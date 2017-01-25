Visterra IPO: Hold Off For Now

While we are positive on the contract revenue secured, we are still cautious on investing at this early stage.

The company is set to price its NASDAQ Global IPO this Thursday 1.26; lead underwriters are Leerink Partners and Stifel Nicolaus.

Overview

Visterra Incorporated (PENDING: VIST) expects to raise $44.6 million in its upcoming IPO ($51.6 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares).

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Visterra Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibody therapies that are designed to be effective with a single dose.

Visterra will offer 3.85 million shares at an expected price range of $12 to $14. If the underwriters price the IPO at the midpoint of that range, VIST will have a market capitalization of $253 million.

VIST filed for the IPO on January 6, 2016.

Lead Underwriters: Leerink Partners and Stifel Nicolaus

Underwriters: Needham & Co., and Wedbush Securities

Business Summary: Clinical Stage Biopharmaceutical Company

(Source: SEC Filings)

Visterra, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on infectious and non-infectious diseases. To do so the company applies its Hierotope platform to identify unique targets. The company then develops antibody therapies that are intended to work as a single dose treatment. Visterra's lead product candidate is VIS410, a monoclonal antibody (NYSEMKT:MAB) in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with influenza. The company also develops VIS513, a mAb for the treatment of dengue. Its early-stage programs include antibody-based programs VIS-FLX for the prevention of influenza A in high-risk populations.

Visterra, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; A*STAR; and Serum Institute of India Private Limited.

Use of Proceeds And Highlights From Management's Analysis

Visterra's initial focus is on the prevention and treatment of acute infectious diseases with limited treatment options. The company expects that ultimately its antibody based product candidates will have the potential to treat a wide array of infectious diseases in a single dose, even if that dose is administered after the onset of illness. In addition, Visterra expects their therapeutics to be refractory to resistance and have favorable safety profiles.

Visterra was founded in 2007, and it has focused nearly all of its resources to organizing and hiring, raising capital, business planning, developing product candidates, obtaining technology rights, and conducting R&D. Visterra has no product sales. It has financed its operations through the sale of stock, convertible debt financings, two loans, and payments from collaboration agreements. Through September 30, 2016, the company had accumulated an $89.8 million deficit. Visterra expects to continue to incur expenses and operating losses for several more years.

The company intends to use the proceeds of this IPO to fund further research and development, clinical trials, and general corporate purposes.

Potential Competition

Visterra expects to face competition from a variety of biopharmaceutical companies including Celltrion, Crucell Holland (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (NYSE:JNJ), Genentech, Medimmune, Hoffman-La Roche, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Theraclone Sciences, Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) and Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Executive Management Highlights

President and Ceo Brian Pereira has served the company since 2013. His previous experience comes from companies such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmarceuticals, Tufts Medical Center Physician Organization, and the National Kidney Foundation. Dr. Pereira is an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine. He received an M.B.B.S. from St. John's Medical College, an M.D. and D.M. from the Post Graduate Institute for Medicine, and an M.B.A. from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

COO and CFO David Arkowitz has served in his positions since 2013. His previous experience comes from positions at Mascoma Corp., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Idenix Pharmaceuticals, and Merck. Mr. Arkowitz received a B.A. from Brandeis University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

Conclusion: Consider A Modest Allocation

We are encouraged by the contract revenue secured in 2016 but remain cautious on the firm's early stage.

With just one product candidate having progressed to Phase II trials, it is difficult to determine when, if ever, the firm will prove profitable.

It is also unclear what policies may favor or hinder biotechnology companies in 2017.

At present we suggest investors hold off on this IPO.

