Total System Services' (TSS) CEO Troy Woods on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 24, 2016, 17:00 ET

Executives

Shawn Roberts - Senior Director of IR

Troy Woods - Chairman & CEO

Paul Todd - CFO

Analysts

Pam Joseph - President & COO

Paul Todd - CFO

Troy Woods - Chairman & CEO

Shawn Roberts - Senior Director of IR

Darrin Peller - Barclays Capital

Timothy Willi - Wells Fargo Securities

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup

Georgios Mihalos - Credit Suisse

Dave Koning - Robert W. Baird

Brett Huff - Stephens Inc.

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Steven Kwok - KBW

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Jason Kupferberg - Jefferies LLC

Larry Berlin - First Analysis Securities

Glenn Greene - Oppenheimer

John Davis - Stifel Nicolaus

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Matthew O'Neill - Autonomous Research

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Shawn Roberts, Senior Director of TSYS Investor Relations.

Shawn Roberts

Thank you, Nicole, and welcome, everyone. We will begin this evening's call with opening comments by TSYS Chairman and CEO, Troy Woods, followed by TSYS CFO, Paul Todd reviewing the fourth quarter and full year 2016 highlights and consolidated financials as well as our 2017 guidance.

Troy and Paul will be referencing a slide presentation during their prepared remarks. A copy of this slide presentation as well as our earnings release and supplemental schedules are available on our website at investors.TSYS.com. After Troy and Paul's remarks, we'll open the call up for Q&A. And I will remind everyone that while participating in the Q&A, you will have the opportunity to ask one question and one follow-up before being put back into the queue.

I'll now call your attention to the fact that we will be making some forward-looking statements about the future operating results of TSYS. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause TSYS' actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are set forth in TSYS' reports filed with the SEC, including its 2015 annual report on Form 10-K.

We will also discuss items that do not conform to GAAP. We reconcile those measures to GAAP measures in the appendix of the slide presentation, and in the supplemental schedules to the press release.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Troy Woods.

Troy Woods

Thank you, Shawn. Good afternoon and Happy New Year. The TSYS team members across our global footprint have delivered another outstanding performance for the fourth quarter and for all of 2016. Some of the highlights and callouts for the fourth quarter were record-setting transactions, authorizations and volumes, performing with operational excellence during the holiday shopping period, repurchasing 500,000 shares of stock. Reducing our debt an additional $100 million, and expanding our adjusted operating margins in all four segments on a constant currency basis.

Also during the quarter, we were able to settle the TCPA litigation matter regarding CPAY in our merchant segment and also entered settlement negotiations with the FTC regarding the complaint against NetSpend. As a result of the CPAY settlement and the ongoing FTC negotiations, we incurred a non-recurring charge of $19.5 million during the fourth quarter. While admitting no wrongdoing, we felt that these two actions were in our best interest to put behind us so we could focus on moving forward.

For the full year of 2016, we increased our adjusted earnings per share by 14.5%. We increased our corporate adjusted operating margin by 144 basis points. This is the second straight year-over-year margin expansion and our largest margin in eight years. We exceeded our one-year transfers to expense synergy target of $5 million in the first eight months. We reduced our debt by $400 million over the past three quarters, and we generated in excess of $575 million in free cash flow. A new record for our Company.

I will address a few additional items across our enterprise, and then ask Paul to provide additional financial highlights. First in our North American and International issuer segments. As you know, we announced last month that Bill Pruett, Senior Executive Vice President and President of our North America segment, will be retiring from TSYS effective April 1. I have known and worked with Bill for over 40 years, and he has made an enormous contribution to TSYS over his tenure.

I cannot think of anyone who has had a greater impact on this Company, our team members and our clients than Bill. We will certainly miss Bill and wish him much rest and relaxation in his retirement.

But before he rides off into the sunset, we have asked Bill to assist us over the next few months in combining our North America and International issuer segments into one new reporting segment, Issuer Solutions. Over the past 12 to 15 months, we have brought together our technology, conversions and product teams of these two segments as we solve synergies and efficiencies.

We continue to believe that there are additional advantages that we can leverage by combining the remainder of the two segments, while continuing to manage our client relationships at the local level. Effective with Bill's retirement, Gaylon Jowers, currently Senior EVP and President of International, will assume the role of President Issuer Solutions.

Also in conjunction with Gaylon's promotion and Bill's retirement, Kelley Knutson, Executive Vice President International, will assume the role of President International. And Allen Pettis, Executive Vice President North America, has been promoted to President North America. Gaylon, Kelley and Allen are all seasoned improvement executives, and I'm very confident that they will continue to perform at the highest levels in their new roles and new responsibilities.

We have very good momentum in our issuing business as we move into 2017. Our customer base is strong and stable. Our customers continue to aggressively market credit and debit cards, as evidenced by our customers adding over 41 million net traditional accounts to our platforms in 2016.

Now let's turn our attention to our Merchant segment. This Thursday will mark the first anniversary of the announcement of our acquisition of TransFirst, the largest acquisition in our history that doubled the size of our Merchant business. It has been nine months since the closing of the acquisition, and we are pleased that the integration work and synergy goals remain solidly on track.

And while the integration work continues, we remain relentlessly focused on growing the business. In 2016 on a pro forma basis, our direct organic revenue grew 8.4% on volume growth of 6%. We believe that our robust distribution network, product set, channel diversification and fast-growing integrated channel will continue to allow us to grow this segment in the 7% to 9% range.

On the leadership front, we have made significant progress with respect to identifying our next President of the Merchant segment and we should be in a position to make an announcement in the next few weeks. And finally, I would like to make a few comments about NetSpend.

Now that we have certainty around the new CFPB rules and the prepaid industry, we're focused on new product launches and execution. We were able to sign several new and renewed contracts during the quarter with key partners like PayPal, 7-11, Giant Eagle and Liberty Tax.

Over the past few quarters, we've mentioned the importance of product innovation to our prepaid growth story and diversification plans. Our small business prepaid product has now fully launched for sole proprietors, and is available in 7-11, select Office Depot stores and online.

The NetSpend team also continues to work toward the launch of our new demand deposit account product in 2017 for customers who desire a bank account. We are very excited about serving these new audiences, as we seek to grow our spend volume beyond the $28.7 billion level in 2016.

When the CFPB rules became final, our largest distribution partner informed us that they would be introducing a demand deposit account program to help expand their product offering. Although NetSpend has enjoyed exclusivity on all GPR products with this partner, there were no such provisions for demand deposit accounts.

To serve this new product need and secure the long-term relationship with one of our largest distribution partners, we have entered into negotiations with this partner with respect to their demand deposit account business. It is anticipated that certain commission concessions will be made to secure this new business. The revenue and margin guidance that we are providing for 2017 includes these anticipated changes. With strong growth, execution, key partnership wins and product innovation, we remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for our prepaid and self-banking businesses.

All in all, it was solid execution and performance by all team members in the fourth quarter and throughout 2016. With the economy on the upswing, the health of the financial sector improving and the continued secular trend of cash payments moving to electronic payments, we see another great opportunity to deliver double-digit earnings growth in 2017.

I'll now ask Paul Todd to provide additional detailed financial information on our quarter, the year and review our guidance for 2017. Paul?

Paul Todd

Thank you, Troy, and I'd like to reiterate how pleased we are with the quarter's performance and our full-year results. I will cover our consolidated and segment performance and 2017 outlook starting with slide 6. Fourth-quarter total and net revenues were up 57.9% and 21.8% respectively from last year. Full-year 2016 total revenues increased 50% from 2015 with a net revenues increasing 21.7%. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS increased 24.5% for the quarter and 14.5% for the year to $2.81.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 36.7% in 4Q, as we crossed the billion-dollar mark on full-year adjusted EBITDA to $1.04 billion, an increase of 24.8%. The 33.9% adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was up 369 basis points and yearly adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.2%, up 84 basis points. The second straight year of expanding adjusted EBITDA margins.

Free cash flow increased 81.7% for the quarter, the third straight quarter of double-digit free cash flow growth. Free cash flow for the year was $575.3 million, up 45% and slightly above the high end of our revised expectation range of $550 million to $570 million as we were able to yield more from our TransFirst acquisition related tax benefits. We expect our free cash flow for 2017 to be in the $580 million to $610 million range.

Before I get into the segment results, I want to comment further on the two legal expense items that Troy mentioned regarding Central Payment and the FTC matter which we incurred in the fourth quarter that are not included in our adjusted segment operating results but contributed to the reduction to our GAAP EPS for the quarter.

First, is on Central Payment, where we have settled the TCPA litigation we disclosed in our third-quarter 10-Q for $6.5 million without admitting any wrongdoing in order to avoid the costs associated with protracted litigation. The settlement agreement has received preliminary court approval, and we currently expect final approval before the end of the second quarter.

Second, as you know, during the quarter, we disclosed that NetSpend was subject to a complaint filed by the FTC alleging that certain NetSpend marketing materials were deceptive. While NetSpend does not admit any wrongdoing, it has decided to enter into settlement discussions in an effort to avoid the costs associated with protracted litigation. We incurred a charge of $13 million to GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter in connection with the settlement discussions.

Moving to our segment results starting on slide 8 in North America. First on growth, the segment grew net revenue 1.4% for the quarter and 5.1% for the year. There have been several moving parts in our North America growth story over the past two years that will begin to mute out in 2017. For example, if you remove the prepaid processing and EMV related net revenue in both periods for the fourth quarter, the segment net revenue quarterly increase of 1.4% would increase to the 4% to 5% growth range.

Next on margin, quarterly segment margin of 38.5% was up 384 basis points and full-year margin of 38.8% was an increase of 143 basis points. The second straight year of margin expansion for the segment. Finally on 2017 outlook for North America. While we will be reporting this segment combined with our International segment as part of our new Issuer Solutions segment in 2017, on a standalone basis, we expect net revenue growth to be in the previously communicated 5% to 7% range. And the business to perform in that range on a quarterly basis in 2017 with the exception of the first quarter, which we expect to be in the 3% to 5% growth range due to some one-time items in the first quarter of 2016 that we will be comparing against. And on margin for 2017, we would expect it to expand by approximately 100 basis points on a standalone basis.

Now on to International on slide 9, first on growth. As has been the case all year, our International business has continued to grow constant currency revenue at a faster pace than we had expected. Fourth-quarter reported net revenue was down 11.6%, but up 6.2% constant currency. Yearly reported revenue was down 5.3%, but up 6.7% constant currency.

On margin, the 19.7% reported quarterly margin is down due to currency, but is up year over year constant currency. The reported yearly margin of 18.1% is roughly flat, but up constant currency. And we have achieved our operational margin expansion goals for the year. On 2017 outlook for International. While we will report this in our Issuer Solutions segment in 2017, on a standalone basis, we expect a constant currency growth rate in the 5% to 7% range with a segment margin improvement of 100 plus basis point constant currency.

Looking at China. While we do not include the financial performance of CUP data in our International segment results, our CUP data JV continued is double-digit growth and expanded its market presence in the Chinese card processing market.

Finally on the outlook for our new Issuer Solutions segment. We expect net revenue growth to be in the 5% to 7% range constant currency, and we expect the current pro forma adjusted segment operating margin that is in the 34% to 35% range to expand by 100 plus basis points in 2017. We have a schedule in our press release showing the recapped 2015 and 2016 results as if the Issuer Solutions segment had been in place.

Now onto slide 10 and our Merchant segment. On growth, net revenue grew 108.1% for the quarter and 89.5% for the year. We grew our direct business organically in the 7% to 9% range for the year, driven in part by our integrated channel which grew in the strong double-digits in the quarter and represents approximately 30% of our direct business.

On margin, segment margin was 34.9% for the quarter, up 780 basis points. The yearly margin increased more than 250 basis points to 34.2%. On 2017 outlook, we expect Merchant net revenue to grow in the 7% to 9% range organically after Q1 when we lap the TransFirst acquisition. We also expect 2017 margin to expand by approximately 50 basis points.

I would like to share with you that we are in discussions to purchase an additional 10% of the Central Payment joint venture next month, bringing our ownership to 85%. CPAY continues to deliver strong double-digit growth to our direct business, and we are excited about owning more of the joint venture.

Now on to NetSpend on slide 11, first on growth. Net revenue grew 11.5% for the quarter, ahead of our expectations and marking the 20th consecutive quarter of double-digit net revenue growth. For the year, net revenue grew to 14.3%. On margin, fourth-quarter segment margin increased 182 basis points to 21.7% and full-year margin increased 42 basis points to 24.2%.

Finally on outlook for NetSpend, our expectation right now is for 2017 net revenue growth to be in the 3% to 5% range for the year. Excluding the negative impact of the CFPB rules, the growth rate would be in the range of 6% to 8%. We have mentioned over the past few quarters that we expect NetSpend's growth to slow somewhat on a core organic basis as the prepaid market matures. And some of our past growth initiatives, particularly the Western Union, Brinks, Paychex and Walmart normalize. We also expect to see some delay and other affects in our tax volumes this year from the recent tax legislation affecting refund timing that has recently been in the press.

Finally, on the margin outlook, we expect the segment margin to be in the 19% to 21% range for the full year of 2017, with the lower margin profile in the back half of the year as the CFPB effects impacts our third and fourth quarters among other effects.

This 19% to 21% range includes the previously communicated expected impact of the CFPB rules, the anticipated modification of selected distribution partner relationships to include our new demand deposit account and other expected impacts of investments in the NetSpend business. As I detailed on our last call, our expectations for this year and next during this transitory period at NetSpend are based on assumptions around many factors that could positively or negatively affect our performance.

Now I want to move to our full-year consolidated guidance on slide 14. Before I get into the numbers, I want to highlight that we will be moving to diluted EPS for this 2017 guidance and results commentary this year. The impact of this move decreases our adjusted EPS by roughly $0.01, but we wanted to go ahead and make this move as it is more comparative to our industry peers.

Now onto the key highlights regarding our guidance. We expect total revenue to be in the range of $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion, a growth rate range of 14% to 16%. We expect net revenue to be the range of $3.275 billion to $3.375 billion, a growth rate range of 8% to 11%.

We expect GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.14 to $2.21, a growth rate range of 23% to 28%. And we expect our adjusted diluted EPS to be in the $3.05 to $3.15 range, a growth rate range of 9% to 12% based on 185 million diluted shares outstanding.

This is inclusive of approximately $0.03 of negative currency impact. Also as mentioned, there is $0.01 of negative impact related to our basic to diluted share transition, and we expect our effective tax rate to be in the 33% to 34% range. Finally, I want to wrap up with three key takeaways from today's call. First on performance, all of our segments hit or exceeded their revenue growth goals for the quarter and year and expanded their margins on a constant currency basis, allowing for our consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin to expand by 84 basis points for the year, our second consecutive year of such expansion.

We expect this consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin to again increase by approximately 50 basis points in 2017. Clearly, our margin expansion plans are working.

Second, our consolidated guidance growth range on revenue and GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS points to another year of outstanding performance. I want to reiterate that our adjusted diluted EPS guidance includes $0.03 anticipated negative currency impact. Also our 2017 adjusted diluted EPS is $0.01 lower than adjusted EPS.

Finally, we are rapidly improving our capital position, with $400 million of deleveraging over the last three quarters in 2016. Allowing for some small repurchase activity in the quarter, while our goal of reducing debt for 2017 remains on target.

In all, we couldn't be more pleased with how our diversified payments company performed in 2016, and how that strength of diversification positions us for 2017. And with that, we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Darrin Peller of Barclays.

Darrin Peller

I just want to touch base first on the North America segment. The growth in traditional accounts on file, we have now seen 9% plus for a couple of quarters in a row. Obviously that is pretty strong. Once you anniversary the Rush Card Green Dot coming off the business. Can you just comment on the real profile? 5% to 7% North America is pretty strong. What is happening in the business? Is there any new addition of accounts? Is that all just organic off the same existing clients and sustainability to that? Thanks.

Paul Todd

Yes, Darrin. Why don't I start off and then I'll turn it over to Troy and he may have some things to add. I will say as it relates to the fourth quarter accounts on file growth, as I commented earlier, we had a lot of moving parts in the fourth quarter, but when you start adjusting those out, the growth rate of revenue starts in getting closer to that accounts on file growth rate.

I would also say that as you look forward to our expected account on file growth rate in 2017, it has a tighter correlation to the 5% to 7% revenue growth that we are expecting for the business. And then finally, I would say that obviously as we have gotten more diversified in our offering in our Issuer Solutions segment, that correlation can move depending on business mix. So I think we're going to see a tighter correlation next year, and we had those items in the third and fourth quarter that grew some differential there.

Darrin Peller

And just one quick follow up on the NetSpend side of the business. I think you said 6% to 8% outlook for the business excluding the CFPB impacts. I'm just a little surprised. Typically, you've been double-digit growth. What do you really attribute the deceleration to? Can you give us a little more color? Is it just -- I think you said anniversarying some of the big partnerships you've had. Still it seems like the underlying drivers of your business continue to work very well.

Paul Todd

Sure, Darrin. I think there's three things that play here on that 6% to 8% before the CFPB impact. One is, and I commented on this in our last call around a maturing market. And so we are seeing some market maturing, and we had expected in the third quarter for there to be some deceleration in the sequential quarter growth rate between the third quarter and the fourth quarter, and it actually held relatively constant. But we have that overall industry growth rate and there's been some stuff in the press here recently about that as well.

We also have some as our direct channel has really lapped the field over the last several years around their growth rate. We do have some saturation on some of the marketing that we are doing there.

We want to make sure we are always spending our marketing to get the kind of requisite return that we see, and so there is some maturation there that we're pivoting around. And then the final thing is there is some uncertainty on this tax season, and we want to see that play out. So those would be the three things that I would point to as support for the 6% to 8%.

Our next question comes from Timothy Willi of Wells Fargo.

Timothy Willi

My first question was on North America issuer services. And I guess as you think about North America, and I guess your read from your salesforce and your conversations around the tone of bank issuers with what appears to be right now a favorable backdrop for earnings and potentially regulation. Do you sense that there are more opportunities to see banks get more aggressive and more growth initiatives around their card issuing businesses than probably we've seen in the last couple of years, particularly as they were preparing and then rolling out EMV?

Troy Woods

And I'll take that and Paul can certainly add to it on the back end if he has anything. Yes, I think in the conversations that we're having during our quarterly business reviews, I don't think there's any doubt that the 05's are feeling much more healthier than they were a few quarters ago. I mentioned that in my opening remarks. We have seen now two straight quarters of roughly 10 million accounts a quarter being added to our system on a combined basis in North America and International.

We still don't see any reason why we cannot on an organic basis continue to grow new accounts in the 6% to 9% range each year, so, yes, they feel good. It is one of the largest ROA businesses inside an FI as a credit card business. So they are feeling getting pretty good, we are feeling pretty good and that is why we feel pretty good about the numbers that we have shared with you today going forward.

Timothy Willi

And then my follow up was tied into issuing, but also Merchant. Could you just talk a bit about -- I know you have had some more focus over the last couple of years around the card issuing business and going downstream to smaller regionals and community type banks. And TransFirst had a very good business around partnerships and referral partnerships with those same types of institutions. Can you just talk about the card issuing business downstream, but to the extent that you can also tie in the cross-selling opportunity with Merchant if that makes sense?

Troy Woods

Yes, you are right. Several years ago, Tim, as you well remember, we talked about moving more downstream and we also talked a lot about focusing on what we call at that time the start overs and the do overs. And I think we have been extremely successful in the regional bank space with those that got back into the credit card business like Regents Bank and others. I think with respect to going downmarket, I would say that has been a mixed bag of success. We primarily lean on some of our other customers to go sign up those banks, and us on the back end doing the processing. I think as it relates to cross sell, Pam, you may want to touch on that a little bit from a Merchant perspective.

Pam Joseph

Yes, we have had invitation to go talk to some of our regional card issuers about their merchant processing businesses. Again, we are focused on contracts and contract expiration dates, so at this point we don't have anything to report from a standpoint of any wins. But we are in dialogue with them, and will continue to work with them and hopefully at some point when one of them is up for renewal we will have an opportunity there.

Our next question comes from Ashwin Shirvaikar of Citi.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

So the question is for the proposed issuer processing segment. Can you comment on the process of bringing together the two pieces you mentioned, investments you're making, from a systems perspective? Should there not be associated synergies from processing, IT, lower G&A and things like that? So can you size and discuss the timing of those potentially also?

Troy Woods

As I indicated in my prepared remarks, over the past 12 to 15 months, we have looked at these two businesses. There are a lot of similarities in these two businesses. Clearly, there are some differences, geography being of course the largest.

But over that 12 to 15 month period, we have already combined the technology sides of the business which were separate. All of our implementation services groups, which sometimes refer to as conversions. And then when we hired Karim Ahmad to come in and head up global product, as we talked about a couple of quarters ago, at that time we also took the advantage of combining issuer product under one leader.

So we've be thinking about this now for some time, and as I said earlier, we do think there are still some advantages around some additional back office functions, some operational functions, that we can take advantage of as we continue to seek more efficiencies and synergies. We will continue to run the businesses at the local level. Anything we can do that makes sense for the end customer to consolidate, that's what we'll do, and of course bringing it under one executive leader.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. I was hoping actually if you could size some of those forward synergies, but we can take that off-line. The other question I had, Troy, is, you guys used to give a fairly tight $0.03, $0.04 range for your guidance. It moved to a wider $0.07 range, more like a $0.10 range this year. Fundamentally, is this indicative of lower levels of visibility, higher fluctuations? Are you just being more conservative with the wide range, and what does $3.05 mean from an assumption perspective versus $3.15? Can you comment on that?

Paul Todd

We obviously have gotten to a higher number as it relates to the overall adjusted diluted EPS number, and so with that higher number, obviously you've got a lot more moving parts that are going there. So I think that's obviously a factor. As I mentioned earlier, we have several things that are going on in the business this year. And then finally I think that if you looked at us relative to peers, that range certainly is commensurate with what peers in the processing industry or payments industry are doing. So I would point to those three factors, nothing really more.

Our next question comes from Georgios Mihalos of Cowen.

Georgios Mihalos

Thank you and thanks for all the color on the new segment, guys, that's very helpful. So I think I will start off on the prepaid side. I just want to make sure, the change with your large customer which I think is a large cash checker, that will have no impact on 2017 revenue but have an impact on margins? Then should we be thinking that will bring the margin down on a standalone basis somewhere around 2% to 3%? Is that the right way to think about it?

Troy Woods

I will take the front end of that, Georgios. Yes, that is exactly correct. As I think Paul indicated earlier, there is some degradation for the revenue, it is all on the margin side. As for the ongoing margin of the two -- .

Paul Todd

Yes, I think, Georgios, at this stage, since it's not finalized we wouldn't comment on a specific margin impact to one customer. But as I mentioned earlier, the margin expectations for the business have the three factors that I outlined, the CFPB impact we've communicated before, this impact, as well as some other investments in the business.

Georgios Mihalos

Okay. And then maybe just going to the International segment, which obviously on a constant currency basis was very strong. I think you said again margins would have expanded year over year had it not been for FX. So is it that the margin impact, and I think revenue was down 5 points when we do the adjustment or a little bit more than that, but if we look at margins, would they have been about 25% then on a year-over-year basis compared to the 24.5%?

Paul Todd

I think if you looked at the contribution margin of that, it would be higher as a percent there. And we break that out into supplemental schedule as it relates to the currency margin impact. And as I talked about for next year, there is about 60 basis points roughly of revenue growth clippage that we get on currency and about $0.03. And that is the commensurate margin impact for currency in our 2017 outlook as it was in our 2016 effect.

Our next question comes from Davie Koning of Baird.

Dave Koning

I guess my first question is just in the Merchant segment, I think a while ago when you made the acquisition of TransFirst transfers you mentioned $15 million or so of synergies. And I think you said that won't really come on much until 2017, if I remember right. My question is if those all fall in 2017, if that is correct, that alone would be 150 basis points of margin improvement and you've guided to about 50 basis points of margin improvement. So maybe just walk through the synergy expectations around transfers.

Paul Todd

Sure, David. At the time, we communicated $5 million in the first 12 months, $15 million in 2017 and then $25 million in the third year. And essentially, we have beat the $5 million target that Troy mentioned earlier. So you essentially almost cut the year-over-year margin improvement in roughly half from just related to that synergy on an isolated basis.

So the approximately 50 basis points, it could be higher than that, but the approximately 50 basis points that we have outlined is reflective of a higher run rate of synergies that we have embedded in the 2016 actuals and then slightly exceeding the estimation that we had made at the time of the acquisition for 2017.

Dave Koning

And then just the follow up, along the same lines in the Merchant segment, how fast are transfers standalone and TSYS standalone growing? Is it pretty close? I'm just wondering, Q4 and even into Q1 and I know after that they will be all blended together.

Paul Todd

Sure, David. They are growing at a very close rate. So we said at the time when we brought these two businesses together there were two great dynamics about the financial aspects of the business. They've had similar net margins, and the growth rates were relatively similar. So that has held true in both our 2016 results, and also in our 2017 results. And as evidenced by the fact that we are in that 7% to 9% range organically for 2016, and also in that 7% to 9% organic range in 2017.

Our next question comes from Brett Huff of Stephens.

Brett Huff

My question is on the -- can you just remind us of the various headwinds came in and impacted your revenue growth in 2016, and how those might roll forward into 2017? So specifically, EMV and then the two prepaid card contracts I think are the two big ones, but if there is others that would be great to just make sure we understand what the underlying growth last year and now in 2017 would be.

Paul Todd

Sure. On in North America basis, I highlighted those two impacts rather discreetly in this fourth quarter. Because I said that while we reported 1.4% for North America quarterly revenue, if you took out the two items, the EMV specifically related and prepaid from both quarters and compare, that put us in the 4% to 5% growth range. So that gives you a feel for what that -- at least on this quarterly basis.

And you will recall that the EMV was really just a third and the fourth quarter impact primarily where we saw that surge, and we're clearly seeing it in the fourth quarter with our output and managed services actually decreasing on a year-over-year basis. So those would be the two things that we would highlight.

As I said earlier, the only really outstanding comparative challenge that we have in 2017, the two one-time items that we had in first quarter of 2016 that we are comparing against. If you take those out, you get back to a 5% to 7% first-quarter expected growth range. So those would be the things on the North America side.

And then on International, which will all be together on our new Issuer Solutions segment, we or course had the 100 plus basis points of currency headwinds that we had. And as I commented, we are expecting that to be roughly around 60 or so basis points in 2017.

Brett Huff

Okay. And my second question is, you had commented I think that the guidance that you've given for the year accommodates or contemplates any big renewals that are coming up. Can you articulate those renewals for us and just remind us who or how many or how large those are, particularly in the new combined issuing segment, but if there is others that we should be paying attention to?

Troy Woods

Well we've indicated before, we do have one of our large issuers and have their contract up for renewal toward the end of 2017. We have another one on the International side, one of our top-20 customers that we are working on.

And then third, I guess I would just call out again the fact that we are in negotiation with a very large partner of ours on the NetSpend side negotiating a contract with respect to demand deposit accounts. But all of that is baked into the guidance, the revenue and earnings guidance, that we have provided.

Our next question comes from Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank.

Bryan Keane

Just a follow up on that, Troy, do those contract renewals that happened in the end of 2017, will that have an impact or some negative impact in 2018 as usually you get maybe more volume for a lower price?

Paul Todd

Brian, we have all that baked in. So the estimated impacts of all those are baked in to, certainly on the issuer side, they're baked into the 5% to 7%. So we've baked in the expected impact of all the renewals that are underway.

Bryan Keane

Okay. And in 2018 and beyond, that is just the normal course of business, so that's also in the 5% to 7%. That's what you're saying?

Troy Woods

I think the key point again, Brian, as we've said before, we've telegraphed to you the 5% to 7% in 2017 and 2018. We are stopping short of beyond, we don't need to go there yet.

Our next question comes from Steven Kwok of KBW.

Steven Kwok

Just first question just around the tax return issue, is that going to impact the full year or is it going to impact the first quarter? And if it's the first quarter, how should we think about that?

Troy Woods

I think, Steven, time will tell. But right now of course with the passage of the PATH Act, it is clearly going to delay some returns going out for certain individual early filers. I think we will just have to see how that picks back us, is it just a pure timing issue or not. And we really won't know a lot about that until really toward the end of the first quarter. Paul, I don't know if you want to add to that?

Steven Kwok

Okay. And then second question was around the free cash flow, you've mentioned $580 million to $610 million next year. How should we think about from a use of capital perspective, how much are you going to use to pay down debt? And then does your guidance contemplate buying back shares?

Paul Todd

Sure, Steven. So we obviously have our remaining $400 million of deleveraging that is part of our deleveraging plan of the $800 million. So that will be one of the first uses of the free cash flow; obviously our dividend stays at the similar level.

I mentioned earlier around the Central Payments, the additional purchase of the 10% related to Central Payments. And so the guidance does not include any anticipated share repurchase. Just like we did in 2016 to the degree that all of those prior commitments are made and there is excess free cash flow you can see us with some type of repurchase, but nothing of any sizable nature and the guidance doesn't reflect any repurchase activity.

Our next question comes from [indiscernible] of Evercore ISI.

David Togut

Thanks, David Togut with Evercore ISI. A question on the regulatory front, CFPB and FTC obviously have been very active in your businesses. With the new administration in place indicating an intention to reduce regulation quite significantly, how will this impact the way you run your businesses?

Troy Woods

Hey, David, Troy. I will take that. Certainly we are following just like anybody else about some of the dialogue and narrative going on in Washington about less regulations. I think it is way too early for us to try to comment on what it might mean to our business.

We've clearly looked at it, we look at what they're talking about doing perhaps around Dodd Frank, around maybe Durbin, around other issues. I think we'll just have to see how some of that plays over the course of the following months before we can really begin to take it into consideration for our business.

David Togut

Understood. Just as a quick follow up, given the outperformance on TransFirst synergies, what particular areas accounted for the outperformance above the $5 million target that you had for 2016?

Troy Woods

I think a couple of things. On some of our operations, we adapted some of those integrations a little bit faster than we thought. We're also from a people standpoint, we've consolidated some of those operations as well, faster. We still have a few more to go in the next couple of months. But probably more than anything it's been around getting to those synergies faster than originally anticipated.

Our next question comes from Jason Kupferberg of Jefferies.

Jason Kupferberg

So just on the 2017 guidance, is there anything in the free cash flow part of the guidance for the potential payout of the two settlements, the $20 million or so in aggregate you talked about? And is there anything in the 2017 P&L guidance, or how much is in the 2017 P&L guidance for the additional 10% of CPAY that it sounds like you're going to buy?

Paul Todd

Yes, Jason. So as it relates to the free cash flow guidance, that is inclusive of the settlement payouts. And as it relates to guidance, it is inclusive of the additional purchase of Central Payments, the additional 10%.

Jason Kupferberg

How much revenue is that worth?

Paul Todd

It's not any revenue because we consolidated today. So it's not added into revenue and it's de minimis on the EPS side. It is slightly additive, but it's relatively small.

Jason Kupferberg

Okay. And then just any more specifics on the integrated channel growth at Merchant? I know you mentioned double digits. Should we think of that as the 10% to 12% range, and is that the same kind of range you would expect for 2017?

Paul Todd

So it is higher double digits. It's in the high double digits, so 10% to 12% would be too low. It's in the high double digits, and we expect that kind of growth going forward.

Jason Kupferberg

We are seeing actually some very good opportunities. Our integrators include a number of healthcare integrators, and we are seeing very, very good growth there and good opportunity to sign their merchants and locations that are downstream.

Our next question comes from Larry Berlin of First Analysis.

Larry Berlin

Evening, guys. Just a quick question, post-acquisition and merger with TransFirst, how has the turnover on employees below the top levels and the turnover of customers been compared to your expectations?

Pam Joseph

Actually, we've had very good retention of customers. There was a large bank partner that left before we bought transfers, then that has come off as the system over the course of this year. But other than that, we have had very good retention of customers.

They do again focus on smaller banks and smaller merchants in a lot of our segments, and those performed very well and we haven't had any significant attrition. As well as at the management level, we have had duplication across all of our senior managers and group managers in the business, and we have targeted some reduction as part of our synergies.

But most of what you have seen has been because we have chosen those folks to take a severance and leave the organization. so I feel good about the business, and I feel very good about the senior management and the talent that we have retained and that we have on board.

Our next question comes from Glenn Greene of Oppenheimer.

Glenn Greene

So last quarter, you gave us some clarity on the CFPB issue related to NetSpend. And so a couple aspects related to that I just want to get an update on. The new product pipeline and your assumptions within 2017 related to that new product revenue, and also just a clarification of the drag in the back half of 2017 related to the new CFPB rules. And what's the continued drag that we should be assuming going to 2018? I'm just trying to get that into context with the new frame of growth for the NetSpend business.

Paul Todd

Sure, Glenn. So we had communicated $0.06 to $0.08 of EPS drag in 2017, and we still expect that drag to occur in that range. $20 million to $25 million was the revenue drag, and we are expecting that drag to be the right range for 2017. And it is really primarily a fourth quarter, although some of the compliance-related spending starts in the third quarter. So that is all in tact.

If you recall, we had an additional similar drag in -- our expectation was 2018 an additional $0.05 to $0.07 of drag, and that was net of our mitigation, or our business expansion strategies that we had around the additional products. And all of that is still in tact with how we sit right now. But as I said earlier we're we are going to need to let things play out in 2017. Our DDA product to get launch, to see adoption rates, so on and so forth to comment on that further, but right now the commentary we gave around that in our last call is still in tact.

Glenn Greene

Okay, so status quo on that all else equal. And then just a quick number thing, I don't know if you gave it, but the like for like TransFirst growth in the quarter meaning if you had it a year ago. What did TransFirst look like from a growth perspective?

Paul Todd

I think we didn't give that. We basically said for the year, like for like TransFirst grew in that 7% to 9% range.

Our next question comes from John Davis of Stifel.

John Davis

I also just wanted another quick follow up on TransFirst. I think when the deal was announced you expected $400 million of revenue or so in 2016, did that -- where did you end up versus that initial estimate? And then I've got a follow up after that, thanks.

Paul Todd

So we didn't explicitly call out the additive number in 2016, I think that is more of an annualized impact. But if you look at it roughly, $125 million a quarter or around that range, that is relatively close. And if you look and you see the impact what we've had over the last three quarters and relative to what we had in the first quarter of 2017, you look that year-over-year growth rate, that is relatively commensurate.

John Davis

Okay. And then quickly, just touch a little bit on capital allocation. I appreciated the first half of this year is likely to continue deleveraging, but as you approach the second half of 2017 I think you will get to a point where you could potentially look at M&A or buybacks.

So maybe, Troy, if you could just address what areas of your business you might like to look for any potential targets? And as you look at the overall business, what would you like to have? And that would be helpful, thanks.

Troy Woods

Sure, John. As we've indicated on several occasions before that we feel like we are playing where we want to play, issuer processing, merchant acquiring and prepaid self-banking. So I don't really see us clearly in the future playing in a fourth segment, if you will, or adding a fourth leg to the stool.

As is relates to those three, we'll continually look at opportunistic opportunities. It could be a product play on the issuing side. We'll continue to look at opportunities that may come up in both NetSpend and the Merchant business.

But as Paul indicated earlier, we are going to continue to be very focused on deleveraging the balance sheet back to what we've committed to do to take us probably through the year 2017. So that will be our primary focus for the rest of this year.

Our next question comes from James Schneider of Goldman Sachs.

James Schneider

You guided to both the North America and the International segments to do roughly the same amount of growth, the 5% to 7% range as for the whole segment. Can you maybe give us a sense about which of those you have greater confidence in in terms of being able to deliver upside? And can you give us a little bit of a sense of how much you expect of value-added services to contribute to that?

Paul Todd

Jim, I will start off, and if Troy wants to add anything to it. I wouldn't necessarily comment on which we have more upside. We are comfortable with both of those businesses growing at 5% to 7% on a constant currency basis. I would mention that as I think we called out on our last call that we are having an improving pipeline on our International side, and we've had a much more stabilization of comparative factors. So as I said earlier, we are expecting that 5% to 7% growth to be very consistent from a quarterly basis in that range as we look to 2017. So both businesses have gotten to a good organic growth range on a constant currency basis and we're pleased that when you combine them together we are also expecting that 100 plus basis points margin expansion on both of them.

James Schneider

And just on the value-added services contribution, you expect?

Paul Todd

Value-added services for 2017, we're expecting -- we have been -- that has moved around a little bit But when you look at that, it also gets back more into a normalized range. The first quarter we've got some comparative challenges with some custom programming that we did in the first quarter of 2016, but outside of that. If you look really, our volume based and our non-volume based, both of those and being in that 5% to 7% range generally speaking on both a yearly basis but also a quarterly basis.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew O'Neill of Autonomous Research.

Matthew O'Neill

One quick follow up on the Merchant segment. You mentioned on a pro forma basis direct organic revenues grew 8.4% versus of volume of 6%. So I was just wondering how you could parse that between pricing and mix? And maybe more broadly, just the competitive backdrop from a pricing perspective with respect to attrition and the stickiness of some of the newer integrated offerings. I will leave it there, thanks.

Troy Woods

Matthew, we really don't provide the details on the componentry of our pricing and the mix of that, so I will leave it at that. I think when you think about the pricing in the marketplace, clearly I don't think it's really any different. It's competitive. As Pam indicated earlier, we have not lost any customers since we have made the acquisition since TSYS has owned TransFirst. We signed free agent [indiscernible] this last quarter. We signed three new very substantial healthcare partners, and also signed up a new healthcare partner that is going to be a very impactful new start up. So it is always competitive. Price is important, but I think product set and service is also equally important. So we feel good about the opportunity to grow it in 2017.

I would like to turn the conference back over to Shawn Roberts for any closing remarks.

Shawn Roberts

Thank you. We don't really have any closing remarks. We appreciate everybody's time and participating in the call, and look forward to talking to you in the future at different investor events. Thanks a lot, and have a good evening.

The conference has now concluded.

