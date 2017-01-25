Target Got Flushed, Strong Buy Under $66

It wasn’t so long ago that Wall Street loved Target, but the stock got flushed because investors are focused on a decline in same store sales.

The EV/EBITDA ratio (trailing 12 months) comes in at 6.4, which is the lowest seen since the great recession.

Target (NYSE:TGT) took a severe beating after management revised its guidance for the latest quarterly performance. The decline in shares was swift, but the beaten-up retailer has some room to shine. The market's reaction to Target reminds me of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) about a year or two ago. There was a constant story about weak same-store sales. Now Target is the company struggling with same-store sales, but it is priced as if sales will decline every quarter. That story didn't last for McDonald's, and I don't expect it to last for Target.

How Cheap Can Target Get?

One of the metrics I like to use for evaluating retail operations is the EV (Enterprise Value) to EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) ratio. Using this ratio allows us to strip out depreciation charges (on the theory real estate is not declining in value) and eliminates the impact from some companies using more debt to equity than others. This is a method evaluating the value of the company.

Take a look at the chart below:

Since Target advised investors that sales and earnings should come in lower, it would be reasonable to expect EBITDA to take a hit as well. That would bring Target's ratio higher (due to a smaller number as the denominator), but at 6.4 it is exceptionally cheap. This puts it at a level that is cheaper than Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and vastly cheaper than Costco (NASDAQ:COST). I'll grant that both WMT and COST have an easier road in the future, but the decline in price for TGT is pricing in those issues. At the latest prices, I'm bullish on both Target and Wal-Mart (and long both). Costco is a great company, but I haven't seen valuation levels lately that would allow me to initiate a bullish rating or start a position.

Do You Remember When Wall Street Loved Target?

It was back in 2015 when Target's EV/EBITDA ratio was running over 9. The company was overvalued at the time, but it is incredible to see the rapid decline in the multiple. What changed since 2015? There was the bathroom story, which got far more press than it deserved. Then there was the emergence of a new player, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon is a brand new threat, right? There is no way investors could see this threat coming over a decade ago.

No, the threats haven't changed a great deal. Arguably, the biggest negative development for Target should be Wal-Mart's acquisition of Jet.com propelling Wal-Mart into having a first class interface for driving online sales.

The Investment Case

Investors buying Target can make the bullish case on a few fundamentals. The company trades at an exceptionally low EV to EBITDA ratio. The price/earnings ratio is also exceptionally low:

Yes, Target's guidance indicates it may struggle on revenue and earnings. However, it is already trading at exceptionally weak ratios. To put this in perspective, the last time Target was cheaper than this was around late 2008. Can anyone remind me if that was a good time to buy stocks?

Price Target

I see Target as a strong buy under $66 and may add to my position. I feel a reasonable price target range runs from $75 to $85.

Conclusion

Target revised its guidance lower and was hammered by a fierce market reaction. While the company's expected results are disappointing, the decline in price bakes in vastly more pessimism than can be warranted under the current situation. The company still has strong earnings and cash flows. Their EV/EBITDA ratio is at exceptionally low levels. The entire case against Target seems to be based on the idea that same store sales will be moving lower forever because of a bathroom policy. I hate it be the one to break it to the bears, but customers who were lost can't be lost twice (without returning first). When the company finishes lapping the year, the policies were announced, the pressure on same-store sales should decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information in this article represents the opinion of the analyst. All statements are represented as opinions, rather than facts, and should not be construed as advice to buy or sell a security. This article is prepared solely for publication on Seeking Alpha and any reproduction of it on other sites is unauthorized. Ratings of “outperform” and “underperform” reflect the analyst’s estimation of a divergence between the market value for a security and the price that would be appropriate given the potential for risks and returns relative to other securities. The analyst does not know your particular objectives for returns or constraints upon investing. All investors are encouraged to do their own research before making any investment decision. Information is regularly obtained from Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and SEC Database. If Yahoo, Google, or the SEC database contained faulty or old information it could be incorporated into my analysis. Tipranks: Buy WMT, Buy TGT