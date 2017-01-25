Wal-Mart Dumps Unwanted Staff, Draws Praise From Trump

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is delivering on plans to cut costs by slashing overhead costs. Specifically, they are trimming the workforce with an emphasis on human resources, technology and e-commerce. Wait. Why are cutting technology and e-commerce employees? Aren't they trying to make inroads in that area? They certainly are, but the acquisition of jet.com should make several positions redundant. It gives the company room to clear out some of their overhead in favor of utilizing the staff that built jet.com. If management announced they were terminating the staff that came with their purchase of Jet, it would be a major concern. Until then, it appears that management is simply indicating that their investments in those areas are working out and giving them room to reduce the recurring employment costs.

Wal-Mart Plays Politics

I feel compelled to point out that some investors may be concerned that Wal-Mart is slashing jobs while a new president is emphasizing domestic job growth. Will Trump go after Wal-Mart? Let's check his opinion:

Nope, no presidential pressure on the horizon for Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart's CEO, Doug McMillon, may even have the opportunity to advise the president on economic policy. Remember that Trump built a team business leaders and CEOs to advise him on driving economic growth. That panel includes Doug McMillon. We could conceivably see regulations changed in ways that make things better for Wal-Mart rather than worse.

A list of the members of that panel was retrieved from Politico:

Looks Like Hiring Won't Be a Challenge

As investors were in a panic about a year ago over Wal-Mart's plan to increase wages, it looks like they are seeing some significant improvement in the human resources area. Their decision to reduce staffing there suggests that they may be enjoying lower employee turnover at the bottom of the corporate ladder.

Lower turnover in those positions would be a positive factor that most investors overlook. Low wage jobs tend to have exceptionally high turnover and new employees require time to train.

Shots Fired

I really wonder if management signed off the commentary provided by their representative:

"We don't need as many senior people and there is some aspect that is performance related," says Wal-Mart spokesman Dan Toporek about the California cuts.

You can look at that any way you want, but usually companies would try to sugarcoat the situation by thanking their outgoing executives or suggesting that they were "pursuing other exciting opportunities". When the entire comment boils down to: "We don't need them, and this is related to their inability to do their jobs", it counts as shots fired in the corporate realm.

Is Wal-Mart a Buy?

Yes. Without a doubt. Wal-Mart is offering a dividend yield of 3%, easily covers that dividend, and has exceptionally reliable sales. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was eating into their territory, but the acquisition of Jet puts Wal-Mart back in the ring as a strong contender for playing #2 in the e-commerce area.

The company's shares have been under pressure in January as investors prepare for the potential of negative impacts from tax changes. That seems problematic, but their CEO is on the panel the president created to advise him on these issues. It seems unlikely that the president would put Wal-Mart in the crosshairs, but the share price suggests that investors believe that is more than possible.

So far, the signs coming out of Wal-Mart looks positive. I see Wal-Mart as being very attractive on the retreat in share prices. With shares under $70, I think Wal-Mart continues to offer a solid investment in a market that is relatively expensive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information in this article represents the opinion of the analyst. All statements are represented as opinions, rather than facts, and should not be construed as advice to buy or sell a security. This article is prepared solely for publication on Seeking Alpha and any reproduction of it on other sites is unauthorized. Ratings of “outperform” and “underperform” reflect the analyst’s estimation of a divergence between the market value for a security and the price that would be appropriate given the potential for risks and returns relative to other securities. The analyst does not know your particular objectives for returns or constraints upon investing. All investors are encouraged to do their own research before making any investment decision. Information is regularly obtained from Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and SEC Database. If Yahoo, Google, or the SEC database contained faulty or old information it could be incorporated into my analysis. Tipranks: Buy WMT