscal Spend?

Fiscal policy is going to need higher rates to get funded. When it happens it's a weight on markets.

The US has plans to spend as much as $1T in new public works projects to help juice the economy. China has been backing out of US debt. Japan too. Now the Fed is talking about reducing its balances. To attract buyers the US Treasury is going to have to offer higher rates. When it happens it will be a risk to both stock (NYSEARCA:SPY) and bond markets (NYSEARCA:TLT).

Foreign Buyers Of US Debt Decreasing

Foreign holdings Billions 2016 May Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Japan 1133.2 1147.7 1154.6 1144 1136.4 1131.9 1108.6 M-to-M -0.8% 1.3% 0.6% -0.9% -0.7% -0.4% -2.1% China 1244 1240.8 1218.8 1185.1 1157 1115.7 1049.3 M-to-M 0.1% -0.3% -1.8% -2.8% -2.4% -3.6% -6.0%

Source: US Treasury

Both Japan and China have been selling their US holdings. China has picked up the pace. Both of these countries are the two largest holders of US debt. They are each triple in size versus the next largest holder Ireland.

The US is losing buyers for their fiscal plans.

The Fed Is Looking To Shrink Their Portfolio

We recently reported that Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last week that,

"The end-date for reinvestment draws closer."

She was referring to ceasing the practice of reinvesting maturing principle amounts, letting the Fed balance sheet shrink.

That balance sheet is over $4T in assets. Shrinking exactly at the time when the US government will need funds removes a huge buyer.

In fact most of the Fed's balance run-off will coincide in the coming years exactly when fiscal spending is expected to pick up.

Source: Bloomberg

Bloomberg shows the maturities of the Fed's balance sheet.

The Fed has hinted to starting the process of run-off this year.

That would mean about $1T would run off from 2018-2020 exactly when the government will need about $1T.

Assuming that it takes this year to pass the legislation the program would not begin until 2018. Then it would ramp up from there.

That is exactly the time the Fed will be backing off from investing.

Besides losing Japan and China, the US government has bad timing with the Fed.

How This Settles: Higher Rates

The US and Japan are going to simultaneously push major fiscal spending packages. If they pass, they will need funding.

If investors are already burdened with debt holdings, they will need to be enticed with higher rates.

Fiscal plans will increase market interest rates.

Market Impact

First we need fiscal plans to pass. That could take time. When they do pass, then governments will need to issue debt. Such a huge amount of debt coming to market will need buyers. Based on Japan, China, the Fed along with investors searching for yield many are already invested.

Governments will need to offer higher rates. That will cause investors to sell their own lower rate debt in favor of the higher debt.

Any way you look at it, more debt coming to market will add supply. That will force rates higher and weigh markets down creating downside risk.

Conclusion

Coming fiscal policy from Japan and the US will need to get funded. China, Japan and the Fed have been backing away from buying. China and Japan have been clearly selling. The timing of the Fed's run-off coincides with the treasury's need for funding. Market rates will need to go up to pay for big fiscal packages. That will be a weight on stocks and bonds when it occurs.

If you found our report helpful you can find out more about our premium Seeking Alpha service by clicking here. Daily and intraday we offer our members unique access to our experience working with multi-billion dollar hedge funds and institutions. Our methodology helps to know daily and weekly when it's time to enter that bullish or bearish call in stocks, S&P 500, gold, oil, bonds and more. We're also very proud of the interaction with our members which can help you discover your own trading and investing strengths.

Click here for a free trial of Elazar's Pro Trader on Seeking Alpha.

If you liked our work scroll to the top and click "Follow."

Disclaimer:

ETFs reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to premium members. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.