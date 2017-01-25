CA's (CA) CEO Michael Gregoire on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 24, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Traci Tsuchiguchi - Vice President-Investor Relations

Michael Gregoire - Chief Executive Officer & Director

Kieran McGrath - Corporate Controller, Interim Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

John DiFucci - Jefferies

Mark Moerdler - Bernstein Research

Michael Nemeroff - Credit Suisse

Walter Pritchard - Citi

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Abhey Lamba - Mizuho Securities

Michael Turits - Raymond James

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen and Company

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities

Traci Tsuchiguchi

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to CA Technologies' third quarter 2017 earnings call. Joining me today are Mike Gregoire, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kieran McGrath, our Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mike and Kieran will offer some prepared remarks and then we'll open up the call for a Q&A session.

These prepared comments were previously recorded and this conference call is being broadcast on Tuesday, January 24, over the telephone and the Internet.

During this call, both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release, which was filed on Form 8-K earlier today, as well as in our supplemental earnings materials, all of which are available on our website at ca.com/invest.

Today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, for a detailed discussion of potential risks.

Please note that our fourth quarter quiet period begins at the close of business on March 15, 2017. Please note that all comparisons are year-over-year and as reported unless otherwise indicated.

So, with that, let me turn the call over to Mike.

Michael Gregoire

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. I am pleased with the strong CFFO growth and healthy operating margin and EPS we delivered in Q3. On a constant currency basis, our revenue in the quarter came in as expected. Foreign currency headwinds negatively impacted reported revenue by an additional 1.5 points in Q3, relative to September 30th rates.

As discussed last quarter, we faced a difficult year-over-year compare due to the timing of upfront revenue realized in the year-ago period and the continued attrition of our Services revenue. This continued attrition of our Services revenue is due primarily to our on-going efforts to develop products that are easier to install and easier to manage.

The cadence and quality of our product releases continues to improve. While we are making progress across a number of our key strategic imperatives, we are continuing to work to improve the consistency of our performance across business units, customer groups and geographies.

For example, our Mainframe business is performing very well and our North American Platinum team delivered solid results in the quarter. However, performance in our Named and Growth, or partner-led business was inconsistent.

Total new sales and ES new sales declined in the quarter. This was due to a variety of factors, including very large deals in areas like Privileged Access Management or PAM and Service Management that closed in the year-ago period, which created a difficult compare.

In addition, the pipeline for some of our products like Project and Portfolio Management, or PPM, is more heavily weighted towards Q4 than it was for Q3. Mainframe performed very well in the quarter, reflecting the combination of key competitive wins, healthy renewal performance and our successful partnerships with global service providers.

This is the result of our on-going organic innovation and commitment to customer success. This dedication to customer success extends beyond our software. There is no doubt that we live in a highly integrated world, where various systems are interdependent. Our solutions are known to be mission-critical, high-reliable and zero down-time.

Our Net Promoter Score or NPS, which is an industry standard measure of loyalty, continues to rise on a positive trajectory. Our Customer Satisfaction score continues to increase and our customers are rating our product quality higher.

With this backdrop, we are pleased but not surprised by the performance of our Mainframe segment both in Q3 and through the first three quarters of the fiscal year. Our zero net new defect policy has resulted in considerably lower customer support issues and higher customer satisfaction.

In the quarter, 12 new Mainframe releases went into GA, including new SKUs for CA Development Environment for z Systems, Mainframe Operations Intelligence, and CA Release Automation Connector for z/OS.

We have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to innovating on the Mainframe. Due to the value and quality of our systems, customers continue to rely on the mainframe for mission-critical applications, which continues to drive MIPS growth. And, there are an increasing number of customers choosing to standardize on our solutions. All of these factors are driving our success in this market.

At CA World in November, we introduced the concept of Built to Change. Companies and organizations used to be Built to Last, now they must adopt the mindset of Built to Change.

New opportunities and new threats are emerging at an accelerating pace. This requires a more Agile approach, which provides the framework to pivot quickly and results in more robust, higher quality solutions.

The adoption of Agile across our development organization is enabling us to develop integrations across a number of our product families, improving the seamlessness of our broad portfolio.

For example, at CA World we released new integrations between our APIM and APM solutions with CA Precision API Monitoring. We introduced new Application Lifecycle Conductor or ALC integrations with CA Agile Central.

And, our latest release of CA Identity Service, our new Security SaaS offering, incorporates new integrations with CA Single Sign-On solution. Users can now access all of their cloud and on-premise applications from a single system.

There is no question that our end-to-end vision is resonating with customers. Our solutions enable customers to plan, develop, test, manage, and monitor with seamless security across all environments.

Our APIM business, for example, delivered the largest quarter in its history in Q3, with strength across most geographies, products and routes to market. In the quarter, CA was positioned highest for Ability to Execute in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. CA was also named a leader in the Forrester Wave, API Management Solutions Q4, 2016.

In addition to a number of new releases announced at CA World, the APIM team also demonstrated CA API Gateway for Microservices. It also demonstrated industry vertical use cases, including a healthcare mobile app on top of our Healthcare Portal and a Finance mobile app with Payment Services Directive and open banking.

Customers like Service NSW or New South Wales in Australia are using our API Management solutions to connect millions of citizens to hundreds of services running on different processes and platforms.

Our solutions enable every company to be a software company. We are really excited about our position in the APIM space and the opportunities we see going forward.

Similarly, our overall portfolio of Continuous Delivery solutions had the best new sales quarter in its history, driven by continued strength in Test Data Management, and all product lines in the business unit released new versions in the quarter. The innovation engine at CA is alive and well.

Code.org, the organization driving to ensure every student has the opportunity to learn computer science, used CA Blazemeter to synthetically test its site for over 25 million users at its global Hour of Code campaign. The event offered tutorials on more than 30 languages and had the capability of reaching tens of millions of students in more than 180 countries.

We are passionate about the need to encourage and expand computer science education to reach a broader population of students. We are very proud of our ability to help ensure the success of Code.org and its events.

Across our portfolio, we are continuing to focus on developing products that are easier to install and easier to manage, without compromising functionality for the sake of simplicity. Agile Central, which also experienced new sales growth in the quarter, is a good example of this.

In the quarter, we launched significant enhancements, simplifying the user experience with personal navigation. We are also working within and across business units to encourage cross-functional collaboration which should result in unique differentiation in our solutions and frictionless experiences for our customers.

Consistent with our strategy of moving our portfolio of solutions forward and creating opportunities to best serve our customers, we are pleased to have closed the acquisition of Automic last week.

We had been in conversations with Automic’s management team for well over a year. It is an asset that we had targeted for strategic, operational and financial motivations. So we are excited to welcome Automic employees and customers to CA. Strategically, Automic expands our Workload Automation and DevOps portfolio with its cloud-enabled platform and gives us an end-to-end automation solution.

Operationally, it elevates our presence outside of North America and strengthens our footprint in the Germanic region, where we were under-penetrated. Financially, the acquisition meets our rigorous hurdle rates and was a great opportunity for us to utilize offshore cash.

As I look towards the end of our fiscal year and into fiscal 2018, I am pleased with the progress we are continuing to make. Increasingly, we are a company that is Agile and Built to Change and we will continue to pivot to make thoughtful and strategic adjustments to optimize our position.

While we are proud of our progress, we are by no means satisfied. We know that we must continue to evolve in order to achieve our potential and consistently deliver long-term sustainable growth.

With one quarter left to go in the year, we believe we are on track to achieve our objectives in FY '17. To provide some insight into how we’re thinking about FY '18, including Automic, we expect the level of growth to be in-line with what we’re experiencing in FY '17.

This assumes that Services continues to be a headwind to revenue and that Mainframe performance is consistent with our expectation of low single digits revenue decline year-over-year. Taking a longer-term, holistic view of our business, including both organic and inorganic contributions, we believe that we can deliver low single digit growth in the medium-term.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Kieran to review our third quarter financials and full-year guidance. Thank you.

Kieran McGrath

Thank you, Mike. Before we get started with the quarter review, please note that all comparisons are year-over-year as reported unless otherwise indicated. This afternoon I am going to focus my comments on the key business drivers and performance indicators for the quarter. The balance of our financial details can be found in our supplemental and press release.

Our Q3 total revenue was $1.7 billion and was down 3% and down 2% in constant currency. Our constant currency revenue performance in the quarter was consistent with our expectations due to a higher level of up-front revenue recognized in the year-ago period and the decline in Services, as Mike has mentioned.

The strength of the US dollar, negatively impacted our reported revenue by 1.5 points compared to September 30th rates, the last day of the preceding quarter. For year-over-year comparison purposes, the strength of the US dollar negatively impacted our reported revenue by 0.5 point.

Q3 Enterprise Solutions revenue declined 2%, Mainframe Solutions declined 1%, and Services declined 12%, as reported and in constant currency. Q3 total new product and capacity sales were down in the mid-single digits as reported and in constant currency. Q3 renewals were up in the mid-single digits both as reported and in constant currency.

As we have previously stated, the year-over-year changes in our renewal bookings can vary on a quarterly basis due to the timing of large transactions. We continue to expect the renewal portfolio in fiscal 2017 to increase in the high teen’s year-over-year both as reported and in constant currency. Renewal yield for the quarter was in the low 90s, in line with our longer term target.

Turning to geographies. New sales were down in North America, due primarily to uneven performance in Named and Growth or partner-led accounts. New sales in Latin America declined due to on-going macroeconomic challenges in the region. New sales were flat as reported and increased in constant currency in EMEA. New sales in APJ were down, reflecting the timing of the renewal portfolio in the region.

Revenue increased in APJ as reported and in constant currency. In Latin America revenue increased as reported, but was down in constant currency. In EMEA revenue decreased as reported, but was up in constant currency. Revenue declined in North America as reported and in constant currency.

Within our segments, Mainframe new sales were flat as reported and increased in the low single digits year-over-year in constant currency. Mainframe new sales performance in the quarter reflects the combinations of competitive wins and customer consolidation onto the CA platform, continued traction with newer, organic products, like Data Content Discovery or DCD, and our on-going successful partnerships with System Integrators or SIs.

Overall, we continue to expect our mainframe revenue to be down in the low-single digits over the medium term, which we believe is in-line with the mainframe market.

Enterprise Solutions new sales decreased in the high single-digits year-over-year, as reported and in constant currency. Areas such as API Management and Continuous Delivery saw positive new sales growth in the quarter.

However, as we’ve discussed in the past, within Enterprise Solutions, there are products in our Enhance portfolio that are more mature and not growing, but contribute to margin and cash flow.

Services revenue decreased 12% as reported and in constant currency. We expect services revenue to decline, as we design our products to be easier to install, and as we leverage partners. We continue to expect this headwind in Services to have a dampening effect on our overall revenue growth in the near term.

Total revenue backlog was up 3% and up 4% in constant currency. Current revenue backlog declined 1% as reported and was flat in constant currency. As we’ve said in the past, current revenue backlog will likely grow after we demonstrate multiple quarters of new sales growth, while maintaining a low 90’s renewal yield.

Q3 GAAP operating margin was 31% and non-GAAP operating margin was 38%. GAAP operating margin increased 3 points compared to the year-ago period and is consistent with our medium term target.

Segment operating margins in the quarter were 61% for Mainframe Solutions, 14% for Enterprise Solutions, and negative 4% for Services. Q3 Services margins reflect actions taken during the quarter to right size the segment given our expectation that Services revenue will continue to be a headwind.

Our Q3 GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates were 29%. Q3 GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.50, down 4% year-over-year and down 8% in constant currency. Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.63, flat year-over-year and down 2% in constant currency.

Our Q3 CFFO was $517 million, up $185 million year-over-year. CFFO increased relative to the year-ago period, primarily due to the timing of single installment collections. Single installment cash payments were $231 million and up $106 million year-over-year.

As we discussed last quarter, we have entered into an agreement-in-principle to settle a longstanding matter brought against us by the DOJ and an individual plaintiff relating to our GSA schedule with the government. We have accrued for this liability and expect to pay the $45 million in cash during this fiscal fourth quarter.

We ended Q3 with approximately $739 million in net cash. During the third quarter, we paid $107 million in dividends. We did not repurchase shares in Q3 due to the timing uncertainty related to our payment of the GSA settlement, combined with the rate and pace at which we had executed our share repurchases in the first half of the fiscal year.

Generally, we expect to offset dilution with our share repurchases. We have $650 million dollars remaining of our original $750 million dollar share repurchase authorization.

Now, turning to guidance. Guidance is based upon exchange rates on the last day of the preceding quarter, which was December 31st, 2016. The guidance also includes the impact of our acquisition of Automic.

As described at the announcement of the acquisition, given the timing of the close, which occurred on January 18th, we expect Automic to contribute half a point of revenue as reported and in constant currency.

The acquisition is expected to adversely affect GAAP and non-GAAP total company operating margin by one percentage point, and be dilutive to CFFO, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, both as reported and in constant currency.

The impact of the Automic acquisition combined with the higher level of expenses typically incurred in our fourth fiscal quarter are expected to meaningfully depress ES margins in our fiscal Q4.

For the full year, we expect total revenue to be flat as reported and flat to up 1% in constant currency. This translates to reported revenue of $4.01 to $4.03 billion.

We expect a full year GAAP operating margin of 28% and full year non-GAAP operating margin of 37%. We expect our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rate to be between 28% and 29%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to increase in a range of 1% to 4% as reported and flat to up 2% in constant currency. This translates to reported GAAP earnings per share of $1.80 to $1.85.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in a range of flat to up 2% as reported and down 2% to flat in constant currency. This translates to non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.42 to $2.47.

At the end of the year, we expect approximately 413 million shares outstanding, and a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 415 million shares. Cash flow from operations is expected to be in the range of a 5% decrease to a 1% decrease as reported, and a 3% decrease to a 1% increase in constant currency.

This translates to $990 million to $1.03 billion and includes the anticipated settlement of legal matters related to the agreement-in-principle for the GSA litigation previously discussed.

As we look ahead to fiscal year 2018, we'd like to provide some preliminary headlights into our current view. Including Automic, we expect fiscal '18 growth to be similar to the level of growth we are experiencing in fiscal year 2017.

We expect Services to continue to be a headwind to revenue and consistent with our longer-term view, we expect Mainframe revenue will decline in the low-single digits year-over-year.

Now with that, we’ll open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Raimo Lenschow with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Raimo Lenschow

Hey, thanks for taking my question. I had like to - two quick clarification questions and then one underlying fundamental. And first, Kieran, can you talk - if I look at the guidance, and I assume Automic is about a half a point of benefit for 2018 as well and maybe that’s the first clarification you need to give me? Then you are looking for a decline of revenue of 0.5% to grow over 0.5%, is that marked correct just to start with that one?

Kieran McGrath

So Raimo, I think for '18, we're expecting Automic to contribute probably closer to 2 points of growth overall. What we're seeing is in terms of why we think it will be in sync with where we were this year, kind of the higher end of where we were this year, is really because we'll continue to see services being a headwind probably up a point.

And from a Mainframe perspective, Mainframe has actually operated I’d say on the high-end of our guidance all year long. I think just consistent with how we view the market over the long-term, declining in the low single digits, that’s going to contribute to the impact to it as well next year.

And then I think just from a clarification perspective, we also think that if FX remains consistent with where we ended in 12/31/16, we think that probably represents about another four points of headwind to us next year as well.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay. So that - because that was my - the FX was my next question in terms of the impact there for Q4 and full year, it’s kind of a bull-talk, what you just kind of talked about?

Kieran McGrath

That’s a fair point. So we expect it to be - it was half a point. The guidance was half a point. The impact was half a point year-to-year in Q3, it will represent a full point on the year-on-year in Q4, and then obviously a point as well for next year, presuming the rates stay consistent to where they are right now.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay. Perfect. Okay. Thanks for that. And then one for you, Mike. So the - if I look the name and the growth accounts were the ones that, you know, this quarter where you were kind of inconsistent, but that has been going on for a while. Did you guys do any of root course analysis to see kind of what's going on there, what needs fixing? Thank you.

Michael Gregoire

Thanks Raimo. Especially this quarter, I was really disappointed to what happened primarily in Named in North America. I think that when we look across the Board on a global basis, what we're seeing is that at the high-end of the Named look a lot more like our platinum customers and that's a little bit of a different selling motion. And the lower end of Named, we put a lot of that into growth, is much more like a reseller.

So when I take a look at our staff and the way that we've trained them and the way that we've positioned them on a global basis, I think we can do a little bit more to match the accounts to the buying patterns that we're seeing in the market.

And it took us several quarters to really understand this motion. It's not as fluid and predictable as you would expect and it wasn't until we looked at the data over four or five quarters that we saw that.

The other thing is, we are probably masked a little bit because we've had pretty good traction in the eSTG space over the last five quarters. Like this is the first quarter in five that we haven't grown revenue in the eSTG.

So a combination of maybe a little too optimistic about our progress and then not fully understanding - the patterns of these distinct customer patterns.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Matt Hedberg

Sure. Thanks guys for taking my questions. I've got two, one a modeling question and then a follow-up for Mike. I guess, Kieran, at your Analyst Day you talked about your renewal portfolio I think it's expected to be down in fiscal '18 versus fiscal '17.

And I guess, considering your initial guide for '18 on revenue, I am wondering, can you give us some color on how we should think about cash flow growth next year, you should slash [ph] it down a little bit, it be the right way to think about it?

Kieran McGrath

I think we might have even touched on this little bit at CA World as well Matt. But truthfully our customers are going to pay us fairly consistently. You know, well sometimes we'll see spread out over a three-year deal, the customers might actually pay 40% upfront in a particular year.

In general it's fairly linear where it comes. I guess the one thing you should think about is that whole GSA payment that we're going to make here of $45 million in Q4, that's actually going to be tailwind for us this year until next year.

Matt Hedberg

Got it. Okay. And then maybe one other follow-up from Analyst Day, Mike, you guys talked about CA Accelerator program. I'm curious, can you give us an update on some of the innovation? I know there is a lot of cool technologies percolating in that. Maybe an update that would be helpful?

Michael Gregoire

Sure. There is a number of them in there. Some of them, we want to try to hold that a little tight to the vest because we're still playing around with it we think it's a competitive advantage. But the ones that are kind of progressing along we're very happy with, one in particularly called Forty2.io, the initial idea of what we were going to use it for, it didn’t work out.

But the underlying technology ended up being our whole analytics platform which we co-named Jarvis. And that's being used in a couple of the products in our - as we went out to market in Ayman’s Group, our Chief Product Officer.

We have another one that we've been working on called Who's Who, which is one that really takes a look at matching skills. We have another one that’s doing some very interesting work in machine learning, really understanding how an application functions in the context to the environment it's in.

So there is quite a few things going on in there that I'm very pleased with. It's a high-performing team that really takes advantage of Agile, and they are truly disciples of lean and really work hard to make sure that they pivot very quickly and go through our process in very quick form.

And also with - since you're asking about innovation, I think the products groups, which is run by Ayman has done a phenomenal job. They put 12 relatively media releases out this quarter. And I can think of several in particular like Identity Services, which is a great application so that you can come to CA, that is number one in Identity Access Management, especially for high volume on-prem, but now you can go and use the same system and do all the cloud oriented authentications.

There is no company that has that ability to bridge between all of these on-premise systems and a robust cloud set of services. Agile Central, did a big release this year this quarter, where they really trimmed up the user interface and made the whole Agile methodology much, much more approachable.

And I think that’s going to drive a lot more usability. And if you think of how a modern software company runs with land and expand, making it easier to use gives you an opportunity past the land to start expanding.

One on the Mainframe that I think was extraordinarily impressive was Intelligent Mainframe Management Automation. This is once again only a CA product, we are one of the few companies that are really investing in the Mainframe and this is using machine intelligence to really understand what’s happening in the Mainframe environment was that be the network, the destructor of the CPU power. And it’s also built, but you don't have to be a Mainframe expert to use it, which is driving this whole notion of ease of use.

So I'm very bullish on what’s happening in our products organization, code quality is high, customer satisfaction is up and innovation engine is clearly humming at CA.

Matt Hedberg

Thanks, Mike.

Our next question comes from John DiFucci with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

John DiFucci

Thank you. My question is for Mike. Hey, Mike, I'm looking at revenue, I'm looking at new bookings, and it's not too much that new bookings are down year-over-year because I remember last year you had a great quarter for new bookings. But it looks like it's really the new bookings don't seem to be able to offset attrition.

And when I look at - forget about the professional services for a minute, but when I look at subscription, that subscription line has been negative in every quarter for I think five years now.

And I know some of it may have shifted to software fees and I know there is some currency effects in there, too. But I look at that and I think about all of the things that you have done and your team has done, the sales operation side, which I think are very positive and on the products side there is a question Matt asked and I think that's really cool and positive.

But maybe given what CA is and half of what CA is the Mainframe and this slowly not too nice, but maybe trying to grow it isn't really going to work and maybe there are other ways to return value to shareholders.

I'm just wondering if that's anything you're considering especially given that next year's guidance now implies that organic constant currency growth is going to be negative again?

Michael Gregoire

Well, I would challenge your assumption. As you know, CA's model is a little bit more awkward, it's not as straight forward as many software companies when you've been around for 40-years you have multiple revenue streams.

And if you take a look at your two assumptions, we have grown bookings 2% this last quarter. So the opportunity to grow is clearly there. And if you take a look at ESTG, we've had revenue growth in five consecutive quarters except for this particular quarter.

When I take a look at the number of products that are out there and when I take a look at our ability to penetrate the market, I take a look at what customers are looking for with more stability in a software provider, they are looking for a - that is heterogeneous with respect to platforms and not tied to selling services or selling hardware, I think we're a very unique property out there.

And we are definitely seeing growth. We will grow this year. The guidance we've given for next year we've given you an indication that we have an opportunity to continue to grow. We kick out a great dividend. We are very careful with our capital structure. All of the acquisitions that we have done have been accretive to revenue. So I am not in the same place you are, John.

John DiFucci

Yeah, no, Mike, I hear what you're saying, but even next year's guidance, I mean, if you take out - and I think making these acquisitions makes sense. But just trying to measure you the way we measure every company on an organic constant currency basis, you aren’t going to grow. If you do you’ve guided too, if you take out Automic.

So I just - and I believe you've added a lot of value to be a much better company today than it was five years ago. But I just wonder if it is just - I mean, you are trying to make this thing grow and there is some unnatural that go into that and maybe, maybe, I don't know, people ask me all the time, they may increase the dividend, this doesn't work, things like that. And I am just wondering it’s now the time to start to think about it, but it sounds like that’s not what you are thinking?

Michael Gregoire

Well we review our capital structure every year, and we look at multiple opportunities to drive shareholder value. And when we think about the long-term of CA and the value we drive over a longer period of time we're very comfortable with their strategy.

John DiFucci

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Mark Moerdler with Bernstein Research. Your line is now open.

Mark Moerdler

Thanks. I appreciate it. Two questions. First, how should we think about the use of cash if what's being discussed in the government occurs in terms of the ability to return cash efficiently from a tax point of view? And then a follow-up question.

Michael Gregoire

Sure. First of all, we don't know what the policies are going to be. Right now we return about 65% of our cash back to shareholders. We have been relatively consistent on that for several years. So we will take a look at it in the context of that framework.

And I'm sure that when you take a look at all of the discussions that have happened that I don't think it's going to be a, you know, just take the money off and do whatever you want with it. There is probably going to be some strings attached with any kind of program that they put in place.

And until we see what that program is and evaluate that against all of the opportunities we have to drive shareholder growth, it’s just hard to really think about what could happen. We're going to wait and see what the programs are.

Mark Moerdler

Thanks a lot. Mike, as a follow-up, given the size of the Automic acquisition, how should we model and think about on a going forward basis the spend on acquisitions?

Michael Gregoire

Yeah, we have been - once again we try to be as consistent as we possibly can. You can take a look at what we've done here with Automic, we haven't done a large acquisition for about 18 months. We try to do 300 to 500 per year on average. And as we said in the opening comments, we have been talking to Automic for a year.

So we don't know when we're going to be able to transact. We're extraordinarily disciplined, we do a great deal of due diligence. And at any given time we're looking at multiple opportunities with respect to acquisitions. We just really can't control the closing time of it of those acquisitions.

So we still like those you know, tuck-in type applications, and, you know, the $40 million to $60 million range. But when we see an opportunity to get something that's a little bit more meaty in the 300 to 500 or in this case 600 million at the right valuation, we feel that those are good fits for our company and to drive our long-term strategy.

Mark Moerdler

So you still figure on 3 to 5 on a year-over-year basis going forward, is a fair estimate?

Michael Gregoire

You know, I take the timing out a little bit. Once again, that's how we kind of think of it. But I don't have complete control over how these things work.

Kieran McGrath

It's Average, right?

Michael Gregoire

It would be an average.

Mark Moerdler

Right, over a long time. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Michael Nemeroff with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Michael Nemeroff

Thanks for taking my questions. The Service margins this quarter were negative. I'm just curious what the drag was there. We haven't seen the Services margin negative in several years. Is there - can you get that back to breakeven overtime and keep it there? And then I have a follow-up please.

Kieran McGrath

So this is Kieran. Certainly, we have been telegraphing that with our Services revenue declining we obviously look to keep our Services business, you know, not making a lot of - not really contributing a lot of profit to us, but not that we wanted to lose a lot of money.

What you saw this quarter and I actually referred to it in my script, was actually the cost that we took to really try and realign our resources with what we project the future revenue to be. I know, this will probably play out over several quarters and things like that, but it's really more about right sizing it.

Over the long-term, I think we feel pretty comfortable that we can drive a business here in low to mid-single digits. We want to ensure that the Services that we put in place are there for deployment and to help our customers to make the best use of our software. We're not trying to gouge anyone. We just think that's the right use of it. So, yes, absolutely we can recover here once we get through the next quarter or two, just trying to realign our resources.

Michael Nemeroff

Thanks, Kieran. That's helpful. And then on the ES solutions if I may, maybe this is wishful thinking. But could you give us maybe the growth mix of the legacy versus the new products, so we can kind a determine how much longer those legacy businesses are going to be a drag on that unit's growth?

Michael Gregoire

Yeah. It's a complicated question. We don't break it out by product, but the best way to think of it is three distinct buckets. We have a group of products which we call enhanced. And those products we don't sell a lot of net new, we sell a little bit of capacity. But they're very profitable products and our customers use them all day every day.

And part of our relationship with them is the fact we continue to invest in these products. Mind you, we are very careful with respect to our R&D spend and very limited marketing spend.

The next bucket are scale products. These are the ones you’d see us doing a lot of advertising on, a lot of marketing on, they still get a healthy R&D budget. These are products that we are actively selling across the board. We’re selling them into our platinum accounts. We're selling these into our Named business, and we're selling them into our Growth business.

And then we have the third bucket, which is high growth products not yet mature, very high R&D cost, scaling marketing costs, and the mix of all three of those buckets, we have various products that move back and forth.

Once a product gets to a certain level of scale, where it's primarily a capacity sale, it will move into enhance. A product that is new and when they’re starting to ramp up and scale, we put into the scale bucket. And the spend and the management of that looks a little bit different than you would manage a team that is going for a net new product with net new innovation and really working on the - and getting customers into the agile Scrum team rather than working heavily on deploying. Does that give you a little bit of context for how we think about it?

Michael Nemeroff

Yes. It definitely does Mike, but if you can put maybe some quantitative meat on those bones that would be a little bit more helpful. Thanks.

Michael Gregoire

Yes. We…

Michael Nemeroff

In terms of the mix.

Michael Gregoire

One of the things were - it’s really hard to do the segmenting we have is on the three segments that we have.

Kieran McGrath

I would say that we did attempt to try to give a broad level segmentation in our CA World slides where we at least gave a sense is to what’s the overall mix would look like and what the changes would be over time.

I mean, no doubt about it, but the scale products is where the focus is Mike points out and that's where the real growth is. But some of the enhanced products will grow on the unique quarters as well. So it is difficult to specifically quantify, but I do think that choice put it in the CA World that at least give you some sense of how big it is.

Michael Nemeroff

Okay, guys. Thanks very much. Appreciate it.

Kieran McGrath

Thanks, Michael.

Operator

Walter Pritchard

Hi, I'm wondering, Kieran, if you could just clarify the comment on or I guess it was Mike, that answered the question on Growth and Named account issues does it sound like customer segmentation issue and that was really the issue that you feel like the sales motions in those various buckets are working it's just a matter of getting the customers in the right areas? Is that the right interpretation I think it’s your answer to Raimo question?

Michael Gregoire

Yeah. Walter, it's Mike. We've been paying close attention to this for several quarters and you're always trying to optimize your sales force and we do pay pretty close attention to customer satisfaction as well as cost of sales. And a platinum customer does behave different than a net new customer we have never done business with before. I think we get those two extremes.

When it comes into the middle I think we need to take a harder look at some of the customer segmentation because I think there is a lot very large customers that actually look a lot more like a platinum customers.

They expect a dedicated sales rep, they expect a different type of service, they are going to competitive bid pretty much all of the work that's out there and that platinum team is very good at these long multi-country bids that they have been doing for a number of years.

On the flip side of it there is a whole segment of customers that are looking for point solutions, and, you know, four years ago or three years ago we didn't really have point solutions, we had very complex on-prem solutions that required high services and a lot of configuration if not customization. We don't have a lot of those products in the portfolio anymore.

We really have pivoted to SaaS, cloud, on-demand, easy-to-use, easy-to-install. There is a whole segment of customers that are looking for a try and buy and much more digital footprint.

And I think we can take a harder look at that and give a little bit more work on customer segmentation and get the customers that look like platinum to be sold to like a platinum customer.

And then take advantage of this growing group we've built in handling our partnerships. Our partnerships did a very nice job multiple quarters in a row and we're starting to scale that out on a global basis so I think we can leverage that, as well.

Walter Pritchard

Got it. And then just on ES, is it possible to help us understand the impact - sort of the magnitude impact of tougher comps you saw with large deals a year ago and then the execution issues in that new product growth rate?

Kieran McGrath

I mean, clearly from a revenue perspective it was worth about four points on a year-on-year business to the ES business, the upfront revenue as we talked about. So from a new sales perspective, you know, I'd say, it actually constituted a fairly substantial portion of the new sales.

If I just think about our PAM product and probably our IT service management product in particular, all of which had some big deals with upfront type of characteristics a year ago. That was probably really responsible for all of the ES decline in its aggregation.

Walter Pritchard

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Sterling Auty

Yeah, thanks, hi guys. I just want to do follow up on that line of questioning around ES, was there anything in that ES segment in terms of some of the newer growth initiative products that had a tougher quarter or you know when you look across was it primarily stuff that was in kind of your more mature bucket you talked about that maybe saw some additional headwinds, beyond the examples that you gave in terms of issues like tough compares, et cetera?

Kieran McGrath

So not to be redundant but the PAM is to Xceedium business really was the one that faced the big headwind on year-on-year basis and that was one of the items I mentioned to Walter before. Most of the other stuff that we really think about is our scale products like API, continuous delivery, actually did quite well in the quarter and all had some really good growth.

Sterling Auty

Got it. And then you talked about the improvement in Net Promoter Score. Any sense that you can give us in terms of where your Net Promoter Score sits relative to the peers that you compare against?

Kieran McGrath

Sure, we take a look at the whole software space and we try to focus directly on the enterprise base. And we've had a lot of growth in the Net Promoter Score over the last two years, and I would put us in the mid to upper quartile with respect to the software industry and definitely in the upper quartile with the enterprise sup set of the software industry.

Sterling Auty

Got it. Thank you, guys.

Our next question comes from Abhey Lamba with Mizuho Securities. Your line is now open.

Abhey Lamb

Yes. Thank you. Mike, you talked about low single-digit growth in the near term. What's your timeframe to get there on organic basis? Or will acquisitions be a key part of that strategy on a continuing basis?

Michael Gregoire

Yes, it’s going to be a combination of both using acquisitions. You know, we got a very solid balance sheet and being able to use that balance sheet is a competitive weapon for us.

Secondly, I do think that there is a little bit of a misunderstanding with respect to organic and inorganic. For example, if you take a look at our purchase of Xceedium, that was a very, very small acquisition and it was a great starter set with respect to security and privilege identity management.

But if you take a look at the rapid revenue growth that's been done because of our enterprise sales capability which didn't exist. So that's not - that is a complete organic capability that we brought to a great product set.

Secondly, when you are starting to sell to the Fortune 500 and some of the biggest governments in the world, a small company needs a lot of R&D help and our ability to help that team with our own resources that really understand what a large complex customer is expecting, that's all organic, as well.

So when we take a look at the kinds of things we buy, we don't buy things just because we want to get revenue, we buy things because we think we can really add value to their product roadmap and we can add a lot of structure with respect to distribution. So it's a combination of those two things that you put them together you are able to drive the kind of growth we're looking for.

Abhey Lamb

Got it. Thank you. And, Kieran, you gave us a marker for top line for fiscal 2018, how should we think about your OpEx and margins next year. I know you don't want to give guidance right now but any qualitative commentary on how we should think about your priorities for next year would be very helpful?

Kieran McGrath

It is a little premature to say Abhey. Clearly you have to take into account that even though Automic will be contributing to us next year, with all of the purchasing accounting, preferred revenue haircuts and lot of the integration costs that we're going to spend, it is going to be a headwind and probably an impact to us from an overall margin perspective. I think from a profit perspective, it probably won't be from a profit perspective, but from a margin perspective, probably will be.

Abhey Lamb

Got it. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Michael Turits with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Michael Turits

Hey, guys, a couple of questions. First, just a small clarification but the level of growth that you talked about being the same next year, is that on the USD or currency basis or was it one point of FX headwind total or incremental that you're expecting next year?

Kieran McGrath

I think right now we're thinking it's about one point in aggregate, assuming no change with the rates.

Michael Turits

And you said that you thought that would be the same level of growth on a USD or constant currency basis next year?

Kieran McGrath

On a constant currency basis.

Michael Turits

Okay. And as to the weakness in ES, Mike, one thing that you didn't mention this time that we talked about before is the ability to quote sell outside the renewal cycle. So I know it's tough given especially with the platinum customers that they are so tuned to that, but that's been a long-term project for CA and I was wondering where you are there.

Michael Gregoire

Yes. It’s a cost of work in process, I was disappointed for sure with how the Named Group worked this last quarter. But I was encouraged by the transaction volume that we saw.

Now, when you take a look at that products that we're building in the business model, that not just us, but every software companies moving towards, which is try and buy and land and expand, getting that volume up is a precursor to being able to expand those accounts. So that was a definite bright spot. But I do think we can do better and selling standalone outside of the renewal portfolio. It’s an imperative.

Michael Turits

And last question for Kieran, if I understand right done the Central, but you mentioned in the original press release that Automic was profitable. So it seems like if you do the math, that you're expecting at least for this year more expenses than revenues. Why so much delusions if it was profitable, what are you doing here?

Kieran McGrath

In the short trend here you’ve got a lot of onetime costs that you are taking just related to transaction costs, legal fees, banker fees and then obviously you can't underestimate the deferred revenue hair cut it is all part of the purchasing accounting. So that's the kind of stuff that impacts us.

When you think about what I said actually, what our guidance that when we announced it, we believe that it will be accretive in fiscal '19. So we get there fairly quickly. It’s a good entity, but you have to get through all these purchase accounting issues and the integration costs.

Michael Turits

Thanks, Kieran. Thanks Mike.

Our next question comes from Gregg Moskowitz with Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay. Thank you very much. Yes, first question for Mike. How did security do overall all this quarter and within that what was strong and which product area didn't grow as much as you would have liked, perhaps?

Michael Gregoire

Security did pretty well. Our flagship product continues to impress and continues to do well, which is the Privileged Identity Management product and that was well pretty much across the globe.

Some of the older products that are in the Enhanced category didn't have a whole lot of capacity this particular quarter and that does ebb and flow. This was a quarter where we saw some of that behavior.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay. And then just a clarification on M&A getting back to Mark's question. So as you noted Automic was above your guidance of $300 million to $500 million per annum, are you still looking at potential M&A beyond tuck-in acquisition in case an opportunity presents itself or is there any significant M&A off the table over the next several months as you digest Automic? Thanks.

Kieran McGrath

Yeah, we'll continue to look at what's available in the market. We have the capacity and the ability to do multiple acquisitions, whether they be, a handful of small ones or a couple ones the size of Automic.

But as I said earlier, we can't control the closing of these transactions. There are things we obviously would like to buy and sometimes the seller doesn't want to sell. Trust me, there's not a banker that isn't trying to get in my office every week trying to sell something and we listen to a lot of conversations and every now and then one will make sense to us and hit the valuation criteria that we have. It also has the cultural fit as well as the financial performance that we're looking for.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Kirk Materne with Evercore ISI. Your line is now open.

Kirk Materne

Thanks very much. Mike, can you talk about the Automic integration in terms of the sales and go-to-market strategy on that front in terms of what you're doing I'd say it sounds like they are more there were pretty good presence in Europe? I was just going to wonder how you're going to start integrate that in the broader CA sales force?

Michael Gregoire

We have a methodology for doing that much like what we do with Rally and the first principle is do no harm. And when you look at this particular transaction, the primary focus that they've had has been in Europe and that's was one of the things that was very attractive to us, and they have a relatively small presence here in the US.

I think we'll take our time making sure that we don't lose any of the pipeline that they've built and strength that they built in Europe and we'll initially start augmenting our ability to transact here in the US.

There is also a lot of work we can do with respect to our own products and driving some synergies on our global basis that we want to make sure that we capture and that will happen over the course of the next six months.

We've put a very experienced integration lead. He used to run all of Asia for us and prior to that he's been international in LATHAM, been with the company for an awful long time. And I think that level of experience and that experience in operating in international theaters will help us not make mistakes because, as you think about a company that's primarily based in Europe, does think a little bit differently than a company that's based in the US.

We want to make sure we have the right cultural fit. We want to make sure we take care of customers. We also want to make sure we get the appropriate fit within the overarching context of CA.

Kirk Materne

Okay. And then just one follow-up in terms of M&A in general and little bit more philosophical. But when we listen to you, you guys are obviously very excited about the management rally, there are number of products that I think you guys are very excited about. You mention that you feel like your internal development engines back sort of cranking out really good products and better code than it ever has and it’s really hard arguing that.

On the other hand, you guys continue to talk about sort of buying things and I guess my question, Mike is, how wide do you want this portfolio to get before you lose sort of focus potentially, your name, growth account, it sounds like it’s more segmentation than focus on a product perspective.

But I think we’re also wondering, you have a lot of good things going on, when do sort of those organic growth engines start to stand on their own feet versus having to go out, continue to sort of pull something else on. It seems that you guys have a big enough base of product and especially the Automic amount - sort of let things run by themselves and see how it plays out.

I guess what am I missing there because it seems the internal development engine should be able to take over at some point versus the inorganic acquisition strategy? Thanks.

Michael Gregoire

I agree with you 100%. As you know, it takes time to take a product from scratch, build a product, get it through, you know, system test, unit itself, performance test, integration test, market it, get it out of the two customers. We've been at this for a couple of years and we're just starting to see some of those products come off.

Now if you look at the organic - net organic products that we’re putting to the market, our cloud identity service product is an organic product that just went out this quarter. When you take a look at the intelligent Mainframe intelligent Mainframe automation that’s a completely organic solution.

AXA which is tagged on to - it’s a pure SaaS solution. It is one of our fastest growing products right now. And that's attached to our APM business. We also have the work in the amount of engineering that we've put into our APIM solution. Most of that solution now is organic. So there's a lot that’s been done and I think to your patient, we should impatient, but we're just start to see the fruits of that organic activity now.

Kirk Materne

Okay. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Philip Winslow with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is now open.

Philip Winslow

Hey, thanks guys for taking my question. Most of my questions have been asked, but I wanted to focus on the medium term guidance that you talked about on the Mainframe side. Obviously declining Mainframe revenue business, so you have done a very good job of keeping the margins high there.

But as you continue to have a decline in the revenue, you know, what are the levers that you can pull to keep that margin flat because that's the question I’ve been getting. You think about scale on our software business model on the way up, isn't there kind of forward leverage on the way up, isn't there kind of inverse leverage on the way down. So, how do you manage that because you obviously have done a good job managing that past couple of years, but is that sustainable?

Michael Gregoire

Yes. Thanks, Phil. If you take a look, we've been talking about ES a lot tonight, so let's start with that, because I think that's where the focus needs to be. I don't think you're going to drive Mainframe operating margins up any higher. I think that' the right mix at that particular space. And if you drive those margins up any higher I think you isolate yourself from customers.

When you take a look at the ES business, we did 14% operating margin this last quarter. It's been hovering in and around the teens. We need to get that business in a steady state up into the high-teens and we're investing a lot obviously in marketing, we're investing awful lot in R&D and over time I think you are going to see that portfolio move up into the, you know, the high teens.

Now, the other thing that's working a little bit against us, but that's our job to go figure this out, is everything that we're building is SaaS and it’s ratable. So we don't have the luxury of getting that big up front revenue kick which is usually a sweetener to our operating margins.

On the other hand, we're getting very - a bit much more predictable revenue stream in our SaaS revenue. So between the mix of that business model and our focus on getting those products to market and making sure that those products are sold, I think you'll see the leverage stay with respect to the ES side of the house.

Kieran McGrath

I just add one of the think, I think with our Mainframe I think what we found and discovered over the last year in particular that many of our partnerships, many of the large SI's, give us a lot of flexibility and fungibility in our go to market as well where we can continue to drive our footprint without a very heavy sales and marketing as well.

Michael Gregoire

It’s a great point.

Philip Winslow

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Michael Gregoire

Great. Well, thank you very much for joining us this evening. I would like to leave you with a few closing thoughts. We're very pleased with our third quarter operating margins, earnings per share and CFFO performance. And as we enter into the fourth fiscal quarter we believe we are on track to achieve our FY '17 objectives.

We continue to make progress across a key number of areas, a lot of them which we've talked about tonight. We will release - we are releasing higher quality products at a faster cadence and we're building integrations across broad product portfolio and we believe this is a significant competitive advantage for CA. With that, I'll thank you and have a great evening.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS.