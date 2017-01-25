Cisco Swings For The Fences

Late Tuesday evening, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced that it was acquiring AppDynamics in a deal valued at $3.7 billion. This comes as the tech giant looks to expand its presence in the internet of things sweepstakes. However, one must wonder if the purchase price was too much for Cisco and how that will impact investors.

As detailed in the press release above, AppDynamics has a cloud application and business monitoring platform. The combination will help Cisco to provide "end to end visibility from the network through the application." The deal is expected to close in Cisco's fiscal third quarter, so look for a Spring 2017 close. The most interesting aspect of the deal comes from CNBC, which points out that AppDynamics was just a day away from selling shares to the public at a valuation of less than $2 billion. That means that Cisco paid nearly double that for the company, which in a nine-month period had only generated $158.4 million of revenues. While that was up 54% from the prior year, that's a valuation of more than 17 times annualized sales.

That kind of revenue won't make a big dent for Cisco anytime soon. The company is projected for more than $48 billion in its current fiscal year, although that's down almost 2% from the prior year. Analysts also expect non-GAAP EPS to be basically flat and this deal probably won't be accretive anytime soon. If you look at Cisco's most recent 10-K filing, for the July 30, 2016, ending year, the company had not spent more than $3.2 billion on total acquisitions in any of the three most recent fiscal years. This acquisition cost Cisco more than all of its acquisitions in the past two years combined.

Next month, some investors are looking for an update to Cisco's quarterly dividend, which could be a large raise. This deal takes up about 30% of last fiscal year's free cash flow. The company has promised to return more than 50% of its FCF to investors, with the dividend being almost 40% last year. If anything, this deal will likely impact the buyback, of which almost $4 billion was spent in the prior fiscal year. A reduced buyback means the outstanding share count may not come down much, or at all, limiting any earnings per share growth.

In the end, Cisco's deal to buy AppDynamics seems like a swing for the fences. The tech giant is paying a substantial premium to what shares were apparently set to be sold for, with Cisco not getting much in the way of annual revenues. Investors could be hurt in the capital return department, possibly due to reduced buybacks. We'll see if this acquisition works over time, but for many, the initial reaction is sticker shock.

