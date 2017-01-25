Morgan Stanley - At 5.85%, The New Issue Is Compelling

My thoughts on the issue versus other MS preferreds as well as their peers.

While this isn't the "yieldiest" MS preferred, it is the closest to par of all their fixed rate preferred stock.

Initial talk for the issue was north of 6%, but the firm ultimately got it done below 6%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) raised capital today with one billion of fixed to float perpetual preferred stock.

The details of the offering are:

Morgan Stanley has the following ($25 par) preferred stocks outstanding:

Importantly, unlike the Series G, the new issue is a fixed to float structure, which shortens the duration of the issue. I like the new issue, as it is close to par and has the fixed to float structure, unlike many of its peers. From a yield perspective, I like the Series F at a 6.32% stripped yield and seven years until the optional redemption date. The cost for this additional 44 basis points of yield is paying over $2 in premium to par (creating a yield-to-call of 5.30%, which really isn't that bad).

Note that the lowest-priced preferred within the MS complex is the Series A floating rate. The Series floats at 3-month LIBOR + 70 bps with a floor of 4%.

The following table shows the new issue and the Series F versus peers Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

The yield on the new issue MS is roughly equivalent to many of the peers, with the exception of the BAC Ws, which yield 6.28% for just a little more than $1 over par. Of the above securities, only the Goldman and MS preferreds are fixed to float - which, in my opinion, is a preferable structure.

The Goldman floater - GSpA - floats at 3-month LIBOR + 75 bps and has a 3.75% floor. While it has a 5 bps higher margin, I would take the 25 bp higher floor of the MSpA (and the 20 bp additional yield).

Graphically, the stripped yield looks as below:

The stripped price:

In order to get a feel for the price performance of the MS preferred complex (in the form of yield), the following is a chart of the MSpI stripped yield and spread to 10-year Treasuries (the Series I was used due to its longer history and its "lower" rate).

Currently, the MSpI's spread to 10s is tighter than average and is actually near its tights. This is a result of 10s increasing in yield more than the preferreds have sold off.

Finally, a picture of the total return price performance of the peer group:

MS Total Return Price data by YCharts

Ultimately, if an investor wants exposure to financial preferreds, the new Morgan Stanley offers a compelling combination of yield, redemption protection and a shorter duration.

Find the Series K prospectus here, the MSpA prospectus here and the GApA prospectus here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.