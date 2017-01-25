Johnson & Johnson: Buy The Dip?

Given government's focus on pharmaceutical prices, I see JNJ as a fairly safe bond substitute with little reason for it to provide alpha.

Medical devices had one in a string of weak quarters; the question of spinning this division off is discussed.

Introduction

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has reached the iconic level reached by International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) years ago, where the initials fully describe the company. As one of only two AAA-rated corporations in the US, JNJ is at the top of the heap in several ways. As a healthcare company with exposure to biotech and other dynamic sectors, JNJ would superficially appear to be as much of a "buy the dip" sort of stock as one could ask for.

My take is somewhat different, however. There are signs that JNJ has begun to turn into a slow grower, despite its best-in-breed Big Pharma division (my personal opinion, not proven fact).

This is my fifth article on JNJ. It seems as though 1-2 times a year, I find enough going on to provide some updated thoughts on the company and the stock, and this is one of those times. However, as with my last reviews, I continue to see this stock as a bond substitute.

I'll begin with a brief overview of Q4 press release and the slides related to the conference call.

Then I will follow with observations that I think are most important and why I'm still inclined to prefer other vehicles in the pharma and healthcare space, which is a part of the economy that may be in the crosshairs both of President Trump and many in Congress.

Sales and earnings results, and 2017 outlook

Before getting into the numbers, it's necessary to specify that I am only going to discuss GAAP numbers. There's a reason why the accounting principles are in fact "generally accepted" in the United States. "GAAP" is not just some minor acronym; it's key to how I understand corporate results, and it ties into balance sheet analysis. JNJ's balance sheet is, of course, stellar.

I believe that it was only two years ago that JNJ joined the rest of the US pharma and biotech industry in reporting non-GAAP numbers; it had been the holdout, which I viewed as consistent with its lordly position at the top of the pharma heap. I took that as a sign that the GAAP numbers were not going to look unduly inspiring.

The two main drivers of non-GAAP "earnings" at JNJ are "restructuring" and amortization. It's illogical in my view to take ordinary plant shutdowns, layoffs, and the like, give them a special term of "restructuring," rather than include them as ordinary operating costs as was always done before, mostly, the go-go '90s. As far as amortization charges go, JNJ typically spends the majority of its acquisition money on actual products that earn money. The cost to buy those earnings assets is required to judge whether the deal was profitable, and if so, how profitable. The amortization charges do just that. I am morally certain that in JNJ's executive suites, when the teams review how well different acquisitions work out, they take the cost of bringing the assets in-house very prominently in their analyses. Whether they use the identical amortization schedules as is presented in the earnings report, I cannot say, but these are the best we have, and these charges against earnings allow us to track profitability of acquired, depreciating assets over time. In contrast, the truly non-cash stock-based compensation charges against earnings that are prominent at many tech firms are not important at JNJ.

That said, here are Q4 results for this year and last year:

2016 2015 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 18,106 100.0 $ 17,811 100.0 1.7 Cost of products sold 5,534 30.5 5,673 31.8 (2.5) Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,309 29.3 5,891 33.1 (9.9) Research and development expense 2,640 14.6 2,864 16.1 (7.8) In-process research and development - - 214 1.2 Interest (income) expense, net 84 0.5 107 0.6 Other (income) expense, net 20 0.1 (1,205) (6.8) Restructuring 195 1.1 509 2.9 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 4,324 23.9 3,758 21.1 15.1 Provision for taxes on income 510 2.8 543 3.0 (6.1) Net earnings $ 3,814 21.1 $ 3,215 18.1 18.6 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.38 $ 1.15 20.0 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,764.5 2,803.3 Effective tax rate 11.8 % 14.4 %

What's interesting here is the number of moving parts from this seemingly stable company. EPS was up nicely, to $1.38 from $1.15, but sales were only up 2%. Tax rate was down to only 12%; R&D expenses were down; SG&A was down sharply; restructuring expense was down sharply; share count was down slightly, only 1%.

I am not overly cynical about the EPS results that stemmed in part from lower R&D and SG&A spending y-o-y. In part, the company is reporting improved profit margins as it succeeds in pharmaceuticals and its R&D expenses fluctuate along an upward trend. Pharmaceuticals represent more than half of operating profits despite generating about 45% of sales (see slide 30 for a breakdown).

Among JNJ's reasons for only showing 2% sales growth is a line item it points to noting 4.8% fewer "shipping days" in Q4 2016 vs. 2015. It repeats this in its full-year comments, noting that 2016 had 1.5% fewer shipping days than 2015.

What do we make of this? How relevant is a "shipping day" (presumably a weekday) to sales of cancer drugs, Aveeno, oral care items, Remicade for autoimmune diseases, etc.? It's especially strange to think about this concept on a full-year basis. After all, 2016 was a leap year and thus had one more day, or 0.3% more days for people and doctors to use JNJ products versus 2015. What difference did a couple of fewer "shipping days" make to full-year sales of JNJ products? I can see that can make a difference in a quarter; but over a full year, what counts is the volume of products consumed by end users, not the number of days that inventory is moved out of a JNJ warehouse or factory.

Here are full-year results:

2016 2015 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 71,890 100.0 $ 70,074 100.0 2.6 Cost of products sold 21,685 30.2 21,536 30.7 0.7 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 19,945 27.7 21,203 30.3 (5.9) Research and development expense 9,095 12.7 9,046 12.9 0.5 In-process research and development 29 0.0 224 0.3 Interest (income) expense, net 358 0.5 424 0.6 Other (income) expense, net 484 0.7 (2,064) (2.9) Restructuring 491 0.7 509 0.7 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 19,803 27.5 19,196 27.4 3.2 Provision for taxes on income 3,263 4.5 3,787 5.4 (13.8) Net earnings $ 16,540 23.0 $ 15,409 22.0 7.3 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 5.93 $ 5.48 8.2 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,788.9 2,812.9 Effective tax rate 16.5 % 19.7 %

Again we see the low tax rate of 16.5% flattering EPS, perhaps a little unrealistically low even if President Trump has his way on taxes. It's hard to know how to think about taxes; I used to use more like 30% for multinational companies, but now I'm OK using 20%, which is the latest number that the President has tossed out.

So, $5.93 per share might slightly overstate "true," distributable earnings. I assume EPS growth this year, but as is discussed below, I just see this as a very slow grower unless the device division suddenly turns around and significantly so; and there are no persuasive reasons to think that will occur, in my opinion.

I believe that full-year comparisons are more valid than q-o-q comparisons for this giant company. Really, for JNJ's business model that involves lots of acquisitions and divestitures, CAGR over several years tells a better tale even than one year's comparison, and for the last several years, sales and earnings have been growing at a 3-5% rate. While JNJ points to a strong dollar as a headwind, it is what it is. Everybody can think about it as they will, but I'm comfortable not forecasting whether the USD will strengthen or weaken, so I'm very comfortable just accepting currency results and trends as they are and therefore cutting a company no slack just because a foreign country saw its currency devalue. This is an important point, because devaluations tend to lead to faster growth in local currency on average. So, when a company points to local currency growth but talks down the devaluation (i.e., points to USD "strength") it's being self-serving.

Note that JNJ made some acquisitions in consumer products last year that led to double-digit sales gains. These products did not come free, and if there were amortization charges associated with them, they count too, along with the positive operating earnings associated with them (just to drive home my point to focus on GAAP EPS).

There are always gains and losses from sales of divisions, products, etc. at JNJ. I take them in stride; that's one reason for my focus on multi-year trends with this behemoth.

What are JNJ's growth prospects for the years ahead?

I'm mildly positive, but only mildly. The company is in essence guiding for $75 B in revenues this year (it almost always low-balls its guidance when provided in January). It provided no GAAP EPS forecast.

JNJ has made good use of its 1999 biotech acquisition of its neighbor, Centocor, an innovative company. JNJ's biotech division is now called Janssen Biotech. JNJ has a growing portfolio of important biotech drugs. I expect continued success there. I think the company has done a good job in this field and deserves a lot of credit for this accomplishment.

Overall, JNJ is the only Big Pharma company that I find no major fault with, only operational excellence in all the aspects of running an integrated drug company. I would certainly give it a 20X TTM GAAP EPS multiple as a stand-alone company. But as a very large company if it were spun off, it's running into the same issues that bedevil its Big Pharma and biotech competitors, namely maintaining its sales base net of patent expirations. So, organic growth is hard. One product grows, but then Remicade falls off; and biotech competition is tough.

The negative for me with JNJ is that the medical devices division is large and continually disappointing. No matter how many reshapings of its focus or portfolio, sales disappoint; and then there are the product liability issues.

A look at slide 11 tells some of that tale. We see this language:

diabetes care: "competitive pressure... softness in consumables"

orthopaedics: "share losses in spine"

surgery: "hernia losses in LATAM and China."

There are some positives on that slide, but I perceive an ongoing problem in this large division. I would like JNJ to truly consider a spin-off of its devices division. With a new CEO and the requirement to show some growth rather than just being part of the very large JNJ whole; and with more freedom to do M&A, more fragmentation into additional companies if beneficial, etc., this division might show more operational excellence. At the same time, the rest of JNJ would be more free to show its own excellence.

Pharmaceuticals and pricing: positives and concerns

In the breakdown of product by product sales, the blockbuster Imbruvica was a bit of a disappointment. Global revenues from it of $346 MM, up 47% y-o-y, were strong; but US revenues up 30% were light. The Street expected better. JNJ splits Imbruvica with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

JNJ also has larger-selling products that did not miss expectations, but Imbruvica is high profile for a very good reason. Its future is bright, and one quarter means almost nothing. There's no reason to panic here.

The bigger issue is that when I go back to results from 2015 and 2016, and adjust for major acquisitions and divestitures, the only organic growth I see for JNJ probably comes from US price increases on pharmaceuticals. I do have to infer them, because unlike Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), which helpfully provides both volume and price components on a product by product basis, JNJ hides this. I believe that Imbruvica had a price increase last year; and it certainly deserves a super-premium price as it continues to gain indications. But we're in a period where pharmaceutical prices have risen faster than the economy's ability (or willingness) to absorb them. Unanswerable questions are raised by cancer drugs such as Imbruvica, such as what the value to society is to keep an 80-year old cancer patient alive an extra (statistical) few months (not years in most cases), who will still die of the cancer. Would those resources be better used to prevent more young people from using drugs, to improve living conditions affecting large numbers of people in various parts of the country, to modernize infrastructure?

When these questions become prominent in the national discussion, and both leading presidential candidates emphasized drug prices, it's a warning sign for the pharma industry. I find this to be a cyclical concern, so I'm not in a long-term panic about it, but this concern is keeping me wary of scaling more heavily into the sector this early in President Trump's term.

To me, this governmental issue is the biggest caution about going into JNJ this year.

However, it's important to emphasize that by and large, JNJ has a number of younger biotech products for cancer and other diseases, and - since we all have an opinion - my opinion is that when the political dust settles, the company's pricing structure will remain attractive.

What about Actelion and other deals?

JNJ is in talks to acquire the Swiss biotech Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOF). This is an innovative drug developer. As one of a handful of truly global pharma companies, JNJ could add distribution muscle to its products. Based on management's continuing comments, I expect it to be disciplined and not take changes such as acquiring a Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) or other large cap biotech/biopharma company.

So I expect no gambling acquisitions here. In fact, JNJ may not even want ALIOF's R&D division, if rumblings about the drawn-out talks are accurate.

Concluding comments - JNJ as a step-up bond

I continue to have trouble finding prospective alpha in JNJ, even with the stock below $112. I expect JNJ to continue to grow the dividend, which it makes clear once again (slide 18) is its #1 priority. So, I could not come close to thinking of JNJ as a short sale candidate. And I likely would be loath to sell it if I had been long the name for a while. Rather, if I were long JNJ, I'd probably do what John Bogle of Vanguard says we should do with our stock funds, namely look at how JNJ is trading as infrequently as possible, and maybe sell if the stock had been on a roll.

In a conference call several quarters ago, the company made clear that it will support and grow the dividend fiercely. If it needs to sell off a division or a product line to implement a dividend increase while keeping its credit rating intact, it will do that. I am a fan of dividends rather than buybacks for large, mature, well-understood companies. So I applaud JNJ for that commitment. On that same slide (#18), it also prioritizes buybacks last on a 3-point list of priorities. I agree with that of priorities. So, I find myself nodding in approval with that important strategic thrust of the company.

However, even though consumer products at JNJ may be on a true rebound, growth prospects there are highly constrained no matter how good a company is, and JNJ had sunk pretty far down in consumer products as of several years ago (it operates it under tighter than usual FDA supervision). Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), GSK (NYSE:GSK), BMS (NYSE:BMY), etc. are just as good at consumer products as JNJ.

As matters stand, I look at JNJ as a safe, boring, conglomerate with one star segment that, however, is running into limits to growth; and if Big Pharma is going to face political and other headwinds to US price increases which finally mirror those it has faced globally for many years, that segment will be revealed as a slow grower as well.

Thus, I continue to look at the shares of this iconic corporation as lacking a reason to expect alpha versus its peers in healthcare or Big Pharma. Rather, I just think of it as a step-up bond that may, or may not, give superior results to a high grade corporate bond fund such as the one run by iShares (NYSEARCA:LQD). No guarantees, though! Many years ago, other icons were looked at similarly and, years later, lost their blue chip status and were disappointments.

For income in the sector, I would favor ABBV, yielding 4.1-4.2% at a price around $60 and a TTM P/E of about 16.2X. It's a lower P/E stock than JNJ; it's 100% biotech and Big Pharma; it's well-run; it's also fully committed to dividends rather than share buybacks.

For growth at a similar P/E as JNJ, just looking forward to 2017 projected numbers, CELG pays no dividend but is in the midst of 20+% y-o-y sales and EPS growth. CELG is at least as cheap as JNJ to non-GAAP "earnings" based on 2017 projections, but is far faster growing.

Obviously, JNJ's diversification may benefit it in tough times for pharma, so again, I'm not knocking either the company or the stock, just saying that A) I don't see a reason to expect it to outperform other healthcare/pharma stocks and B) issues with pricing of its pharmaceuticals may not be fully in the stock price. I'm sure the dividend is secure and will be raised for years to come, but at 2.8% or so, it's not a compelling income story in my view. Over the long run, I'd bet that new money coming into JNJ does OK with safety, and that may appeal to some investors who may primarily be seeking attributes of a stock other than alpha. That's a reasonable way to invest in my opinion, and sometimes it turns out to give good outperformance as a bonus.

To summarize, I see this as another mixed report from JNJ, with the devices division again sticking out like a sore thumb begging in my humble view to be set free, very possibly to improve its performance if that does occur. As a conglomerate, JNJ as it now is configured looks to me to be heavily dependent on traditional drug pricing freedom in the US for sales and EPS gains, so I do not see purchase of the stock as interesting or attractive from my perspective given the company's overall slow growth status.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG,LQD,ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment advisor.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.