Jounce Therapeutics IPO: Strong Buy For Aggressive Investors

The company is set to price its NASDAQ Capital IPO this Thurs., 1/26; lead underwriters are Cowen & Company and J.P. Morgan Securities.

Overview

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Jounce Therapeutics (Pending:JNCE) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer immunotherapy treatments.

Jounce Therapeutics will offer 5.36 million shares at an expected price range of $13 to $15. If the underwriters price the IPO at the midpoint of that range, JNCE will have a market capitalization of $434 million.

JNCE filed for the IPO on December 30, 2016.

Lead Underwriters: Cowen & Company and J.P. Morgan Securities

Underwriters: Robert W. Baird & Company and Wells Fargo Securities

Business Summary: Clinical Stage Biopharmaceutical Company

(Source: SEC Filings)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. develops cancer immunotherapy treatments that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells. These are commonly found in many solid tumors.

Jounce Therapeutics has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene. This includes a $225 million upfront payment and a $36.1 million equity investment. The agreement also gives Celgene exclusive options to develop and market JTX-2011 - and up to four early stage programs yet to be selected.

Use of Proceeds And Highlights From Management's Analysis

Jounce was formed in 2012. Since its inception, the company has been focused on organizing and staffing the business, raising capital, business planning, developing its Translational Science Platform, and conducting research and development. Jounce has no products yet approved for sale. The company has funded its operations to date primarily through private placements of its convertible preferred stock and its agreement with Celgene. As described in company filings: under the terms of that agreement, if Celgene exercises all of its options, if all programs meet their milestones, and if Celgene extends the initial four year research term for an additional three years, Jounce could earn up to $2.6 billion in milestone payments, research term extension fees, and option exercise fees.

The company intends to use the proceeds of this IPO to advance its clinical trials and general corporate purposes.

Potential Competition: Bristol-Myers Squibb, Medimmune, GlaxoSmithKline

Jounce Therapeutics faces significant competition from large biopharmaceutical companies that are also developing immunotherapy treatments for a wide array of cancers. These companies include Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Genentech, Medimmune, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), and Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Executive Management Highlights

President, CEO and Director Richard Murray, Ph.D. has served in his positions since July 2014. He has previous experience with Merck, PDL Biopharma, and Eos Biotechnology. From 2008 to 2009, Dr. Murray served as an advisor to venture capital and life science investors. Dr. Murray holds a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a B.S. in microbiology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

CFO Kim Drapkin, CPA has served in her position since August 2015. Ms. Drapkin owned KCD Financial LLC, and during that time, she served as interim CFO for Jounce from 2012 to August 2015, when she formally joined the company. She has held financial positions at Predix Pharmaceutical Holdings, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds a B.S. in accounting from Babson College.

Conclusion: Consider a Modest Allocation

We previously highlighted Jounce here, when we noted that therapeutics for rare and life threatening diseases, such as bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) often garner significant investor attention.

Backed by Celgene, the JNCE deal could be successful, yet the company is just entering clinical trials.

We suggest aggressive investors buy this IPO.

We hear the deal is oversubscribed.

