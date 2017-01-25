Can you hear me now?

Connectivity around the planet is exploding. Soon it will be easier to go online from the remotest parts of Africa than some areas of the United States.

If that has been your problem when attempting to connect with the global network, rest assured, it is about to go away.

In 2010, some 1.8 billion individuals had online access, either at home or through work. That figure is expected to explode to 3 billion by 2022, and eventually to all 7 billion humans on the planet.

I have to tell you that it is amazing for me to see all of this unfold during my lifetime.

When I made my first phone call to eastern Europe in the late 1960s, you had to call AT&T (NYSE:T) and book a phone call in advance. When they obtained a direct line 24 hours later, they would call you back.

When I ran a trading desk at Morgan Stanley 35 years ago, we paid AT&T $10 million a year just to have a dedicated phone line to our desk in London. The one-minute time advantage this gave us raked in millions of dollars in trading profits. That was called 'international arbitrage" at the time.

After I started my hedge fund during the nineties, I left many European hotel telephones in various states of disassembly attempting to connect my portable Bloomberg terminal.

I'll never forget when I leased a castle in northwest France to work from on the condition that it had a workable phone line. It did, but it hadn't been upgraded since the 1920s. My cell phone bill that week topped $4,000 as I attempted to keep in touch with the markets.

Today, I hold my Global Strategy Webinars for 1,000 followers at a time in 135 countries, and the cost of the service is essentially FREE!

If a breaking news event occurs, such as the Paris terrorist attack, the Fukushima nuclear melt down, or the Russian invasion of Crimea, I just unmute one of my listeners in the nearest city and ask them to describe what is going on outside their window.

It all seems like magic to me since I am one of the few people still alive who can send and receive in Morse Code.

Since then, the improvements have been coming hot and heavy. But you may not be aware of them if you work outside the industry.

I know many of you read this letter through tedious 1 megabyte connections. I am sending it to you via a lightning fast 280 mb/second service in the San Francisco Bay Area. Some neighborhoods in San Francisco and Palo Alto are already at an enviable, science fiction like 1 terabyte/second speed.

The richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani, is spending $20 billion of his own money to bring hundreds of millions of his own countrymen online for the first time.

Google's Loon Project is building a global network of solar powered balloons that will make available free Wi-Fi to the world's most remote areas. Its Project Skybender promises to bring 5G millimeter wave technology 40 times faster than our existing 4G bandwidth.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is also moving into the solar drone business, with airliner-sized vehicles expanding our connectivity.

Not to be outdone, Elon Musk is planning to use his Space X rocket company to launch 4,425 low earth telecommunications satellites to saturate the entire world with Internet access.

Global connectivity is not improving on its own in a vacuum.

It is all part of the exponential growth of two dozen different hyper accelerating technologies that are reinforcing and complementing each other.

The market implications for individual companies are enormous. Giant online merchants, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) will see the potential markets grow nearly tenfold.

Amazon alone has burgeoned some 73.8% since the February low, and has been a frequent subject of my and Mad Options Trader, Matt Buckley's, Trade Alerts.

It will also be a windfall for existing phone companies, whose mobile phones are increasingly becoming the front end of the Internet. That would include AT&T, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

This is one reason why these shares have performed massively in the recent rally.

And the best is yet to come.

Regards,

.--- --- .--. -. - .--. --- -- .- …





Can You Hear Me Now?

