The One Sector That Just Broke Out

You are going to need a lot of materials to build all these new plants.

If you are going to be building a lot of factories, upgrading airports, and improving roads, you are sure are going to need a lot of materials (NYSEARCA:XLB). The XLB surged today by nearly 3% and closed at $52.60.

At the beginning of the year, my thoughts were that materials would likely not perform well in a strong dollar environment. I may be selling myself short by throwing in the towel. But it would seem that, as of right now, the market's belief is that infrastructure spending is going to be able to offset any headwinds a strong dollar could create.

Materials normally have an inverse relationship to the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) because as the dollar strengthens, it takes fewer dollars to buy the same unit of the material in question. In this case, the market is saying that it expects demand to outpace that of supply.

The chart above is a weekly chart of the XLB; you can see the ETF apparently closed above a key resistance level and an all time high.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) today also seemed to break above a key level, closing at 2280. I talked about the next leg higher coming in an article last week.

So why do I think we have broken out and why do I believe it is happening now? The 2280 area has acted as a resistance area for the market for nearly a month now, and today's close at this level would be a strong indication of a breakout. Why do I think the breakout is happening now? Because the equity market, like it or not, is getting comfortable with President Trump. They are watching him deliver on all of the promises made on the campaign trail. The market is watching executive orders get signed and meetings with CEO from across the country. In today's meeting with auto executives, the president spoke about tax cuts, environmental deregulation and an easier process to get permits. Also, it seems like Democrats are starting come up with ideas of as much of $1 trillon infrastructure plan. Politics aside, these are incredibly bullish developments for the economy and the stock market.

The more the market sees these executive orders roll out and Congress work with the new president, the more confident the market will become with President Trump and his pro-growth policies.

