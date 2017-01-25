Morgan Stanley - At 5.85%, The New Issue Is Compelling

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) raised capital today with one billion of fixed to float perpetual preferred stock.
The details of the offering are:
Morgan Stanley has the following ($25 par) preferred stocks outstanding:
Importantly, unlike the Series G, the new issue is a fixed to float structure, which shortens the duration of the issue. I like the new issue, as it is close to par and has the fixed to float structure, unlike many of its peers. From a yield perspective, I like the Series F at a 6.32% stripped yield and seven years until the optional redemption date. The cost for this additional 44 basis points of yield is paying over $2 in premium to par (creating a yield-to-call of 5.30%, which really isn't that bad).
Note that the lowest-priced preferred within the MS complex is the Series A floating rate. The Series floats at 3-month LIBOR + 70 bps with a floor of 4%.
The following table shows the new issue and the Series F versus peers Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).
The yield on the new issue MS is roughly equivalent to many of the peers, with the exception of the BAC Ws, which yield 6.28% for just a little more than $1 over par. Of the above securities, only the Goldman and MS preferreds are fixed to float - which, in my opinion, is a preferable structure.
The Goldman floater - GSpA - floats at 3-month LIBOR + 75 bps and has a 3.75% floor. While it has a 5 bps higher margin, I would take the 25 bp higher floor of the MSpA (and the 20 bp additional yield).
Graphically, the stripped yield looks as below:
The stripped price:
In order to get a feel for the price performance of the MS preferred complex (in the form of yield), the following is a chart of the MSpI stripped yield and spread to 10-year Treasuries (the Series I was used due to its longer history and its "lower" rate).
Currently, the MSpI's spread to 10s is tighter than average and is actually near its tights. This is a result of 10s increasing in yield more than the preferreds have sold off.
Finally, a picture of the total return price performance of the peer group:
MS Total Return Price data by YCharts
Ultimately, if an investor wants exposure to financial preferreds, the new Morgan Stanley offers a compelling combination of yield, redemption protection and a shorter duration.
Find the Series K prospectus here, the MSpA prospectus here and the GApA prospectus here.
Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.