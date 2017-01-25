Alibaba: New Highs Ahead

Hindsight is 20/20. After falling below $88 a share in December on fears the Republican administration would hurt China's prospects, Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) stock reversed course, breaking above my $100 per share prediction. Despite Alibaba smashing past consensus estimates, the company will likely close at near 52-week highs in the days and months ahead.

Alibaba reported revenue growing 54 percent. Cloud revenue surged 115% year-over-year, while mobile revenue accounted for 80% of China Commerce Retail revenue. At $4.9 billion in free cash flow, the disparity between Alibaba and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will only widen.

BABA Price to Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In the third quarter, Alibaba's cash flow grew by 43.8%

Source: Alibaba Group

Revenue growth will only accelerate as the business in both the commerce retail unit and Alibaba Cloud speed up in 2017. The company is also benefiting from slow increases in its cost profile. The cost of revenue rose to 35%, up from 28 percent last year:

Source: Alibaba Group

Headwinds offset by mobile growth

The count of annual active buyer remained steady over the last three-quarters but grew 8.8 percent from last year. Conversely, mobile MAUs (monthly active users) jumped by 25% Y/Y to 493 million. The company's acquisitions and investments in mobile technology are clearly paying off.

Alibaba the AWS (Amazon Web Services) of China

Alibaba's 125% revenue growth in Cloud is impressive but accounts for only $260M in revenue. By comparison, Amazon's AWS reported $3.2 billion in its third quarter, up 55 percent Y/Y. Investors should expect profitability from cloud this year, as the negative EBITA margin shrunk from 41% to -5% in the third quarter.

Third quarter benefit from 11.11 festival

The company benefited from seasonal strength stemming from the 11.11 festival. Daniel Zhang, Alibaba's CEO, said:

"The 11.11 Shopping Festival featured Alibaba at its best, integrating commerce, entertainment and social engagement, all happening globally at record scale. We are driving the age of 'New Retail,' which leverages big data and innovation to provide a seamless online and offline experience for nearly half a billion mobile monthly active users."

The boost in mobile user activity will help Alibaba sustain higher revenues this year.

Valuation update

Based on Alibaba's expectation for revenue growing 53% in fiscal 2017 and using a 5-year DCF Growth Exit model:

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to change input to model)

Assume the following:

EBITDA as a percentage of revenue in the range of 36.3% - 40%

Revenue grow decelerating to between 40% - 43% after FY 2017, as user growth slows

A discount rate of between 13% - 14%

The implied fair value of Alibaba is between ~$107 - $127 per share, or a +5.1% to +25.2% return (Alibaba closed at $101.60):

Source: finbox.io

Takeaway

Chances are good that Alibaba will re-take its yearly high of ~$110, last seen last year in September. That upward path for the stock will not happen in a straight line: short float is high, at 14.65 percent. Concerns over the U.S. imposing tariffs on Chinese goods will only make investing in Alibaba less attractive. If and when the trade relations between the two countries improve, Alibaba's stock will move higher.

